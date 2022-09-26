HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It may be known as the spookiest month of the year, but it’s also one of the best for the city of Hattiesburg. Several Hattiesburg city leaders gathered downtown on Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a ceremony announcing that October is the ‘Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger.’ That’s because, throughout the month, there will be plenty to do in the Hub City - including Live at Five, Zoo Boo and Oktoberfest.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO