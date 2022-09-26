Read full article on original website
'Life-changing' Hurricane Ian batters Florida, knocking out power and trapping residents as it continues its damaging crawl through the state
As Hurricane Ian continues to pummel Florida, trapping residents in their homes and leaving millions without power in what's already being called a "life-changing event," authorities are fielding rescue calls from across the state and 911 call centers are being inundated. Ian slammed into southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa Wednesday...
possible mandatory summer school for Louisiana kids in the near future
Louisiana (KADN)- With Louisiana currently 48 in the united states in education, leaders here are continuing to look for ways to see our literacy rates improve statewide, it just may take some extra hours of school. "I'm not going to back down,” says State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley.
Hurricane Ian Rakes Florida as Acadiana Sun Shines
Hurricane Ian made landfall this afternoon shortly after 2:00 p.m. as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. This storm will continue to move sluggishly to the north and northeast at roughly 10 miles per hour dumping feet of rain across the state before moving back over the Atlantic Ocean Friday with a second potential landfall somewhere in Georgia or South Carolina. Although winds will likely lead to catastrophic damage, the deadlier aspect of this storm is the storm surge where up to 18 feet of seawater will continue to inundate parts of the coast through this evening.
Clear and Breezy in Acadiana as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
While the weather here across Acadiana is absolutely beautiful, all eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it barrels down on the Gulf Coast of Florida. Ian continues to maintain its Category 3 status, and we might see some more strengthening with this storm before it makes landfall late Wednesday afternoon. Ian is expected to dump more than 10 inches of rain across parts of Florida, with more than 20 inches possible in some areas. In addition, a storm surge of up to 12 feet will be possible south of Tampa Bay, which will create catastrophic flooding and life-threatening conditions.
Beautiful Weather Continues Around Acadiana as Ian Closes in on Florida
We will see more beautiful weather around the area today. Hurricane Ian looks to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.
