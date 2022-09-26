ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

utc.edu

Top of her class: Engineering graduate is first in many ways

Ajasia Harris graduated in May 2022. By July she had a full-time job. After earning a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga—the first Howard School graduate ever to earn a degree in that subject—Harris was hired pretty much instantly by General Motors and now lives in Michigan.
WDEF

Driving our Economy Forward: Wacker

CHARLESTON, TN (WDEF) – The Wacker Corporation is a major manufacturer of silicon products for everyday life. The company is looking to expand its operations in the Tennessee Valley and has teamed up with Chattanooga State. Jim Tharp is the Senior Director of Operations at Wacker. He explains, “Wacker...
WTVC

Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass discusses education and resources available to families at Children's Hospital at Erlanger and a Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System.
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
leeuniversity.edu

Dorm Wars to Take Place Oct. 3

On Monday, Oct. 3, students from across the Lee University campus will come together at 7 p.m. in the Paul Dana Walker Arena to compete in Lee’s 29th annual Dorm Wars. Dorm Wars will bring over 1000 students and guests to Walker Arena to witness fierce competition between various residence hall representatives. Lee’s Residential Life and Housing designs the event to test energy, skills, strategy, and speed in order to determine who will win.
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga State Gearing Up For This Saturday's Latin Festival

Chattanooga State’s upcoming Latin Festival on October 1 has already generated a lot of excitement within the community. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on ChattState’s main campus on Amnicola Highway. Chattanooga State’s Latin Festival serves to honor and recognize the American...
WDEF

TVA Conducting Routine Bridge Inspection at Chickamauga Dam

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- If you travel over the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153, be ready for some delays the next two days. TVA is conducting a routine bridge inspection of the Thrasher Bridge that goes over the dam to ensure its structural integrity. To conduct this inspection, there will be some temporary lane closures in one direction at a time.
WDEF

Pride of the Southland Band performing next week in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The tradition of college bands stopping in Chattanooga hit a big snag during the pandemic. We used to see either the University of Alabama or the University of Tennessee marching bands stop over on their way to the 3rd Saturday in October game. This year, Alabama...
WDEF

Syphilis cases rising in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dr. Stephen Miller with the Hamilton County Health Department says syphilis cases are on the rise and that case numbers are even greater right now than they were a year ago. Miller says the rise in syphilis cases isn’t just happening here in Hamilton...
WDEF

CPD presents weekly crime report update

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department held its latest crime update meeting this morning and discussed the past week’s crime report and further crime prevention. Overall, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy delivered mostly positive news Wednesday morning. Murphy says there were two shootings in the city over...
WDEF

UTC Women Set to Visit Alabama and Lady Vols This Season

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Old foes, new opponents and a return to the past highlight the Chattanooga women’s basketball schedule this season. First-year head coach Shawn Poppie announced the 15-game non-conference slate Wednesday that includes six home contests. The Mocs host Young Harris and King this season for...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

