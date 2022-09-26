ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Thousands lose power on Sanibel, Pine Island

FPL crews are staging the Charlotte County Airport to prepare ahead of Ian’s arrival. There are about 20 staging sites up and down Florida’s west coast. Severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, is expected to cause widespread outages throughout Florida’s western and northern peninsula over the next few days.
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
Another Florida insurance company declared insolvent

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as homeowners across the state get ready for Hurricane Ian, WESH 2 is following up on some breaking news that another Florida insurance company can't pay its debts. The Office of Insurance Regulation says FedNat became insolvent earlier this month. FedNat already started canceling plans...
Sanibel Under Evacuation Order For Ian

Lee County announced Tuesday morning an evacuation order for Zone A, which includes Sanibel and Captiva, and part of Zone B south of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral. Ten shelters will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, all are pet friendly, but should be a last option. Find more information at the Lee County website or call the 211 help line.
Sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent

- State regulators have asked a judge to place a property-insurance company in receivership, making it the sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent this year amid widespread financial problems in the industry. The Florida Department of Financial Services sought to be appointed receiver for FedNat Insurance Co., which canceled 56,500...
Naples area real estate inventory, days on market continue to increase

Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, increased 71% in August compared to August 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 19% and 37%, respectively, while new listings decreased 17%. The median closed price increased 31% from August 2021 to $575,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 31 days.
Minnesota "snowbirds" brace for Hurricane Ian to hit Florida

MINNEAPOLIS -- Several Minnesotans "snowbird" in Florida this time of year, or they've retired there. Popular areas where Minnesotans travel to are Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa, which are the targets of Hurricane Ian, as it approaches the Gulf coastline.Elk River native Becky Hlavachek and her husband bought their first family vacation home in Cape Coral, Florida earlier this year, and they had no idea they'd be taking shelter in it a few months later."We're definitely newbies here," said Hlavachek, "Our planning process maybe should be questioned a little bit right now."Hlavachek spent the last few days filling the bathtub with...
Florida News That Impacts You – September 26th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center has issued advisories for parts of Florida’s coastline. Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for the middle and lower keys, with tropical storm watches in place for Southwest Florida and a hurricane watch for the stretch of Florida’s Gulf coast encompassing Sarasota, Bradenton, Tampa and St. Petersburg. Ian is expected to strengthen to a category three hurricane by tomorrow morning as it crosses western Cuba, maintaining that status as it approaches Florida for a potential landfall as early as Wednesday or as late as Friday morning based on where the hurricane makes landfall.
