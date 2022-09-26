ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

Oak Creek jumps three spots after win over Franklin in this week's area top 10, player/team awards and rankings

By Zac Bellman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

Six of our top 10 teams squared off Friday, leading to some upward movement in our rankings for the winners. Here is how our top 10 looks headed into the final third of the regular season.

AREA RANKINGS

Team (W-L) last week

1. Mukwonago (6-0) 1

2. Catholic Memorial (6-0) 2

3. Muskego (5-1) 5

4. Oak Creek (5-1) 7

5. Arrowhead (5-1) 3

6. Sussex Hamilton (4-2) 4

7. Brookfield Central (5-1) 8

8. Franklin (4-2) 6

9. Pewaukee (4-2) 10

10. New Berlin West (5-1) 9

A look back at Week 6

Cade Palkowski helps Oak Creek smash through the door against rival Franklin

Close wins for Hilltoppers, Mukwonago highlight our Week 6 takeaways

Anthony Dowery's Marshall team shows up and shows out in shutout victory over King

Six top 10 area teams matched up Friday as conference leaders emerge

The top stat performers from the Milwaukee area in Week 6 of high school football action

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Offense: Carter Pearson, Pewaukee

Pearson made the most of limited touches in Pewaukee's 31-14 win over Wauwatosa West on Friday. On nine carries, he had 157 yards and two touchdowns, including an 81-yard score. On his lone reception of the day, he also scored a 77-yard touchdown. Across his rushing and receiving stats, the senior averaged 23.4 yards per touch. Pewaukee moved to 3-1 in the Parkland Conference, keeping pace with New Berlin Eisenhower and New Berlin West for second behind Catholic Memorial.

Defense: Josh Ferguson, Milwaukee Lutheran

Ferguson did everything he was asked and then some in Friday's 22-0 win over Pius XI. The senior defensive had seven tackles including five for a loss, a sack that led to a safety and an interception from his defensive end position. Offensively he made a switch to center from his usual guard position due to an injury, while playing 95% of the total snaps on offense and defense. On special teams he also made the most of two punt attempts. On a botched snap on the first, Ferguson tucked and ran for 24 yards and a first down while breaking multiple tackles. Later in the fourth, a 42-yard punt from Ferguson helped pin Pius XI deep in its own territory to seal the game. Milwaukee Lutheran improved to 2-4.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Milwaukee North

After two seasons without playing due to the coronavirus pandemic and low participation, Milwaukee North got its first win since 2019. The Blue Devils defeated Milwaukee Obama, 16-14, Saturday, led offensively by 105 rushing yards and a touchdown from Quavion Delaney. Defensive plays made the difference, including Terry Burbridge's 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown and a safety credited to the team. The Blue Devils are 1-3.

HARTFORD, WI
