I-94 in Detroit to close for 5 days to tighten bridge cables: What to know
Motorists heading through downtown Detroit via Interstate 94 should allow extra time to get to their destination for the next several days. The freeway will be closed between I-75 and I-96 starting at 4 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Tuesday when the Michigan Department of Transportation finishes up work on the new...
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
Crain's Detroit Business
Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint
Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Land Bank Authority’s Side Lot Program Outsells Other U.S. Cities
Since launching the Side Lot program in 2014, the Detroit Land Bank Authority (DLBA) has sold more than 21,000 vacant lots to Detroit homeowners, which is more than other cities across the country. The DLBA is invested in rehabbing vacant and blighted buildings, returning them to productive use. Residents can...
Detroit News
Dumas: Detroit overbuilt and under-occupied
This story has been edited to remove an incorrect assertion that Dan Gilbert has declared legal residence in Florida. He is still registered to vote in Michigan, and his spokesperson said his legal residence remains in Oakland County. I'll say it quite simply: Detroit is overbuilt and under-occupied. Downtown appears...
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion
It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
Crain's Detroit Business
DDP to take on financial, construction oversight for Detroit Center for Innovation
The Downtown Detroit Partnership has created a new nonprofit to serve as fiduciary for the planned Detroit Center for Innovation, overseeing the funding and construction of the Academic Research Building on the developing campus. Stay up to date with. breaking news. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit brothers start electric car charging station business
REDFORD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Hot off the heels of the Detroit Auto Show where electric cars were the focus, two Metro Detroit brothers are embarking on a business together. Ali Bazzi and his brother Mo started out with the purchase of a Tesla and a belief that they need to be a part of this industry. Their idea: If the electric cars are coming, why not be the company where customers go to plug in.
WNEM
Potentially 3k jobs coming to Flint area following property purchase
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the old Buick City property, one of the largest Brownfield sites in the state, is getting closer to having a new purpose. “It’s a game changer,” Neeley said. “We have just one more, two more steps to make sure that...
fox2detroit.com
New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
Detroit News
Metro Detroiters escape Florida as Hurricane Ian blows through
As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, Metro Detroiters also braced for impact, booking flights back home and scrambling to protect homes in Florida. At Detroit Metro Airport, dozens of flights were canceled though some were still arriving from other parts of Florida, namely Fort Lauderdale.
Crain's Detroit Business
State grants $5 million loan to Platform's Piquette project
An entity tied to Detroit-based developer The Platform LLC has received a $5 million loan for its redevelopment of the former Studebaker Sales and Service Building it owns in the city's Milwaukee Junction neighborhood into more than 160 workforce apartments. Stay up to date with. breaking news. Subscribe to stay...
annarborfamily.com
All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead
A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
Done with your gun? Get up to $300 for it at gun buyback events Oct. 22 in Oakland County
On Saturday, October 22, seven local law enforcement agencies and the Oakland County Board of Commissioners will be hosting gun buyback events at four locations throughout the county.
Texas truck driver bound for Detroit with 406 pounds of drugs gets lengthy prison sentence
DETROIT – A Texas man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was arrested in Michigan with a truck full of illegal drugs. Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, formerly of Dallas, was sentenced in federal court in Port Huron by the Hon. Robert H. Cleland, Untied States District Judge, on Wednesday.
Crain's Detroit Business
The big question for the revamped auto show: Who exactly attended?
Now that the revamped North American International Auto Show is in the books, how successful was it?. Organizers are touting its return as a smashing success despite lower attendance this year. Sticking with the end-of-summer strategy, organizers announced Wednesday that the 2023 show will take place Sept. 13-24. The Detroit...
