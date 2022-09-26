ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Herkimer Sheriff arrest man for Grand Larceny & Welfare Fruad

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man from Little Falls has been arrested for Grand Larceny and Welfare Fraud after allegedly defrauding the county government for more than a year. According to the County Welfare Fraud Unit, 31-year-old Andrew J. Hight...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Marcy man pleads guilty to Mailing Threatening Communication

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, September 28th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a man from Marcy, NY pled guilty to mailing a threatening communication. According to his guilty plea, on September 3rd, 39-year-old Richard Hileman admitted to sending a letter...
MARCY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Clinton man allegedly drives van into business over dispute

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that on September 27th, a Clinton man was charged with a felony for allegedly driving his van into a local business over a domestic dispute. Around 10:20 pm on Tuesday, members of the New Hartford Police and...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Herkimer County, NY
Herkimer County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Dolgeville, NY
Dolgeville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Herkimer, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Man released on Bail Reform charged 3 times in 36 hours

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports the man who was released on NYS bail reform laws and then allegedly broke an Order of Protection, has been arrested a third time in 36 hours. According to the Sheriff, following another domestic dispute on...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Joint investigation underway for larceny suspect

YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A joint agency larceny investigation by the Yorkville and Whitesboro Police Departments is underway after multiple incidents that occurred at local businesses in those villages. According to police, the first reported incident occurred around 11:25 am at the Kinney Drugs located at 40 Oriskany Blvd...
WHITESBORO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Welfare Fraud#Felonies#Felony Charges#Wutr Wfxv Wpny
WKTV

Marcy man faces 5 years in prison for sending woman threatening letter

ALBANY, N.Y. – A Marcy man faces up to five years in prison for mailing a threatening letter to a woman in Ballston Spa last year. Richard Hileman, 39, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to mailing a threatening communication to the woman in September of 2021. According to...
MARCY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cnyhomepage.com

New charges added in fatal Lake George motorcycle crash

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The motorcycle driver accused of causing a deadly crash in Lake George this summer is now facing additional charges. Court documents state a grand jury indicted Anthony Futia on two additional charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide. He’s now facing 15 charges, including two counts...
LAKE GEORGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy