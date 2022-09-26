ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers Myles Turner isn't addressing trade rumors after today. Here's what he said

By Wilson Moore, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MT2OZ_0iB4rV1b00

INDIANAPOLIS — On the heels of one of the most eventful offseasons of his career and facing what could be his final year in a Pacers uniform, Myles Turner tries to block it all out. He’s enough of a veteran to know how to do it. When he was younger, he might have struggled to keep from thinking about how he’s entering the final year of his contract, or that the Pacers’ attempt to sign Deandre Ayton in July likely would have hastened his departure, or the trade speculation that isn’t likely to stop until after the deadline.

Entering his eighth season, though, focusing on basketball and what he can bring to the Pacers for as long as he remains on the team isn’t hard for Turner. He’s excited to play with Tyrese Haliburton, who came from Sacramento in February while Turner was out with a stress reaction in his left foot. He’s looking forward to being a leader among a new set of young teammates.

Still, the uncertainty isn’t going anywhere, no matter how hard Turner tries to concentrate on what he can do on the court.

“This is the only time I will be addressing it this year; I want to make sure everyone knows that,” said Turner, who declined to discuss any contract negotiations. “Yeah, elephant in the room. For me, this is my eighth season. I’ve been in trade rumors the past four or five years. It’s something that I know that I’m numb to. It’s something that it’s just whatever comes with this business. There are no hard feelings in this business. You have to take the emotions out of everything, and I’ve learned that at a young age, and I still hold true to that. My job is to come in here and help these young guys now, man.”

True to his word, Turner approached this past offseason no differently than he has throughout his career. He met with coach Rick Carlisle multiple times in his hometown of Dallas, eating dinner together one night, spending a few days in the gym. More recently, he was back in Indianapolis for pickup games with his new teammates and to get back into basketball shape as he returns from his foot injury. Of the 18 players on the Pacers’ training camp roster, 10 are either in their first year with the team or didn’t join until after Turner hurt his foot in January.

Also among the 18 are 10 players who have played fewer than three seasons in the NBA. Turner, the longest tenured Pacer, viewed himself as a leader before, but his vocal role is more obvious now than ever. He referred to himself as the “big brother” in the locker room. In his early seasons in Indiana, his mentor was Al Jefferson.

“I’m gonna give you this game,” Turner remembers Jefferson telling him. “I’m gonna tell you what it is. Your only responsibility is to share this game one day.”

That day has come.

If Turner’s goal is to only concentrate on basketball, the clearly defined expectations of what he will bring to the Pacers will help. His job will be to play center — power forward isn’t in the plans — protect the rim, mesh his game with that of Haliburton, a pass-first point guard who figures to help Turner in the pick-and-roll, and mentor the younger players. Anything that might happen in the front office is immaterial when he steps onto the court.

“I don’t gotta change nothing,” Turner said. “I’m here to be myself. I think that the only thing that quote-unquote changes is just the years. I feel like I’m someone who’s established myself in this league, and I have that respect, and I want to gain that respect from the young guys just going forward.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."

Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Sports Fans Are Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach

When asked about her former player Brittney Griner's ongoing detainment in Russia, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey declined comment on Monday. Griner played for Mulkey at Baylor and was the top player on the Bears' 2011-12 national championship team. After her college career ended, Griner accused Mulkey of asking players to hide their sexual orientation for recruiting purposes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Al Jefferson
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Rick Carlisle
Essence

Shaquille O'Neal Won't Speak On Ime Udoka Situation Because 'I Was A Serial Cheater'

He's not interested in being the pot calling the kettle black: "I am going to step down from this conversation." Last week, news broke that Ime Udoka, head coach of the Boston Celtics and Nia Long’s longtime fiancé, had an improper relationship with a coworker. As a result, he was suspended for the entire upcoming 2022-2023 season.
NBA
The Spun

Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy