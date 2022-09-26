ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Opens to Solid $19.2M Domestically

Warner Bros.’ high-profile drama Don’t Worry Darling opened to an OK $19.2 million domestically from 4,114 theaters to win the weekend. However, the pic fell more than expected Saturday in a worrisome turn for its long-term playability. Overseas, Don’t Worry Darling took in a $10.8 million from more than 60 markets for a global start of $30 million. (The movie was always going to be a tough sell in many markets internationally.)More from The Hollywood ReporterKiKi Layne Says She's "Still Thriving" Despite Scenes Being Cut From 'Don't Worry Darling'Italy Revives Tepid Box Office With $3 Tickets, 'Minions 2''Spirited': Ryan Reynolds and...
MOVIES
Parade

Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run

Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller

Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jon Hamm Gave Back ’60 Percent’ of His ‘Confess, Fletch’ Salary to Finish the Film

Jon Hamm has something to confess: The “Confess, Fletch” actor, according to director Greg Mottola, “gave back 60 percent of his salary to the budget” to finish filming the Paramount/Miramax feature. “I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon because he’s richer than me and I’ve got three kids,” Mottola told Uproxx in a recent interview. “And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome. And we said, fuck it, we’re insane, we’re dumb. We’re going to make this movie.” The $20 million film, released almost 40 years...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Lori Loughlin Set to Star In Great American Family Movie Fall Into Winter

Lori Loughlin has closed a deal to return to TV screens. Great American Family today revealed the former When Calls the Heart star will appear in Fall Into Winter, which premieres in January, 2023 as part of the network’s annual winter programming event. The film, Loughlin’s first romantic comedy...
MOVIES
People

Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with Bros

The openly gay actor who has appeared in a dozen Hallmark movies over the past decade stars opposite Billy Eichner in Bros, in theaters Sept. 30. Luke Macfarlane is no stranger to making romantic comedies. For nearly a decade, the 42-year-old heartthrob has been a go-to leading man for Hallmark, starring in a dozen of the network's popular made-for-TV movies like Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Shoe Addict's Christmas and A Valentine's Match.  Now with Bros, a same-sex rom-com co-written by and starring comedian Billy Eichner, 43, the openly gay Macfarlane makes...
MOVIES
Deadline

Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie

Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
TV & VIDEOS
msn.com

Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies

Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
MOVIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Kumail Nanjiani Starts a Male-Stripping Empire in Welcome to Chippendales Teaser

Chippendales is getting the drama treatment. In the first teaser for Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales, Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who becomes the unlikely founder of the iconic male revue show. The road to the successful stripping empire is not an easy one, however, and Banerjee is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his dreams.
TV & VIDEOS
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
MOVIES
