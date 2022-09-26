ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Franklin Street reopens one week after van drives into sinkhole

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – West Franklin Street has reopened at 7th Avenue a week and a half after a van drove into a sinkhole.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility was repairing a water main when police say a driver went around barricades and drove into the hole . The driver was not hurt but was given a citation.

The area was reopened after additional checks and repairs from other agencies.

