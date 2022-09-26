ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

onedetroitpbs.org

‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit

Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Dearborn book bans spark protest and support

Community members on both sides of a book banning debate protested in Dearborn on Sunday. The Detroit News reports around 125 people attended the “Books Unite Us – Censorship Divides Us” rally outside the Henry Ford Centennial Library to protest the banning of books in the city’s school libraries.
DEARBORN, MI
Travel Maven

Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week is back after a two year hiatus

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week is a 10-day event including more than 20 restaurants with “Latin roots.” This weekend, it returns for its third year. The event runs from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 9. Restaurants will offer an exclusive “heritage dish,” exclusive to this year’s event. Each of the restaurants’ recipes will exemplify a form of the authenticity of its roots; many of these dishes have never been tried by the public before.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Dumas: Detroit overbuilt and under-occupied

This story has been edited to remove an incorrect assertion that Dan Gilbert has declared legal residence in Florida. He is still registered to vote in Michigan, and his spokesperson said his legal residence remains in Oakland County. I'll say it quite simply: Detroit is overbuilt and under-occupied. Downtown appears...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Oakland County

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first standalone store in Southfield. The new restaurant will be off Telegraph Road near West 12 Mile Road and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m for dine-in, carry-out, mobile orders and drive-thru. The fast...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Detroit City Council delays vote on expanding controversial ShotSpotter gunfire detection system

Detroit City Council approved $1.5 million to renew a system designed to detect gunfire, but they’re delaying a vote on whether to spend $7 million to expand it. ShotSpotter relies on sensors to pinpoint where gunshots are occurring. Detroit police say the system is necessary because residents in some high-crime areas have become so used to gunshots that they no longer notify law enforcement when they hear a shooting. But several council members question whether the $7 million price tag for expanding ShotSpotter is worth it.
DETROIT, MI

