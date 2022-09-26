ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

SignalsAZ

Prescott Women’s Soccer Victorious Against Paradise Valley

In an intense battle on Tuesday, Sept 27th at Ken Lindley Field, the Yavapai College women’s soccer team prevailed with a 4-2 victory over the Paradise Valley Community College Pumas to push its win streak to five games, conference record to 5-0, and overall record to 6-4. “It was...
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

High school band competitions in full force

BULLHEAD CITY – The new school year has begun. Football fills the weekend, volleyball competes on the weekdays, swimming holds multiple events, and badminton competes almost daily. One of the biggest and most unified sports being played is being left out. One that is usually left on the sidelines, but never stays quiet. Band is holding multiple events for high schools in the state and schools are ready to display their capabilities.
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Basha's Miles Lockhart taking humble approach to success

Miles Lockhart admits he never thought football would be his future when he was younger. He started off as a soccer player, and a self-proclaimed “chubby” one at that. He started to dabble in tackle football when he was 8 years old but never truly fell in love with it right away. His parents, David and Stevie, saw potential in him, even if he didn’t see it in himself.
CHANDLER, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
12news.com

12News anchor Mark Curtis joins Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame

PHOENIX — After spending more than two decades telling stories for 12News, longtime anchor Mark Curtis has joined the ranks of the Valley's most notable broadcasters in the Arizona Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame. Every year, a small class of inductees is chosen by media leaders from across Arizona....
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Oktoberfest Celebrations in Arizona

Let’s hope you’ve been keeping your stein-holding hand strong! Time to show off your skills–and enjoy endless German fare, craft beer, live music and more–at these Arizona Oktoberfest events. Oct. 1: 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are teaming up to...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments

Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 Metro Phoenix hot spots for real estate development

Remember Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1983 hit “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet?” You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. B-b-b-baby, you just ain’t seen n-n-nothin’ yet? It’s one of those catchy, unforgettable lyrics you can’t shake. And, it’s a perfect musical representation of the growth happening throughout Metro Phoenix, especially when it comes to hot spots for real estate development. Just when you think you might have seen all there is to see in development expansion and innovation, the Valley seems to unveil a new surprise.
MESA, AZ
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
QSR magazine

Salad and Go to Open Store in Phoenix

Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of a new Salad and Go store coming this month to the Arizona market of Phoenix. The new Phoenix location, opening in the brand’s headquarters city, will join 12 other stores in its respective market to satisfy the growing demand. Phoenix is projected to open October 2 at 2301 N 44th St.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Gilbert man in war with golf course over damage

Superstition Springs resident Roy Grinnell, who lives on a golf course property, has a David-and-Goliath fight on his hands over his backyard fence. The four-year resident and Arcis Golf, which manages Superstition Springs Golf Club, are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 5 over the damage he said the course’s sprinklers have caused his wrought iron fence.
GILBERT, AZ
QSR magazine

Ike's Love & Sandwiches Opens Digital Pickup Lanes in Arizona

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has converted two traditional drive thru lanes to digital pick up only where guests can order ahead on Ike’s App and speed through without leaving their car. Each lane is specifically designed for the Arizona heat and shaded. Digital Pick Up lanes are now open at Ike’s in Mesa and South Tempe.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

New French restaurant opens in Phoenix - St. Urban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A taste of France is now in your backyard, thanks to restaurant St. Urbans that just opened here in Phoenix!. Offering tasty, delightful drinks and small bites in the city, St. Urbans just opened near 7th Street and Missouri Avenue. Arizona’s Family reporter Colton Shone dropped by to see what was on the menu for today! Owner Christopher Collins says this is the 8th concept with Common Ground Culinary, this time bringing the focus to delightful drinks!
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
ARIZONA STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $11.5 Million Remarkable 12,000 SF Home in Scottsdale is Truly An Arizona Entertainers Dream with Perfection Inside and Out

The Home in Scottsdale, an elegant Spanish Colonial Estate with unsurpassed sweeping valley views in the prestigious Upper Canyon neighborhood of Silverleaf offering multiple outdoor living areas is now available for sale. This home located at 11021 E Whistling Wind Way Unit 1801, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

