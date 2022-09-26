ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit

More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
HometownLife.com

Breakfast chain First Watch decides it's time to open a Novi restaurant

First Watch decided it’s finally time for Novi. The popular breakfast chain selected the city for its 9th Michigan restaurant, opening the doors last week at 26054 Ingersol Drive, the former site of Bagger Dave's, in the Novi Town Center. “We have been interested in Novi for the past...
NOVI, MI
CBS Detroit

Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Oakland County

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first standalone store in Southfield. The new restaurant will be off Telegraph Road near West 12 Mile Road and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m for dine-in, carry-out, mobile orders and drive-thru. The fast...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

With October comes Halloween events. The haunted garage sale returns, while several fall fests are happening. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. The Great Fall Festival. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maybury Farm in Northville. This fest includes live music, demonstrations,...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

7 fall events not to miss in metro Detroit

Sept. 17 – Oct. 3. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 57695 Van Dyke Rd, Washington Twp. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 30955 Woodward Ave. Suite 510, Royal Oak. An authentic German Oktoberfest celebration with delicious German food specials to go along with a variety of German imported beers on tap. Organizers consider the event to be one of the largest Oktoberfest festivals in the state. For more information, visit browniron.com.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion

It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Famous People You May Spot in Detroit This Weekend: 9/29-10/3/22

There's a lot happening this weekend in Detroit to kick off October 2022. Now that fall is officially here, Michiganders have to switch up what they do for fun on the weekends. With the exception of the extreme outdoor enthusiasts, people throughout the state are storing camping equipment and beach gear and have to look elsewhere for entertainment.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

