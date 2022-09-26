Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 29
Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
Students upset Brazos County commissioners don't reinstate MSC for early voting
Brazos County commissioners took no action Tuesday on restoring the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus as an early voting location for the November election because it is not feasible at this time, according to county and Bryan-College Station city staff. The MSC will be a polling location...
Michael Mize named Navasota’s new police chief
Michael Mize was named Navasota’s new police chief Monday. Mize was chosen from three finalists and over 11 nationwide applicants who applied for the position. Mize had served as Navasota’s interim police chief since April and has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years. He begins his role as police chief Thursday.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (18) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 28
OPAS presents “The Other Mozart” as part of its Intimate Gatherings series on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus. It’s a one-woman drama based on the story of composer Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Tickets are $52 to $72. opastickets.org.
Absent Brazos County commissioners hold up vote on property tax rate
Brazos County commissioners continued to delay voting on a tax rate Tuesday, as two members again failed to show up to vote. Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford opted out of Tuesday’s regular meeting that called for a vote on a property tax rate up to $0.4735 per $100 valuation. Both commissioners stated during a Monday workshop that they were in favor of a rate much less than the one proposed.
Aggie 100 Career Fair to be held Friday
Texas A&M's McFerrin Career Center will host the Aggie 100 Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Student Center. The career fair is held to honor the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the world that are Aggie-owned or led that are looking for students in need of internships, part-time or full-time jobs.
Texas A&M’s fall 2022 enrollment approaches 75,000
Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester. A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide. “We are proud that students from across Texas,...
Two suspects arrested in Navasota shooting Sunday
Two suspects were arrested in connection to a shooting in the 700 block of W. Virginia Street in Navasota on Sunday afternoon, according to Navasota police. Desentze Brooks, a 21-year-old from Hempstead, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which are second-degree felonies. A second...
Olympian Chaunte Lowe provides words of hope at 19th annual Surviving and Thriving luncheon
Just before the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pink Alliance hosted its 19th annual Surviving and Thriving luncheon Wednesday at Hilton College Station where hundreds of Brazos Valley women heard from U.S. Olympic track and field medalist Chaunte Lowe, a breast cancer survivor. “We don’t get to choose the...
Texas A&M will not host home track and field meets in 2023
The Texas A&M track and field teams will not be able to host home meets during the upcoming indoor and outdoor seasons due to the construction of a new indoor facility on west campus next to E.B. Cushing Stadium. A&M will open its indoor season on Jan. 13 at the...
Texas A&M President Banks shares vision of transformational education
Providing a transformational education is one way Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks said she plans to implement her vision for the university. New initiatives for students and programs at A&M’s main campus in College Station and at other university system campuses and locations across the state and nation will be used to accomplish this vision, she noted. Banks shared these ideas and initiatives with a crowd of several hundred people in her state of the university address Wednesday afternoon at the Bush School’s Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
Odyssey Academy aims to make robotics a future option for students
Students in the Bryan school district’s Odyssey Academy at SFA Middle School on Monday got a closer look at the robots they are learning to program this year. Yibo Zheng, head of operations at RoboMaster North America, visited Bryan to show the students how robots can be programmed and used in games when they get to high school and college.
Somerville, Cameron Yoe pull off upsets to open district play
The start of district play in the Brazos Valley lived up to its billing. The fresh start was a chance to turn the page for multiple schools in Week 5 and no one took better advantage of it than the Somerville Yeguas. The Yeguas were 0-4 after nondistrict, but they...
A&M Consolidated girls golf team places eighth in first tournament of season
THE WOODLANDS — The A&M Consolidated girls golf team shot 428 and placed eighth in the 14-team tournament Tuesday at The Woodlands Country Club. Consol senior Ashtyn Vollentine shot 94 and tied for 11th followed by senior Bella Nolan (106) and freshman Emma Ford (106). Sophmores Karina Ji and Kate Bobbitt also competed for Consol’s team, while Lady Tigers Elaina Cavazos, Jaleigh McLeod and Anissa Okpo competed as individuals.
Balanced attack helps College Station volleyball team down Rudder in three sets
Slow starts have become somewhat of a trend for the College Station volleyball team, and Tuesday’s District 21-5A match with Rudder was no different. But the Lady Cougars used a balanced attack in the second and third sets to sweep the Lady Rangers 25-23, 25-10, 25-18 at Cougar Gym.
Texas A&M soccer team to face No. 12 Arkansas on Thursday night
The Texas A&M soccer team will face No. 12 Arkansas at 6 p.m. Thursday in Southeastern Conference play at Razorback Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (5-4-2, 0-3) suffered its third straight loss Sunday at No. 5 Alabama, falling 3-0. Arkansas...
Blinn esports teams earns pair of victories over Oakland, Texas A&M
Blinn’s esports teams each earned victories Monday with the Rocket League squad topping Oakland B 3-0, and the Valorant team beating Texas A&M White 2-1. Freshmen Andrew Askins and Jordan Johnson along with sophomore Cade Mock competed for Blinn’s Rocket League team (2-0), while sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Shawn Fox, Khanh Dewey and Adam Laamoumi led Blinn’s Valorant squad (1-1).
No. 50 Trey Hilderbrand leads Aggie men's tennis team at Chowderfest
Texas A&M’s 50th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and J.C. Roddick each went 5-1, including 3-0 in singles, to lead the Aggie men’s tennis team last weekend at Harvard’s Chowderfest at the Beren Tennis Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hilderbrand topped Harvard’s No. 39 Harris Walker 6-3, 6-3 for his biggest victory of the event.
Mason Rice enjoying healthy run as senior with Bryan football team
The Bryan Viking roots run deep for Mason Rice. As the son of a Bryan coach, the linebacker remembers going to games, watching practices and hanging out around the fieldhouse. Since Rice was about 3, his dad Matt Rice has been the team’s safeties and cornerbacks coach. And Rice...
