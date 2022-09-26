Read full article on original website
utc.edu
Top of her class: Engineering graduate is first in many ways
Ajasia Harris graduated in May 2022. By July she had a full-time job. After earning a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga—the first Howard School graduate ever to earn a degree in that subject—Harris was hired pretty much instantly by General Motors and now lives in Michigan.
WDEF
Driving our Economy Forward: Wacker
CHARLESTON, TN (WDEF) – The Wacker Corporation is a major manufacturer of silicon products for everyday life. The company is looking to expand its operations in the Tennessee Valley and has teamed up with Chattanooga State. Jim Tharp is the Senior Director of Operations at Wacker. He explains, “Wacker...
WTVC
New vacancies: Seniors who qualify can apply for place to live in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Some seniors in Chattanooga who qualify are eligible to live in public housing, the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) announced Wednesday. To qualify, CHA says seniors must be over the age of 62 and make less than $42,000 a year. The openings are at three spots in Chattanooga:...
WTVC
Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass discusses education and resources available to families at Children's Hospital at Erlanger and a Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System.
chattanoogapulse.com
Signal Centers Receives Grant To Help Bridge Digital Divide For Older Tennesseans
Signal Centers Assistive Technology has received a $100,000.00 from the West End Home Foundation to help bridge the digital divide for Tennesseans age 60 and older living in Hamilton County and the 10 surrounding counties. Signal Centers was one of 30 nonprofit and governmental agencies that received grants ranging from...
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
leeuniversity.edu
Dorm Wars to Take Place Oct. 3
On Monday, Oct. 3, students from across the Lee University campus will come together at 7 p.m. in the Paul Dana Walker Arena to compete in Lee’s 29th annual Dorm Wars. Dorm Wars will bring over 1000 students and guests to Walker Arena to witness fierce competition between various residence hall representatives. Lee’s Residential Life and Housing designs the event to test energy, skills, strategy, and speed in order to determine who will win.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga State Gearing Up For This Saturday's Latin Festival
Chattanooga State’s upcoming Latin Festival on October 1 has already generated a lot of excitement within the community. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on ChattState’s main campus on Amnicola Highway. Chattanooga State’s Latin Festival serves to honor and recognize the American...
WDEF
Hamilton County announces deal raising Sheriff’s Office starting pay
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County leaders have worked out a deal to give a pay-raise to new deputies in the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett, County Mayor Weston Wamp and Commissioner Chip Baker worked out the deal. Beginning next week, starting pay for sworn employees will be $50,000.
WDEF
TVA Conducting Routine Bridge Inspection at Chickamauga Dam
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- If you travel over the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153, be ready for some delays the next two days. TVA is conducting a routine bridge inspection of the Thrasher Bridge that goes over the dam to ensure its structural integrity. To conduct this inspection, there will be some temporary lane closures in one direction at a time.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Mayor Wamp wades into Chattanooga Pride week controversy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Newly-elected Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says his office has been "inundated from both sides" by constituents weighing in on a recent controversy over Chattanooga Pride week events. We told you Monday that a right-wing blogger tweeted video of the weekend events in the Scenic...
WTVC
Warren and Griffin Law Firm: "The Nuts and Bolts of Social Security Disability"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ryan Womack from Warren and Griffin Law Firm talks about the Nuts and Bolts of Social Security Disability. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WDEF
Pride of the Southland Band performing next week in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The tradition of college bands stopping in Chattanooga hit a big snag during the pandemic. We used to see either the University of Alabama or the University of Tennessee marching bands stop over on their way to the 3rd Saturday in October game. This year, Alabama...
WDEF
Syphilis cases rising in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dr. Stephen Miller with the Hamilton County Health Department says syphilis cases are on the rise and that case numbers are even greater right now than they were a year ago. Miller says the rise in syphilis cases isn’t just happening here in Hamilton...
WDEF
One Wreath to Be Placed on Each Grave in Chattanooga National Cemetery
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Every year, on December 17, wreaths are laid on the graves of members of the armed forces at Arlington National Cemetery and 2,500 other locations in all fifty states. Chattanooga is among those locations, and they have a special goal for 2022. Last year, 29,000 wreaths...
WTVC
Backlash over viral videos from Chattanooga Pride events leads to calls for investigation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The backlash continues over viral videos taken of children at events advertised for all ages during Chattanooga’s Pride week. Now, there are calls for investigations into what happened. The videos in question include a clip of a young child walking up to a woman...
East Tennessee community comes together to build blind woman a ramp to her home
Nearly 40 volunteers can together to help an East Tennessee woman who is blind safely get in and out of her house by constructing a ramp and remodeling her porch.
WDEF
CPD presents weekly crime report update
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department held its latest crime update meeting this morning and discussed the past week’s crime report and further crime prevention. Overall, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy delivered mostly positive news Wednesday morning. Murphy says there were two shootings in the city over...
ETSU football breathing a little easier while preparing for Chattanooga
Johnson City, TN — Everything comes a little bit easier when you can run the football … That’s what head coach George Quarles said today – and it certainly powered the Bucs to a big win on the road at Robert Morris on Saturday. Just as Quarles has been preaching to his guys – they […]
WDEF
UTC Women Set to Visit Alabama and Lady Vols This Season
(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Old foes, new opponents and a return to the past highlight the Chattanooga women’s basketball schedule this season. First-year head coach Shawn Poppie announced the 15-game non-conference slate Wednesday that includes six home contests. The Mocs host Young Harris and King this season for...
