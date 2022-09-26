Read full article on original website
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
How Much Older Is Jennifer Garner Than Her Boyfriend John Miller?
Find out what the age gap is between '13 Going on 30' actress Jennifer Garner and her beau John C. Miller.
Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 10, As She Picks Him Up From School
School days! Jennifer Garner was seen picking up her youngest child Samuel after a day of hitting the books on Tuesday, September 6. The actress, 50, held her son’s hand as she helped carry his backpack. The mom and son duo looked like they were having a nice time together on their walk back from school.
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Fit Figure While Grabbing A Post-Workout Coffee With Friends
Jennifer Garner looked fabulously fit as she enjoyed a lovely girls' day with friends on Sunday, September 11. The 50-year-old had a relaxing mid-day coffee break with her favorite ladies after leaving a workout class in Brentwood, Calif. The gorgeous mother-of-three went makeup-free and seemed as happy as could be...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Violet Affleck Wears Chic Floral-Print Dress Alongside Stepmom Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills
Girls’ day! Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, wore a chic floral-print, button-down sleeveless dress alongside stepmom Jennifer Lopez while out to lunch in Beverly Hills. The 16-year-old chose a pair of plain black shoes for her spring-themed ensemble as she carried a brown tote bag on Saturday,...
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
J. Lo Fail! Ben Affleck Spotted Puffing On His Trademark Cigarette Despite His Wife’s Pleas For Him To Quit
Ben Affleck was seen sneaking a cigarette while on a solo trip without his new wife Jennifer Lopez while she desperately tries to get him to quit, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, the 50-year-old Batman V Superman star was photographed walking to pick up his son Samuel from school. Article...
Charlize Theron says she was belittled by a male director who made her attend multiple costume fittings
Harper's Bazaar published an interview with Charlize Theron on Thursday. Theron, 47, said she previously worked with a male director who made her attend multiple fittings. Theron created her production company, in part, to give actors more control over wardrobe and makeup.
Why Charlize Theron Says She's Never Had a "Kim Kardashian Level" of Fame
Watch: The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo. Charlize Theron is content with not being historic on the fury road. The Atomic Blonde actress recently spoke about her career in the film industry, saying that her journey to fame "has always been a mediocre ride." Theron, 47, said that she's come to terms with how her popularity has changed over the years.
Angelina Jolie Once Had a Complete Breakdown Over Her New Career: ‘Brad Found Me Crying’
Angelina Jolie once felt enormous pressure over her directorial debut, so much so that the Oscar-winner had a complete meltdown because of it.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Ben Affleck and His Mom from Their Georgia Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck shared a sweet moment with his mother during his wedding party with Jennifer Lopez last month. Christopher Anne Boldt was in attendance on Aug. 20 alongside over 100 friends and family at Ben's 87-acre compound in Georgia to celebrate her son and new daughter-in-law. In a photo shared...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Honeymoon Is Officially Over
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have returned home to Los Angeles after celebrating their second wedding in Georgia and honeymooning in Italy. After arriving at LAX in a private jet, the newlyweds hopped into a waiting SUV to head home. Shortly after the plane landed, Radar reported that Affleck was...
Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
SOLD! Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30 Million Mansion After Being Target Of Masked Home Intruder
Ben Affleck is $30 million richer after offloading his longtime home. Radar has discovered the Deep Water actor, 50, has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades mansion — the same home that was the target of a terrifying masked intruder. The newly married star accepted the offer on Tuesday just 10 days after saying "I do" for the second time to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck put his 13,453-square-foot property on the market for $29,995,000 earlier this month, and within weeks has already dumped the place he called home for the past four years. The 7-bedroom luxurious mansion comes...
Fans are calling out the name of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's seventh child
People are calling out Alec and Hilaria Baldwin after learning what they've decided to name their seventh child. The couple announced on Saturday (24 September) that they had welcomed a baby girl and, although some fans were happy for the growing family, not everyone was impressed. It all sparks from...
SheKnows
General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery
Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
Teen calls child protection services when mother makes him eat off floor
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a large family, there are a lot of cousins and other relatives. At a recent family reunion, one of my cousins related this hilarious story to a few other relatives and me. My cousin was about 13 when he decided that he wanted to be able to be the boss. While this, in and of itself, is no great surprise, most teens want to be in charge, this particular cousin plotted out a way to be removed from his parent's home, or so he thought.
