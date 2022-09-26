ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 29

Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Michael Mize named Navasota’s new police chief

Michael Mize was named Navasota’s new police chief Monday. Mize was chosen from three finalists and over 11 nationwide applicants who applied for the position. Mize had served as Navasota’s interim police chief since April and has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years. He begins his role as police chief Thursday.
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 28

OPAS presents “The Other Mozart” as part of its Intimate Gatherings series on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus. It’s a one-woman drama based on the story of composer Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Tickets are $52 to $72. opastickets.org.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Absent Brazos County commissioners hold up vote on property tax rate

Brazos County commissioners continued to delay voting on a tax rate Tuesday, as two members again failed to show up to vote. Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford opted out of Tuesday’s regular meeting that called for a vote on a property tax rate up to $0.4735 per $100 valuation. Both commissioners stated during a Monday workshop that they were in favor of a rate much less than the one proposed.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie 100 Career Fair to be held Friday

Texas A&M's McFerrin Career Center will host the Aggie 100 Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Student Center. The career fair is held to honor the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the world that are Aggie-owned or led that are looking for students in need of internships, part-time or full-time jobs.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M’s fall 2022 enrollment approaches 75,000

Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester. A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide. “We are proud that students from across Texas,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Two suspects arrested in Navasota shooting Sunday

Two suspects were arrested in connection to a shooting in the 700 block of W. Virginia Street in Navasota on Sunday afternoon, according to Navasota police. Desentze Brooks, a 21-year-old from Hempstead, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which are second-degree felonies. A second...
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M will not host home track and field meets in 2023

The Texas A&M track and field teams will not be able to host home meets during the upcoming indoor and outdoor seasons due to the construction of a new indoor facility on west campus next to E.B. Cushing Stadium. A&M will open its indoor season on Jan. 13 at the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M President Banks shares vision of transformational education

Providing a transformational education is one way Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks said she plans to implement her vision for the university. New initiatives for students and programs at A&M’s main campus in College Station and at other university system campuses and locations across the state and nation will be used to accomplish this vision, she noted. Banks shared these ideas and initiatives with a crowd of several hundred people in her state of the university address Wednesday afternoon at the Bush School’s Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Odyssey Academy aims to make robotics a future option for students

Students in the Bryan school district’s Odyssey Academy at SFA Middle School on Monday got a closer look at the robots they are learning to program this year. Yibo Zheng, head of operations at RoboMaster North America, visited Bryan to show the students how robots can be programmed and used in games when they get to high school and college.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Somerville, Cameron Yoe pull off upsets to open district play

The start of district play in the Brazos Valley lived up to its billing. The fresh start was a chance to turn the page for multiple schools in Week 5 and no one took better advantage of it than the Somerville Yeguas. The Yeguas were 0-4 after nondistrict, but they...
SOMERVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated girls golf team places eighth in first tournament of season

THE WOODLANDS — The A&M Consolidated girls golf team shot 428 and placed eighth in the 14-team tournament Tuesday at The Woodlands Country Club. Consol senior Ashtyn Vollentine shot 94 and tied for 11th followed by senior Bella Nolan (106) and freshman Emma Ford (106). Sophmores Karina Ji and Kate Bobbitt also competed for Consol’s team, while Lady Tigers Elaina Cavazos, Jaleigh McLeod and Anissa Okpo competed as individuals.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M soccer team to face No. 12 Arkansas on Thursday night

The Texas A&M soccer team will face No. 12 Arkansas at 6 p.m. Thursday in Southeastern Conference play at Razorback Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (5-4-2, 0-3) suffered its third straight loss Sunday at No. 5 Alabama, falling 3-0. Arkansas...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn esports teams earns pair of victories over Oakland, Texas A&M

Blinn’s esports teams each earned victories Monday with the Rocket League squad topping Oakland B 3-0, and the Valorant team beating Texas A&M White 2-1. Freshmen Andrew Askins and Jordan Johnson along with sophomore Cade Mock competed for Blinn’s Rocket League team (2-0), while sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Shawn Fox, Khanh Dewey and Adam Laamoumi led Blinn’s Valorant squad (1-1).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 50 Trey Hilderbrand leads Aggie men's tennis team at Chowderfest

Texas A&M’s 50th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and J.C. Roddick each went 5-1, including 3-0 in singles, to lead the Aggie men’s tennis team last weekend at Harvard’s Chowderfest at the Beren Tennis Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hilderbrand topped Harvard’s No. 39 Harris Walker 6-3, 6-3 for his biggest victory of the event.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Mason Rice enjoying healthy run as senior with Bryan football team

The Bryan Viking roots run deep for Mason Rice. As the son of a Bryan coach, the linebacker remembers going to games, watching practices and hanging out around the fieldhouse. Since Rice was about 3, his dad Matt Rice has been the team’s safeties and cornerbacks coach. And Rice...
BRYAN, TX

