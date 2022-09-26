Read full article on original website
Strong play up front brings plenty of balance to offense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In large part due to a combination of experience and development, West Virginia expected its offensive line to be much improved in 2022. Through four games, the unit has met and perhaps exceeded expectations, and it’s a big reason the Mountaineers boast one of college football’s most balance offenses.
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 5)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the fifth week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Field set for the WVSSAC State Golf Championships
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first WVSSAC state championship of the 2022-2023 academic year will be hosted by Wheeling’s Ogelbay Resort next week. The Jones Course is once again the site for the State Golf Championships. The 36-hole event begins on October 4 and concludes the following day. Eight...
Bridgeport-Parkersburg South headlines Week 6 slate in Class AAA
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato discuss the best matchups in Class AAA football for Week 6. They also have the final word on the teams that impressed in Week 5.
Keyser, Fairmont Senior advance to WVSSAC State Golf Tournament
EVERSON, W.Va. — Keyser and Fairmont Senior qualified for next week’s WVSSAC Class AA State Golf Tournament through Monday’s Region I Championship at Green Hills County Club. The top two teams and the top two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to the state competition at Wheeling’s Ogelbay Resort.
WVU releases report showing crime increase as students returned to campus from COVID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As students returned to West Virginia University last year, university police saw an increase in reported crimes. West Virginia University released its annual Clery Report detailing reported crimes and other incidents on Monday. The 85-page document details crimes reported to campus authorities at the institution’s Morgantown campus and its Health Sciences offices in Charleston and Martinsburg.
Proposal to give city of Morgantown control of water & sewer utility
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A proposed ordinance to be considered by Morgantown City Council would reconfigure the structure of the Morgantown Utility Board and give the council final authority over the utility. The ordinance is included in the council’s Committee of the Whole meeting agenda for Tuesday, September 27.
