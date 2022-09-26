Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Prescott Women’s Soccer Victorious Against Paradise Valley
In an intense battle on Tuesday, Sept 27th at Ken Lindley Field, the Yavapai College women’s soccer team prevailed with a 4-2 victory over the Paradise Valley Community College Pumas to push its win streak to five games, conference record to 5-0, and overall record to 6-4. “It was...
High school football transfers' Wild West is in Phoenix, Arizona
The scene can be traced back to the 1990s, when open enrollment arrived in Phoenix as a hedge against charter schools
thestandardnewspaper.online
High school band competitions in full force
BULLHEAD CITY – The new school year has begun. Football fills the weekend, volleyball competes on the weekdays, swimming holds multiple events, and badminton competes almost daily. One of the biggest and most unified sports being played is being left out. One that is usually left on the sidelines, but never stays quiet. Band is holding multiple events for high schools in the state and schools are ready to display their capabilities.
East Valley Tribune
Basha's Miles Lockhart taking humble approach to success
Miles Lockhart admits he never thought football would be his future when he was younger. He started off as a soccer player, and a self-proclaimed “chubby” one at that. He started to dabble in tackle football when he was 8 years old but never truly fell in love with it right away. His parents, David and Stevie, saw potential in him, even if he didn’t see it in himself.
Pac-12 announces kickoff times for ASU vs. Washington, Arizona vs. Oregon
The Pac-12 on Monday announced the kickoff times for Arizona State Sun Devils (1-3) and Arizona Wildcats (2-2) football for Week 6 on Oct. 8. ASU plays host to the No. 15 Washington Huskies at 1 p.m. MST on the Pac-12 Network. This poses as a rare day game at Sun Devil Stadium for the Sun Devils.
blavity.com
Report Suggests Arizona State Staffers Leaked Info To Opponents To Get Black Coach Herm Edwards Fired
Herm Edwards was named head coach of the Arizona State football team in 2017, and on Sept. 18, following a 30–21 loss to Eastern Michigan, it was announced that Arizona State had made the decision to let Edwards go. Now, more alarming details surrounding Edwards’ departure from the Sun Devils are coming to light.
12news.com
12News anchor Mark Curtis joins Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame
PHOENIX — After spending more than two decades telling stories for 12News, longtime anchor Mark Curtis has joined the ranks of the Valley's most notable broadcasters in the Arizona Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame. Every year, a small class of inductees is chosen by media leaders from across Arizona....
fabulousarizona.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations in Arizona
Let’s hope you’ve been keeping your stein-holding hand strong! Time to show off your skills–and enjoy endless German fare, craft beer, live music and more–at these Arizona Oktoberfest events. Oct. 1: 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are teaming up to...
azbigmedia.com
11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments
Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
AZFamily
Decadent dishes are endless at Lincoln Steakhouse and Bar
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Try the world famous JW Marriott cheesecake and more delicious dishes at Lincoln Steakhouse & Bar. Lincoln Steakhouse & Bar | 5402 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ.
azbigmedia.com
5 Metro Phoenix hot spots for real estate development
Remember Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1983 hit “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet?” You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. B-b-b-baby, you just ain’t seen n-n-nothin’ yet? It’s one of those catchy, unforgettable lyrics you can’t shake. And, it’s a perfect musical representation of the growth happening throughout Metro Phoenix, especially when it comes to hot spots for real estate development. Just when you think you might have seen all there is to see in development expansion and innovation, the Valley seems to unveil a new surprise.
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over...
QSR magazine
Salad and Go to Open Store in Phoenix
Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of a new Salad and Go store coming this month to the Arizona market of Phoenix. The new Phoenix location, opening in the brand’s headquarters city, will join 12 other stores in its respective market to satisfy the growing demand. Phoenix is projected to open October 2 at 2301 N 44th St.
East Valley Tribune
Gilbert man in war with golf course over damage
Superstition Springs resident Roy Grinnell, who lives on a golf course property, has a David-and-Goliath fight on his hands over his backyard fence. The four-year resident and Arcis Golf, which manages Superstition Springs Golf Club, are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 5 over the damage he said the course’s sprinklers have caused his wrought iron fence.
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
QSR magazine
Ike's Love & Sandwiches Opens Digital Pickup Lanes in Arizona
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has converted two traditional drive thru lanes to digital pick up only where guests can order ahead on Ike’s App and speed through without leaving their car. Each lane is specifically designed for the Arizona heat and shaded. Digital Pick Up lanes are now open at Ike’s in Mesa and South Tempe.
AZFamily
New French restaurant opens in Phoenix - St. Urban
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A taste of France is now in your backyard, thanks to restaurant St. Urbans that just opened here in Phoenix!. Offering tasty, delightful drinks and small bites in the city, St. Urbans just opened near 7th Street and Missouri Avenue. Arizona’s Family reporter Colton Shone dropped by to see what was on the menu for today! Owner Christopher Collins says this is the 8th concept with Common Ground Culinary, this time bringing the focus to delightful drinks!
KTAR.com
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion
PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
luxury-houses.net
This $11.5 Million Remarkable 12,000 SF Home in Scottsdale is Truly An Arizona Entertainers Dream with Perfection Inside and Out
The Home in Scottsdale, an elegant Spanish Colonial Estate with unsurpassed sweeping valley views in the prestigious Upper Canyon neighborhood of Silverleaf offering multiple outdoor living areas is now available for sale. This home located at 11021 E Whistling Wind Way Unit 1801, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
