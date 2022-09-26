ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans sign DL Mario Edwards to active roster, waive Derrek Tuszka

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agxwd_0iB4rU8s00

The Tennessee Titans signed defensive lineman Mario Edwards to the active roster off the Jaguars' practice squad and waived outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka, the team announced Monday.

Edwards, a 2015 second-round pick out of Florida State by the Raiders, has played in seven NFL seasons with four different teams (Raiders, Giants, Saints and Bears).

Edwards had six sacks in 27 games across the last two seasons as a rotational defensive lineman with the Bears, but was released during final roster cuts in August. In all, Edwards has 16.5 career sacks and 19 tackles for a loss.

Tuszka had two tackles in Sunday's win over the Raiders, a game he started in the place of injured edge rushers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi. Tuszka was claimed off waivers from the Steelers on Sept. 2 after initial roster cuts and was inactive for the first two games of the season.

More Tennessee Titans news

GENTRY ESTES:Decoding the good and bad in an ugly Tennessee Titans victory

RB1 GETTING TARGETS:Derrick Henry's receiving gives Tennessee Titans' opponents something new to worry about

NEXT UP:Tennessee Titans' win wasn't pretty but now they're ready for Indianapolis Colts

REPORT CARD:Tennessee Titans grades vs Las Vegas Raiders: How we're evaluating Win No. 1

GENTRY ESTES:I'm not convinced Tennessee Titans are any good — but at least they're not 0-3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Edwards
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady, Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele's marital issues reportedly have nothing to do with football. In surprising Monday afternoon news, Page Six reported that Gisele is not unhappy with Brady's decision to continue playing football. However, the celebrity couple is still dealing with some unknown marital problems. Many had assumed that Brady...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bears#American Football#Florida State#Giants
The Spun

Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React

On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
WACO, TX
atozsports.com

One wild stat proves that the Titans can beat anybody in the NFL

Since, Mike Vrabel was hired as head coach in 2018, the Tennessee Titans (1-2) have made a habit out of playing to the level of their competition. Seemingly every year the Titans find a way to win a game they shouldn’t while also losing to a vastly inferior opponent in the same season. With a loss to the New York Giants in the season opener, Tennessee has already managed to cross off the latter.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad

New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants place Sterling Shepard on IR, sign Fabian Moreau off practice squad

The New York Giants have placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on season-ending injured reserve after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. “He’s a tremendous person. He worked so diligently to get back, and (I) feel terrible for him that he had that injury,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “He’s a big part of our team, and we’ll miss him out on the field.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Titans Make Three Moves Including Signing LB Joe Schobert To Practice Squad

The Titans also released LB Gerri Green from their practice squad. TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus. Schobert then signed a five-year...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs promote CB Nazeeh Johnson, re-sign LB Elijah Lee to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a pair of roster moves ahead of Wednesday’s practice. Chiefs LB Elijah Lee is back on the practice squad after being released from the 53-man roster on Tuesday. As a vested veteran, he didn’t need to clear waivers and was free to rejoin the practice squad. His status as a vested veteran also means that he’ll fill one of the six spots on the practice squad reserved for players with an unlimited number of accrued seasons.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Saints Signing CB DaMarcus Fields To Active Roster

The Saints had an open spot on the roster after placing CB Alontae Taylor on injured reserve. Fields, 24, went undrafted out of Texas Tech during the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Saints. During his college career at Texas Tech, Fields appeared in 53 games and recorded...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy