Cape Coral resident braces for Hurricane Ian ‘Ron Burgundy style’
Video posted by a Cape Coral resident shows him bracing for Category 4 Hurricane Ian "Ron Burgundy" style.
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian
Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier deputies in call triage mode; roads impassable on Marco Island
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it is not holding back but it’s in “call triage mode.”. Meaning, they are rescuing people who are in life-threatening situations. “We are getting a significant number of calls of people trapped by water in their homes,” the sheriff’s office said....
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood.
Man Swims in Own House as Water Rises in Naples, Florida [VIDEO]
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida and we are now beginning to see the devastation it is leaving in its path. A man had someone film him as he swam through his own home in Naples, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The surge between Ft. Myers and Naples has been...
floridapolitics.com
Ruh-roh Charlotte County: Jim Cantore checking in
Meteorologist's knack for finding the eye of the storm is legend. The National Hurricane Center says to expect Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall somewhere in the 240-something shoreline miles between the Anclote River, north of Tampa to Chokoloskee, just west of Everglades City. Folklore would have it, however, that the...
santivachronicle.com
Sanibel Under Evacuation Order For Ian
Lee County announced Tuesday morning an evacuation order for Zone A, which includes Sanibel and Captiva, and part of Zone B south of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral. Ten shelters will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, all are pet friendly, but should be a last option. Find more information at the Lee County website or call the 211 help line.
‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times 11 a.m. UPDATE, Sept. 28, 2022 from National Hurricane Center: Extremely dangerous eyewall of Ian moving onshore … Ian will cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula soon… ///////////////////////////// Hurricane Ian, a catastrophic Category 4 storm overnight, now threatens to make landfall as a Category 5 storm at the Charlotte County […] The post ‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WINKNEWS.com
Viewer photos of Hurricane Ian across Southwest Florida
The photos above were submitted by viewers during the storm. If you have any photos you would like to submit, click “Post Your Own.”. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
Videos Capture Hurricane Ian Sweeping Homes Off Their Foundations
As Hurricane Ian wallops Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, storm surge from the system appears to have lifted a series of homes up off their foundation in Fort Myers Beach. Video of the homes, shared by an architecture firm, also showed the other destruction from Ian—mangled roofs, flooded streets and submerged vehicles. Similar videos have shown the same fate for neighboring cities of Naples and Sanibel, while another video from Fort Myers showed a shark swimming on a flooded residential street. Another jaw-dropping scene, also captured on camera: a man swimming in surge water inside his Naples home. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to move across Florida with whipping winds and pouring rain, leaving much of the state under a flood warning. #BREAKING: Video circulating shows houses FLOATING off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/OID6YATFd3— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022 Read it at The Daily Beast
Evacuations begin in Southwest Florida as Ian approaches
Tuesday morning sees Southwest Florida met with drizzle and breezy conditions as the 'calm before the storm' begins to end.
fox13news.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands lose power on Sanibel, Pine Island
FPL crews are staging the Charlotte County Airport to prepare ahead of Ian’s arrival. There are about 20 staging sites up and down Florida’s west coast. Severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, is expected to cause widespread outages throughout Florida’s western and northern peninsula over the next few days.
WINKNEWS.com
Know your Southwest Florida hurricane evacuation zone and path
With Hurricane Ian on a likely path toward some part of Florida’s Gulf Coast, now is the best time to familiarize yourself with the state’s hurricane evacuation zones. On Southwest Florida’s hurricane evacuation zone map, each color corresponds with a letter:. Red is A, the most vulnerable...
floridapolitics.com
Lee County officials lay out plans as Hurricane Ian shifts toward Southwest Florida
The latest storm path forecasts for Hurricane Ian bring harsh news for Southwest Florida. There is now an expectation of 8 to 12 feet of storm surge in Fort Myers. “The county is currently under hurricane warning and flood watch,” said Arlene Hunter, city manager of Bonita Springs. “Please continue to monitor the Lee County Emergency Operations website.”
Emergency curfews in place across SWFL
Several emergency curfews are in effect due to Hurricane Ian for several areas in Southwest Florida Wednesday night.
CBS News
Power knocked out to thousands in South Florida, FPL working to restore it
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian's gusty winds have caused thousands of power outages in South Florida and the Florida Keys. Florida Power & Light reported that 41,490 customers lost power. As of 8 a.m., 36,240 had been restored and they were working on getting the lights back on for the remaining 5,250 customers.
wtxl.com
Southwest Florida residents aren't taking any chances as Ian approaches
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — From the keys to the big bend, people along Florida's Gulf coast aren't taking chances. The sandpit on Estero Boulevard behind the town hall on Fort Myers Beach was busy all day Sunday as residents spent the day making multiple trips to fill their sandbags.
NBC 2
Insurance companies requiring homeowners to put up hurricane shutters as Ian approaches SWFL
Many homeowners have opted not to put up their hurricane shutters as Ian inches ever closer to Southwest Florida. However, many people have been forced to get new insurance companies and may not realize their insurance policy requires shutters to be installed during an impending hurricane. Not doing so could...
