SignalsAZ
Prescott Men’s Soccer Scores Another Win
After a nine-goal effort in its last match, the Yavapai College men’s soccer team put up seven goals on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon at Ken Lindley Field where the Roughriders cruised to a 7-0 victory over the Paradise Valley Community College Pumas. The win pushes the squad’s overall record...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Women’s Soccer Victorious Against Paradise Valley
In an intense battle on Tuesday, Sept 27th at Ken Lindley Field, the Yavapai College women’s soccer team prevailed with a 4-2 victory over the Paradise Valley Community College Pumas to push its win streak to five games, conference record to 5-0, and overall record to 6-4. “It was...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Women’s Soccer Breaks Single-Game Goal Record
The Yavapai College women’s soccer team shattered its record for most goals scored by a Roughrider team in a single game on Saturday, Sept 24th at Ken Lindley Field as the Roughriders dismantled the South Mountain Community College Cougars by a score of 12-0. The previous record for single-game goals for YC was five which the 2021 team achieved on two separate occasions.
SignalsAZ
Teachers, Business, Home Safety in Prescott Valley, Prescott’s Christmas Events, OCD, High School Football, Mark Wahlberg | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Officer Honored with Rising Star Award
Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional.
SignalsAZ
I-17 Anthem to Sunset Point Construction Begins this Week
The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s long-awaited Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem to Sunset Point is now underway. Drivers will start to see changes to this 23-mile corridor as the work zone is established and construction begins. The $446 million project, which will...
fox10phoenix.com
Construction begins on I-17 from Phoenix to Sunset Point: What to expect and for how long
PHOENIX - Construction is underway on the I-17 improvement project – we have the details on what Arizona drivers can expect and how long this project is going to be going on. Construction began on the night of Sept. 26 on 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem all the...
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Unified School District Receives Grants to Complete HVAC Upgrade
The Chino Valley Unified School District is happy to announce that it has received approval to move forward with a long-awaited HVAC improvement project for all campuses. The entire program is being funded by the State of Arizona through Arizona School Facilities Oversight Board (SFB) grants at no cost to the CVUSD.
Missing hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Volunteer searchers found the body of Kathleen Patterson, who had been missing since Sunday. Patterson, 60, was last seen at her home before going on a hike at the Spur Cross conservation area near Cave Creek, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office,...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley is Looking for Volunteers
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, Parks Arts and Recreation Commission, and the Library Board of Trustees. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
SignalsAZ
Florentine Road Paving to Begin Tuesday
Starting Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Earth Resources Corporation will begin paving Florentine Road between Navajo Drive and Majesty Drive. Paving will continue through Wednesday,. September 28, 2022. The roadway will be restricted but access will be maintained, and drivers should expect delays. Please use caution if traveling in the area.
SignalsAZ
Volunteer is Just Another Word for Neighbor
The individuals who take the time to care for others aren’t just volunteering, they are a great example of what it means to be a neighbor. CJ Meldahl, the Executive Director of People Who Care, takes a moment to reflect on the importance of volunteers in the community. I...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai CASA for Kids 5K & Halloween Party Benefitting Local Foster Youth
Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation will host its 8th annual Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run on Saturday, October 29th at the Prescott Courthouse Square. Everyone interested is urged to register before October 3rd to ensure they receive special race-day mementos. “This isn’t your ordinary 5K benefit race,” said Mona...
theprescotttimes.com
NOW THE TOP 10 NEWS STORIES OF YAVAPAI COUNTY
UPDATE FOUND SAFE — Missing Teen Alert – Emma Wright. Next articleLevel 2 Sex Offender Notification – Alfred C. Diaz.
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Town Admin Kicks-Off General Plan Update
The Town of Chino Valley launched the kick-off of the General Plan Update that will serve as the vision and strategic plan for the future of the Town covering land use, circulation (transportation), economic development, public facilities/services, and natural resources. This Plan provides citizen-directed policy guidance to direct and guide...
60-Year-Old Woman Disappears After Going to Hike Arizona Trail
On Sunday (September 25), 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her home at around 7:30 a.m. She was headed out for a day of hiking at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area. Three hours later, her family received a call from the hiker assuring them that she was fine....
SignalsAZ
Princess Enchanted Sunday at Prescott Valley Library
The Prescott Valley Public Library is excited to host its Princess Enchanted Sunday on October 2, 2022, from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm. Guests are invited to have a magical visit with everyone’s favorite princesses at the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room. The princesses will be reading stories, visiting with...
SignalsAZ
Spectrum Healthcare Contracted by Care 1st as Crisis Services Provider
Spectrum Healthcare, local non-profit healthcare organization in Yavapai County, has announced that, as of October 1, 2022, they will be the official crisis response provider of Yavapai County as contracted by Care 1st. Spectrum Healthcare has provided crisis services to Yavapai County since 2016. Beginning at the Crisis Mobile Response...
theprescotttimes.com
Just In Now Traffic Delays On Glassford Hill Road
Irrigation Leak Repair on Glassford Hill Road May Cause Traffic Delays. Town of Prescott Valley Streets crews has traffic control set up today on Glassford Hill Road near Centre Court to repair an irrigation leak. Work may extend overnight. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area. For...
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
