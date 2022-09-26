VAN HORNESVILLE, N.Y. – A Herkimer County man is accused of violating an order of protection by attempting to contact a woman at the school where she works. New York State Police say 60-year-old Martin Monk, of Stark, tried to contact the woman several times at Owen D. Young School, causing her to fear for her safety.

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO