Miles Lockhart admits he never thought football would be his future when he was younger. He started off as a soccer player, and a self-proclaimed “chubby” one at that. He started to dabble in tackle football when he was 8 years old but never truly fell in love with it right away. His parents, David and Stevie, saw potential in him, even if he didn’t see it in himself.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO