Grant County, WA

kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Homeowner shot during robbery Sunday near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — Deputies say a homeowner was shot during a robbery early Sunday morning near Moses Lake. Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 6 a.m. to a home in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. People in the home say two men entered, shot the homeowner and stole several rifles and pistols, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Prototype electric airplane take first flight out of Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A prototype all-electric airplane took flight out of the Grant County International Airport at 7:10 a.m. on Sept. 27. The plane, also known as Alice, was built by the startup Eviation and is designed to carry nine passengers and up to two pilots. It’s powered by 21,5000 small Tesla-style battery cells.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

More Smoke Expected for NCW from Lake Wenatchee Fires

Smoke from the White River and Irving Peak Fires near Lake Wenatchee is expected to continue having an impact on local air qualities over the next seven to ten days. Public Information Officer, Heather Appelhof, says the fire’s growth has been slowing but it’s still had enough available fuels to produce plenty of smoke.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Suspects arrested in Cashmere murder investigation

CASHMERE — Two suspects are in jail after a person was shot and killed late Friday night in Cashmere. Deputies responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way in downtown Cashmere after a victim had been shot. The victim died at the scene, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
CASHMERE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found

The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
KEPR

Othello Police searching for man accused of raping a child

OTHELLO, Wash. — Othello Police are searching for a man who is suspected of raping a child. Police said Jesus Gutierrez-Guerrero failed to appear for a pretrial court hearing on Sept. 19. Officials said he has an active felony warrant for Rape of a Child in the 3rd Degree.
OTHELLO, WA

