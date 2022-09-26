ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Crain's Detroit Business

Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint

Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Detroit, MI
Cars
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Land Bank Authority’s Side Lot Program Outsells Other U.S. Cities

Since launching the Side Lot program in 2014, the Detroit Land Bank Authority (DLBA) has sold more than 21,000 vacant lots to Detroit homeowners, which is more than other cities across the country. The DLBA is invested in rehabbing vacant and blighted buildings, returning them to productive use. Residents can...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dumas: Detroit overbuilt and under-occupied

This story has been edited to remove an incorrect assertion that Dan Gilbert has declared legal residence in Florida. He is still registered to vote in Michigan, and his spokesperson said his legal residence remains in Oakland County. I'll say it quite simply: Detroit is overbuilt and under-occupied. Downtown appears...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion

It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air Act#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Environment#Stellantis Nv#The Mack Assembly Plant#Great Lakes
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit brothers start electric car charging station business

REDFORD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Hot off the heels of the Detroit Auto Show where electric cars were the focus, two Metro Detroit brothers are embarking on a business together. Ali Bazzi and his brother Mo started out with the purchase of a Tesla and a belief that they need to be a part of this industry. Their idea: If the electric cars are coming, why not be the company where customers go to plug in.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroiters escape Florida as Hurricane Ian blows through

As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, Metro Detroiters also braced for impact, booking flights back home and scrambling to protect homes in Florida. At Detroit Metro Airport, dozens of flights were canceled though some were still arriving from other parts of Florida, namely Fort Lauderdale.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

State grants $5 million loan to Platform's Piquette project

An entity tied to Detroit-based developer The Platform LLC has received a $5 million loan for its redevelopment of the former Studebaker Sales and Service Building it owns in the city's Milwaukee Junction neighborhood into more than 160 workforce apartments. Stay up to date with. breaking news. Subscribe to stay...
DETROIT, MI
annarborfamily.com

All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead

A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

The big question for the revamped auto show: Who exactly attended?

Now that the revamped North American International Auto Show is in the books, how successful was it?. Organizers are touting its return as a smashing success despite lower attendance this year. Sticking with the end-of-summer strategy, organizers announced Wednesday that the 2023 show will take place Sept. 13-24. The Detroit...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy