ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Prescott Men’s Soccer Scores Another Win

After a nine-goal effort in its last match, the Yavapai College men’s soccer team put up seven goals on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon at Ken Lindley Field where the Roughriders cruised to a 7-0 victory over the Paradise Valley Community College Pumas. The win pushes the squad’s overall record...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Women’s Soccer Victorious Against Paradise Valley

In an intense battle on Tuesday, Sept 27th at Ken Lindley Field, the Yavapai College women’s soccer team prevailed with a 4-2 victory over the Paradise Valley Community College Pumas to push its win streak to five games, conference record to 5-0, and overall record to 6-4. “It was...
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Men’s Soccer Scores Victory on Saturday

The Yavapai College men’s soccer team moved the soccer ball up and down the field with ease on Saturday afternoon, Sept 24th at Ken Lindley Field as the Roughriders defeated the South Mountain Community College Cougars 9-0. YC is now 4-2 overall with a 2-1 mark in conference play.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Teachers, Business, Home Safety in Prescott Valley, Prescott’s Christmas Events, OCD, High School Football, Mark Wahlberg | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11

Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Prescott, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Officer Honored with Rising Star Award

Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

I-17 Anthem to Sunset Point Construction Begins this Week

The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s long-awaited Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem to Sunset Point is now underway. Drivers will start to see changes to this 23-mile corridor as the work zone is established and construction begins. The $446 million project, which will...
ANTHEM, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Film Festival’s “Elemental” Suggest New Approach to Wildfire

The Prescott Film Festival presents Elemental: Reimagining Our Relationship with Wildfire Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Here in the West, Fire Season grows longer, busier, and more intense each year. Sustained drought and climate change have us all watching the horizon at the slightest wisp of smoke. But a new documentary suggests a better future with fire, by combining an old perspective with a new approach.
PRESCOTT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Own Goal#Roughriders#College Soccer#The Yavapai College
SignalsAZ

Yavapai CASA for Kids 5K & Halloween Party Benefitting Local Foster Youth

Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation will host its 8th annual Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run on Saturday, October 29th at the Prescott Courthouse Square. Everyone interested is urged to register before October 3rd to ensure they receive special race-day mementos. “This isn’t your ordinary 5K benefit race,” said Mona...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley is Looking for Volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, Parks Arts and Recreation Commission, and the Library Board of Trustees. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Volunteer is Just Another Word for Neighbor

The individuals who take the time to care for others aren’t just volunteering, they are a great example of what it means to be a neighbor. CJ Meldahl, the Executive Director of People Who Care, takes a moment to reflect on the importance of volunteers in the community. I...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Spectrum Healthcare Contracted by Care 1st as Crisis Services Provider

Spectrum Healthcare, local non-profit healthcare organization in Yavapai County, has announced that, as of October 1, 2022, they will be the official crisis response provider of Yavapai County as contracted by Care 1st. Spectrum Healthcare has provided crisis services to Yavapai County since 2016. Beginning at the Crisis Mobile Response...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SignalsAZ

Princess Enchanted Sunday at Prescott Valley Library

The Prescott Valley Public Library is excited to host its Princess Enchanted Sunday on October 2, 2022, from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm. Guests are invited to have a magical visit with everyone’s favorite princesses at the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room. The princesses will be reading stories, visiting with...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Chino Valley Town Admin Kicks-Off General Plan Update

The Town of Chino Valley launched the kick-off of the General Plan Update that will serve as the vision and strategic plan for the future of the Town covering land use, circulation (transportation), economic development, public facilities/services, and natural resources. This Plan provides citizen-directed policy guidance to direct and guide...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott’s Christmas Parades are Taking Applications

Organizers of Prescott’s popular Christmas parades, the Prescott Downtown Partnership’s Holiday Light Parade, and the Prescott Christmas Parade are now accepting applications for parade entries. Both parades are held in downtown Prescott and route around the Courthouse Plaza. The Prescott Downtown Partnership’s 25th Holiday Light Parade will be...
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy