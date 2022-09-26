Avon gets $500K grant for infrastructure repairs
AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Avon is getting a half-million dollar boost to help with some municipal infrastructure repairs.
The STEAP grant will help fix the Route 44 Sanitary Sewage Pump Station, state and town officials said.
"Pump stations provide reliable, affordable solutions in areas where gravity can't transport sewage," Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.) said. "So, I can't think of a basic or more important infrastructure improvement project than making sure that the sewers in a town work properly."
Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced more than $31 in state grants for 77 small towns to complete a wide variety of infrastructure improvements, such as road safety reconstruction projects, sewer and drainage upgrades and sidewalk and pedestrian safety enhancements.
