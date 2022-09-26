Read full article on original website
Family of Mia Tujillo speaks out after sentencing of drunk driver
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An overwhelming amount of joy, still overshadowed by an unbearable loss. Tabitha Taylor is still coping with the loss of her 14-year-old daughter, Mia Trujillo. “We just try to live like she would want us to live,” Taylor said. Family members say they want...
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests on drug charges Wednesday at a Laurel hotel. JCSD narcotics agents arrested 32-year-old Andrew Elledge, of Lumberton, and 22-year-old Denise McAndrews, of Sandersville. Both are charged with trafficking a controlled substance. A total of 103 grams...
Deputies searching for stolen tractor in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a tractor and rotary cutter. According to police reports, the theft occurred late on Friday, Sept. 23, from #15 Eucutta Road in northeast Jones County. The tractor is an orange Kubota, 36hp,...
JCSD investigating early morning fire, relocated side-by-side
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning fire that destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville. Investigators are also seeking information about a stolen Kubota 4-seater side-by-side, which was later located by neighbors abandoned on McGill Cemetery Road, which runs off Haney Road north of Sandersville.
Volunteer firefighter, bystander help rescue driver after rollover crash in Jones Co.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Fire destroyed a vacant Napa Auto Parts store in Lumberton on Tuesday. According to Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill, the fire was first reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. on West Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters said flames were visible on top of the store.
Firefighters respond to fire in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Lumberton are on the scene of a building fire. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. near a former Napa Auto Parts store located on West Main Street. According to officials with the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency, the building was reportedly abandoned. Officials...
Firefighters respond to 3rd structure fire in Jones Co. in less than a day
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County firefighters have responded to three structure fires in just over nine hours. The third fire occurred around noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at a single-wide mobile home on Gardner Road in the Calhoun community. When firefighters arrived, there were visible flames throughout the structure, and the fire had already breached the home’s roof.
Pine Belt in midst of $143M in MDOT road projects
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two “major” road projects in the Pine Belt are expected to wrap up over the next month. But that still will leave at least three projects underway with a fourth set to start in October. The total investment made for the six, Mississippi...
PHOTOS: VFDs respond to 2 structure fires in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It has already been a long day for several Jones County volunteer fire departments after responding to two structure fires early Tuesday morning. First, several departments responded to a structure fire on Highway 11 North in Sandersville just before 3 a.m. after a passerby called 911 about a single-family home fire.
Marion Co. receives highest accountability rating in district history
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at East Marion High School said they are proud to exceed expectations by earning a performance rating grade “B,” the highest in the school district’s history. Accountability, or performance, ratings are based on student achievement, growth, graduation and participation rates. Marion...
Southern Miss fights human trafficking with new new center
Trinity Baptist gathering Hurricane Ian relief supplies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel church is acting as a drop-off point for relief supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel is asking for a list of goods, ranging from non-perishable food items to adult hygiene products. Goods and money can be dropped...
Jones Co. firefighters battle series of structure and brush fires
Jones Co. circuit clerk offers reminders for absentee voting
City of Hattiesburg, HPD holds ribbon-cutting for new Public Safety Complex
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Police Department are set to officially welcome its new Public Safety Complex Tuesday morning. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 701 James St. in Hattiesburg at 10:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker will speak at the event, along with HPD Chief Peggy Sealy, Assistant Chief Hardy Sims and Municipal Court Judge Wes Curry.
October declared ‘Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It may be known as the spookiest month of the year, but it’s also one of the best for the city of Hattiesburg. Several Hattiesburg city leaders gathered downtown on Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a ceremony announcing that October is the ‘Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger.’ That’s because, throughout the month, there will be plenty to do in the Hub City - including Live at Five, Zoo Boo and Oktoberfest.
Ellisville Public Library receives long-promised donation
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe Edd Morris. Morris said he hopes this donation helps to keep supporting libraries all across Mississippi. “I’m giving back to this library, but it’s a way of...
Sixth St. Dist. uses grant to make Mobile St. history videos
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District is using a state grant to make a new series of short videos highlighting the history of the Mobile Street community. The project is called “Remarkable Roots,” and it features the recollections of several residents. It’s funded by...
