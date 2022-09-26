Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit
More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
HometownLife.com
Breakfast chain First Watch decides it's time to open a Novi restaurant
First Watch decided it’s finally time for Novi. The popular breakfast chain selected the city for its 9th Michigan restaurant, opening the doors last week at 26054 Ingersol Drive, the former site of Bagger Dave's, in the Novi Town Center. “We have been interested in Novi for the past...
I-94 in Detroit to close for 5 days to tighten bridge cables: What to know
Motorists heading through downtown Detroit via Interstate 94 should allow extra time to get to their destination for the next several days. The freeway will be closed between I-75 and I-96 starting at 4 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Tuesday when the Michigan Department of Transportation finishes up work on the new...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
Westland’s Kung Fu Brothers Noodles and Dumplings is one of metro Detroit’s best new restaurants
It’s owned by the same owners as Kung Fu Noodle House in Madison Heights, though the menus are quite different
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Oakland County
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first standalone store in Southfield. The new restaurant will be off Telegraph Road near West 12 Mile Road and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m for dine-in, carry-out, mobile orders and drive-thru. The fast...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
With October comes Halloween events. The haunted garage sale returns, while several fall fests are happening. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. The Great Fall Festival. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maybury Farm in Northville. This fest includes live music, demonstrations,...
Darryl Humes, Jr.: Detroit’s Lifestyle Clothier
Darryl Humes, Jr., Detroit's Lifestyle Clothier. He treats style like its his business card and he does the same for his clients. The post Darryl Humes, Jr.: Detroit’s Lifestyle Clothier appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
The Oakland Press
7 fall events not to miss in metro Detroit
Sept. 17 – Oct. 3. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 57695 Van Dyke Rd, Washington Twp. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 30955 Woodward Ave. Suite 510, Royal Oak. An authentic German Oktoberfest celebration with delicious German food specials to go along with a variety of German imported beers on tap. Organizers consider the event to be one of the largest Oktoberfest festivals in the state. For more information, visit browniron.com.
Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion
It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
Underground cocktail bar opens in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood
The Upright will serve craft cocktails and small plates in an intimate, cozy setting
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate fall in Detroit at this year’s Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally
DETROIT – Back by popular demand, The Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally returns to the Dequindre Cut this weekend. The 50+ food trucks will span a mile long, including the Drunken Rooster— a taco truck with a Mediterranean twist. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting the event...
Lafayette Coney Island still has work to do before reopening, city says
Lafayette Coney Island still has more to do before the restaurant can open back up, the City of Detroit confirmed on Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival
The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
fox2detroit.com
Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
Famous People You May Spot in Detroit This Weekend: 9/29-10/3/22
There's a lot happening this weekend in Detroit to kick off October 2022. Now that fall is officially here, Michiganders have to switch up what they do for fun on the weekends. With the exception of the extreme outdoor enthusiasts, people throughout the state are storing camping equipment and beach gear and have to look elsewhere for entertainment.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
