Alabama high school senior fatally shot, suspect remains on the loose
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Elba High School Senior is dead and authorities are looking for clues as to who may have killed him. Monday night, Jordon Xavier Marek’s vehicle slammed into a residential garage on Sunset Boulevard near the Elba nursing home and rehab center. WDHN has learned through sources that the 18-year-old […]
Dead man found inside clothing collection bin identified, police said
A dead body found inside a clothing donation bin has been identified, Alabama police said Tuesday. On Monday, Enterprise police were called to the collection bin and found a dead man in the bin. After investigating, police said they identified the man as Bryan Thomas Pound, 54, of Enterprise, who...
Body found in Enterprise donation bin
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police responded to a report of a body found near a major intersection in Enterprise, Alabama. According to Enterprise Police the body was found in a clothing donation bin located at the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street. EPD Detectives confirmed that a deceased...
Elba police investigate teens death
Attorneys claim there is no evidence that would persuade a judge to sentence Koston McWaters to capital punishment. Due to the threat of inclement weather, some Wiregrass football games have been rescheduled. Wiregrass 2-1-1 provides resource list for Hurricane Ian evacuees. Updated: 6 hours ago. The path of Hurricane Ian...
Suspect in Dothan businessman’s murder wants jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford man charged with capital murder wants his release from the Houston County Jail. 24-year-old Koston Pierce McWaters, among two charged with killing a Dothan businessman, believes he should be given bail. Police allege that McWaters and Mekhi Telfair went to Robert Blount’s home on Labor...
Samson man arrested, accused of criminal surveillance
SAMSON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation between the Samson Police Department and the SBI has led to the arrest of a Samson man, accused of using a camera to illegally take pictures of a tanning bed user. On June 28, a victim filed a report with the Samson Police Department...
Serial panty thief who took photos of store workers sent to prison
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man will serve five years in prison on multiple convictions that include lewdly photographing employees at the retail store where he worked. 28-year-old John Thomas Uda pleaded guilty on Friday to Voyeurism, Burglary, and a reduced Assault charge. Houston County Assistant District Attorney John Talbot...
Two Dothan Women Charged with Hindering Prosecution
In July of 2022, the Dothan Police Department began working a double murder investigation along with Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Department. During the investigation, five individuals were identified as suspects. Two of those suspects; 32 year old Devante Williams, and 31 year old MacAuthur Hawkins, both of Dothan, are still being sought by the Dothan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals. Williams and Hawkins are wanted for one count of Capital Murder, one count of Kidnapping First Degree and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.
Troy FD responds to residential structure fire
The Troy Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Sept. 27 on Washington Street. According to a release from the Troy FD, the Pike County Communications District received a call at 7:16 p.m. for a residential structure fire located in the 500 block of Washington Street. Troy FD arrived on location within four minutes of receiving the call and firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and flames visible coming from a single-story residence, according to the release.
Liquor license denied for one Houston Co. restaurant
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A liquor license was denied by the Houston County Commission for a new bar and grill where a strip club had been located. Horizon Bar and Grill location used to be the location of Teasers’ Gentlemen’s Club. Now, one of the former...
Missing Coffee County man found dead from motorcycle crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County man that was reported missing was found after police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday. According to a release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Elba Police Department responded to a call at around 11:00 a.m. on September 21 from a landowner who located a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash site was on Hickman Avenue, just inside the Elba City limits.
Alabama man killed after being ejected from his truck in accident
An Alabama was killed Saturday after he was ejected from his truck after an accident caused the vehicle to roll over, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Slocomb man. Brenton M. Stanley, 21, was fatally injured when the...
Southeast Health updates visitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health has update their visitation policy. As we learn to live in a world where the transmission of COVID-19 may always be present, Southeast Health continues to strive for a safe, healthy environment for patients, visitors, and staff. Beginning October 3, here’s what you can...
“He was just a great person. He was my rock.” Family remembers the life of a loved one.
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A family is remembering the life of a loved one who passed away in a deadly car crash in Geneva County. Brenton Stanley and his brother were going on a drive after celebrating his sister’s birthday on Cotton Box Road in Slocomb and then he lost control of his truck.
ALEA statewide power outage
The number of students on the campus of enterprise state is up 11-percent this semester. That's according to dean of students Kassie Mathis. She says one contributing factor is several expanded programs on campus -- like nursing. Mechatronics has also been expanded to both the Ozark and Enterprise campuses. Students still have time to enroll in the second mini-term which begins on October 17.
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
