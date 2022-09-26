ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Outsider.com

Cooper Rush’s Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win

No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win. In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”
AthlonSports.com

Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Jimmy Johnson, Peyton and Eli Manning Talk Over Each Other in Awkward Monday Night Football Moment

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson’s appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” didn’t exactly go as planned on Monday. Johnson was on to talk about the Week 3 matchup in front of his very eyes between the New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1). Problem is, he could hardly get a word in. Nor could hosts Peyton and Eli Manning. The three apparently forgot they weren’t alone on the broadcast, constantly talking over each other.
CBS DFW

Dallas Cowboys make roster moves ahead of New York Giants matchup

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys have brought up practice squad members in time for Monday's game against the New York Giants. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is out for Monday's game, the Cowboys announced Monday.Rookie third round draft pick Jalen Tolbert will be making his NFL debut while Gallup continues to recover from his offseason knee surgery. Tolbert signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys earlier this month, starting out on the practice squad.There has been an open spot on the roster since undrafted rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston was waived last week. He has since signed to the practice squad. Three were moved from the practice squad in time for the game. Offensive tackle Jason Peters, quarterback Will Grier and tight end Sean McKeon were moved up from the practice squad, the Cowboys announced. Grier will backup Cooper Rush, who was also moved from the practice squad when quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb.Also out for Monday's game are tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle).  The Cowboys face the Giants at MetLife Stadium at 7:15 p.m. CT. 
AL.com

Derrick Brown’s interception: ‘He thought it was a burger’

Carolina defensive tackle Derrick Brown made a fourth-quarter interception to help the Panthers defeat the New Orleans Saints 22-14 on Sunday. But his teammates weren’t about to let the former Auburn All-American make a big-man pick without some ribbing. · CTE PIONEER SAYS TUA TAGOVAILOA SHOULDN’T BE PLAYING...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Bears on TV

The New York Giants (2-1) are preparing to host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 4 matchup. The Giants are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which they squandered multiple opportunities for both the tie and win. However, they are still ahead of the curve at 2-1 and will be motivated come Sunday.
AL.com

Fox Sports chronicles Deontay Wilder’s return to the ring in ‘Fight Camp’

Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder will make his long-awaited return to the ring Oct. 15 against Swedish boxer Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. To mark Wilder’s next fight, Fox Sports is following the former heavyweight champion for its behind-the-scenes boxing series “Fight Camp” that will air Oct. 2. Fans of the show might see some exclusive sparring sessions, boxers, and trainers showing off their unique training tactics, or boxers relaxing at home with the family. While filming Deontay Wilder’s fight camp, a couple of his fans enjoyed a rare encounter with the former champ as they traveled from Ukraine to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, only to see his new statue.
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

