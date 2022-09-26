ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Dog burned in house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog suffered burns in a house fire in Birmingham Tuesday, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service. BFRS crews fought the fire at 1605 Bush Blvd at 12:41 p.m. Firefighters said a woman and her dog were inside. They both made it out, but the dog...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Bessemer elementary school evacuated due to nearby fire

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Students were forced to leave Abrams Elementary School in Bessemer Wednesday afternoon due to a growing fire at a nearby scrapyard, the Bessemer Fire Department reports. According to Fire Chief Michael Brannon, a fire started at a scrapyard on 10th Avenue due to metal that was being cut up. Brannon said […]
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Body recovered from gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — A body was recovered Wednesday from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, Alabama. According to the city, the Gadsden Fire Department responded to the gorge on a report of an unresponsive person between Noccalula Falls and the park's suspension bridge. Upon arriving, first responders found the person in a rocky area and determined they "had been deceased for a period of time," the city said.
GADSDEN, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

No Injuries Reported in Tuesday Morning Trailer Fire in Northport

Multiple volunteer fire department units responded to a Northport structure fire Tuesday morning with no injuries reported in the incident. Chief Keith Hamner with the Carroll's Creek Fire Protection District told the Tuscaloosa Thread their units responded as mutual aid to the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department, along with Samantha and Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Departments, in response to the fire that happened at a residential trailer on Harless Road in Northern Tuscaloosa County.
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closing after 50 years in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Another beloved restaurant in Homewood will soon be closing for good after years in the community. Nabeel’s Cafe and Market, which has been in the same building along Oxmoor Road since 1972, will serve its final meal Friday. “It is true,” Nabeel’s management said in a Facebook message to CBS 42. […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Major crashes on I-20/59W at Valley Road and HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two major crashes are impacting traffic this morning. An overturned vehicle on I-20/59 westbound near Valley Rd exit is causing delays. Both through lanes are closed. Traffic is being moved using the right shoulder. Another accident on HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd. is causing a significant...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Affordable luxury apartments coming to West Oxmoor Road

New luxury apartments are coming to the area after the Birmingham City Council voted to rezone the property just off West Oxmoor Road near Westgate Storage and Buffalo Rock Co. headquarters on Aug. 23. The property was rezoned from a light-manufacturing district to a multi-family housing district. Eric Morrison, vice...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

36-year-old man dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year -old man died following a motorcycle accident in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Anthony Lynn Trussell was riding on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the intersection of Highland Avenue and 21st Place South when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Driver arrested after chase and fiery crash in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A police chase in Trussville ended in a fiery crash in Trussville. A spokesperson for the Trussville Police Department said officers attempted a traffic stop in their city at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. The driver didn't stop and led officers onto Interstate 59. The TPD said...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police chase ends in fiery crash in Trussville

One person is in custody after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Trussville Tuesday night. Police have not said what started the chase, which ended in the crash at I-59 and North Chalkville Road around 11:00 P.M. Trussville police tell ABC 33/40 News no one was injured...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Chelsea Middle School placed on soft lockdown following shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County deputies are on the scene of a shooting with injuries in Chelsea. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Brandy Circle. As a result, Chelsea Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown until additional information was known. A suspect has been detained and the […]
CHELSEA, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead. According to SPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue on calls of a person shot around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Dontez Garrett, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Three arrests made for car burglaries in Hoover Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department has arrested three men on charges of breaking and entering into vehicles. The burglaries happened early Sunday morning in the Bluff Park community. Hoover PD says dispatch received multiples calls of car break-ins Sunday, Sept. 25. Night shift officers saw a vehicle...
HOOVER, AL
weisradio.com

Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
wvua23.com

Woman, 3-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa County wreck Monday

A crash in Tuscaloosa County Monday afternoon claimed the lives of a 33-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child, Alabama State Troopers said Tuesday. The multi-vehicle crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 68-mile marker in Tuscaloosa County, about 3 miles south of Tuscaloosa. Laquavia R. Thomas...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

