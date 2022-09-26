Several NIL options have emerged providing tangible benefits to Hoosier fans while supporting IU athletes

Read full article on original website
Indiana Women's Basketball: 'We've Had a Lot of Success With Transfers'
The Indiana women's basketball program has always had great transfers light it up for the Hoosiers, like Brenna Wise and Ali Patberg. Three new transfers from all corners of the country hope to do the same as they learn to mesh with a Hoosiers squad fresh off their second consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.
Kyle Neddenriep's Indiana high school football AP poll ballot going into Week 7
Brownsburg (6-0) Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) Evansville Mater Dei (4-2) Lafayette Central Catholic (4-2)
If this Indiana high school junior hits her head, she could die. Golf is her refuge — and she's good at it
MUNCIE, Ind. – If Belle Brown gets hit in the head, her brain could start bleeding. If she falls at just the right angle, or gets knocked just so by an elbow…. If Belle Brown hits her head, she could die. None of this is fair for the Delta...

Trey Galloway Returns From Groin Surgery: 'It's a Blessing To Be Back To Normal'
Galloway initially suffered a groin injury on Feb. 15 during Indiana's 74-69 loss to Wisconsin. This caused him to miss five games during the second half of Indiana's season. Galloway returned on March 10 for Indiana's opening game of the Big Ten Tournament, and the Hoosiers defeated Michigan 74-69 after trailing by 17 points with 12:53 left in the second half.
Roundup: Penn, Marian to meet in boys tennis sectional final
The only thing that slowed down the Penn tennis team's quest for another sectional title Tuesday was the weather. And that only delayed one individual semifinal match for the Kingsmen. The host Kingsmen advanced to the final round by downing Adams in sectional semifinal play. ...
