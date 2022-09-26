MINNEAPOLIS -- Several Minnesotans "snowbird" in Florida this time of year, or they've retired there. Popular areas where Minnesotans travel to are Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa, which are the targets of Hurricane Ian, as it approaches the Gulf coastline.Elk River native Becky Hlavachek and her husband bought their first family vacation home in Cape Coral, Florida earlier this year, and they had no idea they'd be taking shelter in it a few months later."We're definitely newbies here," said Hlavachek, "Our planning process maybe should be questioned a little bit right now."Hlavachek spent the last few days filling the bathtub with...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO