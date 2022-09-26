Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
KaVontae Turpin Exclusive: Can 5-9 Cowboys Rookie 'Dunk' on Giants? WATCH
As the 1-1 Cowboys ready to play at the Giants on Monday night, Turpin ranks sixth in the NFL in punt return average.
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Cooper Rush’s Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win
No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win. In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
Giants, Cowboys Players Get Chippy During Postgame Handshakes
The NFC East rivals kept the competition going until the bitter end on Monday Night Football.
Cowboys Legend Jimmy Johnson on ESPN: 'ManningCast' is a 'Snooze-Fest'
On Monday night at the New York Giants, the legendary Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson is hanging out with Peyton and Eli Manning on TV's "ManningCast'' and again offering up thoughts on Dallas.
WATCH: Jimmy Johnson, Peyton and Eli Manning Talk Over Each Other in Awkward Monday Night Football Moment
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson’s appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” didn’t exactly go as planned on Monday. Johnson was on to talk about the Week 3 matchup in front of his very eyes between the New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1). Problem is, he could hardly get a word in. Nor could hosts Peyton and Eli Manning. The three apparently forgot they weren’t alone on the broadcast, constantly talking over each other.
Dallas Cowboys make roster moves ahead of New York Giants matchup
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys have brought up practice squad members in time for Monday's game against the New York Giants. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is out for Monday's game, the Cowboys announced Monday.Rookie third round draft pick Jalen Tolbert will be making his NFL debut while Gallup continues to recover from his offseason knee surgery. Tolbert signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys earlier this month, starting out on the practice squad.There has been an open spot on the roster since undrafted rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston was waived last week. He has since signed to the practice squad. Three were moved from the practice squad in time for the game. Offensive tackle Jason Peters, quarterback Will Grier and tight end Sean McKeon were moved up from the practice squad, the Cowboys announced. Grier will backup Cooper Rush, who was also moved from the practice squad when quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb.Also out for Monday's game are tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle). The Cowboys face the Giants at MetLife Stadium at 7:15 p.m. CT.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard's Injury Status is Determined
Here is the latest injury update on New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who left their Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the dying moments of the game with an apparent knee injury.
What time is ‘Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War’ on tonight? Live stream, how to watch online
ESPN Films’ latest documentary “Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” debut Tuesday, Sept. 27. It will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). In 1977 and 1978, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers squared off in back-to-back World Series. Each club was...
PHOTO: Peyton Manning Rocks Chad Powers Shirt During Monday Night Football’s ManningCast
It didn’t take long for things to get going on this Monday’s edition of ESPN‘s “ManningCast.”. Viewers tuning into ESPN2 to watch the alternate broadcast of the New York Giants (2-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1) were treated to Peyton Manning rockin’ a Chad Powers t-shirt. And wouldn’t you know it, he wore it in the presence of Powers himself.
Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB 2022 live stream (9/28) How to watch online, TV info, time
The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB 2022 action Wednesday, September 28, at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The game will be live streamed via ESPN+. Right-hander Brandon Woodruff will start on the mound for the Brewers vs. left-hander Jose Quintana for the Cardinals. St. Louis is 90-65 this season, while Milwaukee is 82-72.
Why the Giants Will Beat Dallas, Why They Won't and a Prediction
The Giants are set to rock the house Monday Night against the Dallas Cowboys. Can they make it three in a row to start the season?
Derrick Brown’s interception: ‘He thought it was a burger’
Carolina defensive tackle Derrick Brown made a fourth-quarter interception to help the Panthers defeat the New Orleans Saints 22-14 on Sunday. But his teammates weren’t about to let the former Auburn All-American make a big-man pick without some ribbing. · CTE PIONEER SAYS TUA TAGOVAILOA SHOULDN’T BE PLAYING...
Fan Friday: Answering your questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of Week 4
It's been a while since the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) have looked this good. After shutting out the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) in Week 2, the team turned around and did something it had never been able to do — defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on the West Coast. Not only did they beat Los Angeles, but...
'I Can Grip It!' Cowboys Dak Prescott Fighting for Week 4 Return from Injury?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Cooper Rush was the quarterback who got the win, who got the invite to the media podium, who got the call-back to exit the post-game locker room and re-visit the field at MetLife Stadium so he could be interviewed live on the ESPN "Monday Night Football'' telecast. "“Yeah, ...
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Bears on TV
The New York Giants (2-1) are preparing to host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 4 matchup. The Giants are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which they squandered multiple opportunities for both the tie and win. However, they are still ahead of the curve at 2-1 and will be motivated come Sunday.
Fox Sports chronicles Deontay Wilder’s return to the ring in ‘Fight Camp’
Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder will make his long-awaited return to the ring Oct. 15 against Swedish boxer Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. To mark Wilder’s next fight, Fox Sports is following the former heavyweight champion for its behind-the-scenes boxing series “Fight Camp” that will air Oct. 2. Fans of the show might see some exclusive sparring sessions, boxers, and trainers showing off their unique training tactics, or boxers relaxing at home with the family. While filming Deontay Wilder’s fight camp, a couple of his fans enjoyed a rare encounter with the former champ as they traveled from Ukraine to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, only to see his new statue.
