cnyhomepage.com
Herkimer Sheriff arrest man for Grand Larceny & Welfare Fruad
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man from Little Falls has been arrested for Grand Larceny and Welfare Fraud after allegedly defrauding the county government for more than a year. According to the County Welfare Fraud Unit, 31-year-old Andrew J. Hight...
cnyhomepage.com
Marcy man pleads guilty to Mailing Threatening Communication
ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, September 28th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a man from Marcy, NY pled guilty to mailing a threatening communication. According to his guilty plea, on September 3rd, 39-year-old Richard Hileman admitted to sending a letter...
SCSO: arrest man for possessing firearm
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence in Clifton Park on September 24. During the investigation, police found Michael J. Scensny, 32, had a rifle.
cnyhomepage.com
Clinton man allegedly drives van into business over dispute
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that on September 27th, a Clinton man was charged with a felony for allegedly driving his van into a local business over a domestic dispute. Around 10:20 pm on Tuesday, members of the New Hartford Police and...
cnyhomepage.com
Man released on Bail Reform charged 3 times in 36 hours
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports the man who was released on NYS bail reform laws and then allegedly broke an Order of Protection, has been arrested a third time in 36 hours. According to the Sheriff, following another domestic dispute on...
cnyhomepage.com
Joint investigation underway for larceny suspect
YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A joint agency larceny investigation by the Yorkville and Whitesboro Police Departments is underway after multiple incidents that occurred at local businesses in those villages. According to police, the first reported incident occurred around 11:25 am at the Kinney Drugs located at 40 Oriskany Blvd...
WKTV
Herkimer County man accused of stalking woman at the school where she works
VAN HORNESVILLE, N.Y. – A Herkimer County man is accused of violating an order of protection by attempting to contact a woman at the school where she works. New York State Police say 60-year-old Martin Monk, of Stark, tried to contact the woman several times at Owen D. Young School, causing her to fear for her safety.
Lake George woman accused in string of thefts
Troopers found more than they bargained for on Sunday when they carried out a search warrant on a Lake George woman's car.
WKTV
Sheriff: Woman charged with animal cruelty in Otsego County was offered help for months prior to arrest
BUTTERNUTS, N.Y. – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman accused of severely neglecting more than 20 farm animals in the town of Butternuts. Katherina Cassata, 42, is facing nine counts of animal cruelty under New York’s agriculture and markets law. The...
Saratoga Springs man arrested for rape
A Saratoga Springs man was charged with rape. Police said that, years ago, Jason Storms sexually assaulted someone under age 15.
Queensbury Walmart employees charged with grand larceny
Two Walmart workers were arrested on Monday. Police said that Brian Winchell, 32, of Whitehall, and Vickie Dibble, 52, of Granville, underpaid for and stole over $1,000 in merchandise from the Queensbury store since July.
WKTV
Marcy man faces 5 years in prison for sending woman threatening letter
ALBANY, N.Y. – A Marcy man faces up to five years in prison for mailing a threatening letter to a woman in Ballston Spa last year. Richard Hileman, 39, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to mailing a threatening communication to the woman in September of 2021. According to...
Two people stabbed in Chenango County
New York State Police are investigating a domestic violence incident in Otselic that sent two people to the hospital.
Gloversville Police find dead dog, seek answers
The Gloversville Police have launched an investigation after their animal control officer found a dead dog in Forest Street Park.
cnyhomepage.com
New charges added in fatal Lake George motorcycle crash
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The motorcycle driver accused of causing a deadly crash in Lake George this summer is now facing additional charges. Court documents state a grand jury indicted Anthony Futia on two additional charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide. He’s now facing 15 charges, including two counts...
Oneonta troopers looking to ID theft suspects
New York State Police at Oneonta are looking to identify two individuals who may have information about a theft that occurred at the Walmart on State Route 23.
Albany inmate accused of throwing feces at guards
An incarcerated man at the Albany County Correctional Facility can add aggravated harassment to his list of charges after he allegedly threw feces at Corrections Officers inside the jail.
Accident in Sidney splits car in two
Yesterday, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies responded to two-car motor vehicle accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney.
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle, burglarizing home
State Police arrested a Corinth woman for allegedly stealing a vehicle and burglarizing a home in Greenfield. Stacey Dressel, 41, was arrested by the Ballston Spa Police Department on September 24 and was turned over to the State Police.
South Glens Falls man dies in Bolton car crash
A South Glens Falls man has died in a two-car crash on East Schroon River Road in Bolton. New York State Police said Patrick Murray, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.
