Insurance companies requiring homeowners to put up hurricane shutters as Ian approaches SWFL
Many homeowners have opted not to put up their hurricane shutters as Ian inches ever closer to Southwest Florida. However, many people have been forced to get new insurance companies and may not realize their insurance policy requires shutters to be installed during an impending hurricane. Not doing so could...
Emergency curfews in place across SWFL
Several emergency curfews are in effect due to Hurricane Ian for several areas in Southwest Florida Wednesday night.
Lee Co., Charlotte Co., Naples under curfew following widespread flooding, looting
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa. Lee County, where Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m., was the latest Southwest Florida community to announce a curfew. One will go into effect at 6 p.m., today, Wednesday, Sept. 28. The decision in part came because of looting already reported in...
Thousands lose power on Sanibel, Pine Island
FPL crews are staging the Charlotte County Airport to prepare ahead of Ian’s arrival. There are about 20 staging sites up and down Florida’s west coast. Severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, is expected to cause widespread outages throughout Florida’s western and northern peninsula over the next few days.
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
Another Florida insurance company declared insolvent
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as homeowners across the state get ready for Hurricane Ian, WESH 2 is following up on some breaking news that another Florida insurance company can't pay its debts. The Office of Insurance Regulation says FedNat became insolvent earlier this month. FedNat already started canceling plans...
Sanibel Under Evacuation Order For Ian
Lee County announced Tuesday morning an evacuation order for Zone A, which includes Sanibel and Captiva, and part of Zone B south of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral. Ten shelters will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, all are pet friendly, but should be a last option. Find more information at the Lee County website or call the 211 help line.
Sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent
- State regulators have asked a judge to place a property-insurance company in receivership, making it the sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent this year amid widespread financial problems in the industry. The Florida Department of Financial Services sought to be appointed receiver for FedNat Insurance Co., which canceled 56,500...
Cape Coral resident braces for Hurricane Ian ‘Ron Burgundy style’
Video posted by a Cape Coral resident shows him bracing for Category 4 Hurricane Ian "Ron Burgundy" style.
Hurricane shutters going up in Cape Coral in anticipation of Hurricane Ian
People across Southwest Florida are preparing for Hurricane Ian as it approaches the area, and in Cape Coral people have begun putting up their hurricane shutters. Joe Galebach, like many other Cape Coral residents, spent his Monday putting up shutters and making sure his home is safe from Hurricane Ian.
Naples area real estate inventory, days on market continue to increase
Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, increased 71% in August compared to August 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 19% and 37%, respectively, while new listings decreased 17%. The median closed price increased 31% from August 2021 to $575,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 31 days.
Man Swims in Own House as Water Rises in Naples, Florida [VIDEO]
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida and we are now beginning to see the devastation it is leaving in its path. A man had someone film him as he swam through his own home in Naples, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The surge between Ft. Myers and Naples has been...
Evacuations begin in Southwest Florida as Ian approaches
Tuesday morning sees Southwest Florida met with drizzle and breezy conditions as the 'calm before the storm' begins to end.
'Do what you can': Charlotte Co. homeowners prepare for Hurricane Ian
Charlotte County officials issued evacuations for coastal communities, people living in manufactured and mobile homes.
Minnesota "snowbirds" brace for Hurricane Ian to hit Florida
MINNEAPOLIS -- Several Minnesotans "snowbird" in Florida this time of year, or they've retired there. Popular areas where Minnesotans travel to are Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa, which are the targets of Hurricane Ian, as it approaches the Gulf coastline.Elk River native Becky Hlavachek and her husband bought their first family vacation home in Cape Coral, Florida earlier this year, and they had no idea they'd be taking shelter in it a few months later."We're definitely newbies here," said Hlavachek, "Our planning process maybe should be questioned a little bit right now."Hlavachek spent the last few days filling the bathtub with...
Power knocked out to thousands in South Florida, FPL working to restore it
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian's gusty winds have caused thousands of power outages in South Florida and the Florida Keys. Florida Power & Light reported that 41,490 customers lost power. As of 8 a.m., 36,240 had been restored and they were working on getting the lights back on for the remaining 5,250 customers.
City of Naples orders mandatory evacuation, declares Local State of Emergency
The City of Naples has issued a mandatory evacuation order in some areas as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood.
'You cannot survive,' NBC News journalist says of Naples storm surge
Overwhelming and ferocious storm surge from Hurricane Ian is swamping Southwest Florida streets and cars under several feet of floodwater on Wednesday.
Florida News That Impacts You – September 26th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center has issued advisories for parts of Florida’s coastline. Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for the middle and lower keys, with tropical storm watches in place for Southwest Florida and a hurricane watch for the stretch of Florida’s Gulf coast encompassing Sarasota, Bradenton, Tampa and St. Petersburg. Ian is expected to strengthen to a category three hurricane by tomorrow morning as it crosses western Cuba, maintaining that status as it approaches Florida for a potential landfall as early as Wednesday or as late as Friday morning based on where the hurricane makes landfall.
