Behind Viral Videos

OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Jennifer Garner
E! News

Why Charlize Theron Says She's Never Had a "Kim Kardashian Level" of Fame

Watch: The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo. Charlize Theron is content with not being historic on the fury road. The Atomic Blonde actress recently spoke about her career in the film industry, saying that her journey to fame "has always been a mediocre ride." Theron, 47, said that she's come to terms with how her popularity has changed over the years.
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Honeymoon Is Officially Over

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have returned home to Los Angeles after celebrating their second wedding in Georgia and honeymooning in Italy. After arriving at LAX in a private jet, the newlyweds hopped into a waiting SUV to head home. Shortly after the plane landed, Radar reported that Affleck was...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
RadarOnline

SOLD! Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30 Million Mansion After Being Target Of Masked Home Intruder

Ben Affleck is $30 million richer after offloading his longtime home. Radar has discovered the Deep Water actor, 50, has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades mansion — the same home that was the target of a terrifying masked intruder. The newly married star accepted the offer on Tuesday just 10 days after saying "I do" for the second time to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck put his 13,453-square-foot property on the market for $29,995,000 earlier this month, and within weeks has already dumped the place he called home for the past four years. The 7-bedroom luxurious mansion comes...
SheKnows

General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery

Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
Lefty Graves

Teen calls child protection services when mother makes him eat off floor

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a large family, there are a lot of cousins and other relatives. At a recent family reunion, one of my cousins related this hilarious story to a few other relatives and me. My cousin was about 13 when he decided that he wanted to be able to be the boss. While this, in and of itself, is no great surprise, most teens want to be in charge, this particular cousin plotted out a way to be removed from his parent's home, or so he thought.

