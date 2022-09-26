ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CT

Avon gets $500K grant for infrastructure repairs

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08crXb_0iB4paPw00

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Avon is getting a half-million dollar boost to help with some municipal infrastructure repairs.

The STEAP grant will help fix the Route 44 Sanitary Sewage Pump Station, state and town officials said.

“Pump stations provide reliable, affordable solutions in areas where gravity can’t transport sewage,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.) said. “So, I can’t think of a basic or more important infrastructure improvement project than making sure that the sewers in a town work properly.”

East Haven police searching for man who used machete to rob adult store

Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced more than $31 in state grants for 77 small towns to complete a wide variety of infrastructure improvements, such as road safety reconstruction projects, sewer and drainage upgrades and sidewalk and pedestrian safety enhancements.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Vinal Technical High School in Middletown gets $2M from state to buy equipment

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown technical high school plans to use $2.25 million in state bonding money to buy advanced manufacturing equipment improvements and upgrades. Along with the funds heading to Vinal Technical High School, money will also pay for facility improvements for Middlesex Community College’s manufacturing space at the high school. Tunxis Community […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Transportation Today News

Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Avon, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Avon, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Avon, CT
Government
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M

Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
BRANFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
WTNH

DEEP issues warning after moose spotted in Danbury, Newtown

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEEP) issued a warning to drivers to watch out for moose after multiple sightings were reported in the state this week. According to DEEP, there were recent moose sightings in Danbury, Woodbury, Southbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield. DEEP believes the sightings are of the same moose. […]
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Meriden Public Schools employee named Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden Public Schools employee has been named Connecticut’s 2023 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year by the Connecticut State Department of Education. Don Askew was recognized Tuesday for his “whole child” approach to the education. Askew is known for providing extra snacks for students who come to school hungry […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

EV Show Returns to Old Saybrook

Have you ever been curious about electric vehicles and wished someone would ask answer your questions about them? Then you may want to check out the free electric vehicle car show on Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Saybrook Point Pavilion. The free event is part...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Middletown high school students provide lifesaving information to crews battling Hurricane Ian

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – First responders need all the help they can get with Hurricane Ian — and a Middletown high school is answering the call. A unique team of students from Vinal Technical High School’s criminal justice class is providing critical, lifesaving information to crews in the eye of the storm.  In a $40,000 emergency operations center, […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Hartford residents take to the street for DominGO!

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford opened two miles of Park Street on Sunday to pedestrians for DominGO!, an event that takes place three times a year. The celebration included jump roping, basketball, soccer, dance classes, and live music. “This is our chance to reclaim this avenue for a day, to take it back from cars […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Regal Cinemas closes at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Regal Cinemas at Waterbury’s Brass Mill Center has closed for good. The company confirmed the closure in a statement to Channel 3. “Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located at Brass Mill. We are incredibly grateful to have been able to serve our guests and members in the Waterbury community and provide them with memorable cinema experiences,” the company said.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy