Franklin Street reopens one week after van drives into sinkhole
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – West Franklin Street has reopened at 7th Avenue a week and a half after a van drove into a sinkhole.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility was repairing a water main when police say a driver went around barricades and drove into the hole . The driver was not hurt but was given a citation.
The area was reopened after additional checks and repairs from other agencies.
