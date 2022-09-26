While the weather here across Acadiana is absolutely beautiful, all eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it barrels down on the Gulf Coast of Florida. Ian continues to maintain its Category 3 status, and we might see some more strengthening with this storm before it makes landfall late Wednesday afternoon. Ian is expected to dump more than 10 inches of rain across parts of Florida, with more than 20 inches possible in some areas. In addition, a storm surge of up to 12 feet will be possible south of Tampa Bay, which will create catastrophic flooding and life-threatening conditions.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO