Danny boom botz
2d ago
Either Dearie is good at faking his adherence to the Law, or Trump made a huge mistake thinking he had a Judge in his pocket.I hope the latter is true, for the sake of our Country.
Reply(5)
41
my mind
2d ago
And that's why they have confirmation hearings for judges to hopefully prevent those with blind loyalty from being appointed. It's even sweeter when it's tRUMP appointees that deny/dismiss his requests and lawsuits. You know it upsets him even more... beautiful 😜
Reply(2)
26
Frank Nolasco
2d ago
The fact is that your Cult leader is going to prison for what he did and that's that
Reply
34
