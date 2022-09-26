The Prescott Film Festival presents Elemental: Reimagining Our Relationship with Wildfire Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Here in the West, Fire Season grows longer, busier, and more intense each year. Sustained drought and climate change have us all watching the horizon at the slightest wisp of smoke. But a new documentary suggests a better future with fire, by combining an old perspective with a new approach.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO