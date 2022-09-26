Read full article on original website
Cape Coral resident braces for Hurricane Ian ‘Ron Burgundy style’
Video posted by a Cape Coral resident shows him bracing for Category 4 Hurricane Ian "Ron Burgundy" style.
Man Swims in Own House as Water Rises in Naples, Florida [VIDEO]
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida and we are now beginning to see the devastation it is leaving in its path. A man had someone film him as he swam through his own home in Naples, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The surge between Ft. Myers and Naples has been...
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
Hurricane Ian tracker 12:30 am: Sarasota-Naples area under great threat
The National Hurricane Center is anticipating "life-threatening storm surge" and "catastrophic winds" as Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall on Florida's West Coast Wednesday.
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands lose power on Sanibel, Pine Island
FPL crews are staging the Charlotte County Airport to prepare ahead of Ian’s arrival. There are about 20 staging sites up and down Florida’s west coast. Severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, is expected to cause widespread outages throughout Florida’s western and northern peninsula over the next few days.
santivachronicle.com
Sanibel Under Evacuation Order For Ian
Lee County announced Tuesday morning an evacuation order for Zone A, which includes Sanibel and Captiva, and part of Zone B south of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral. Ten shelters will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, all are pet friendly, but should be a last option. Find more information at the Lee County website or call the 211 help line.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Shelter in place ordered for Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian moves ashore
FORT MYERS — A shelter-in-place order is currently in place for the Fort Myers area, according to Lee County Public Safety. The order comes as Hurricane Ian’s eyewall moved onto Sanibel and Captiva islands about noon Wednesday. Public Safety says it is important to stay indoors until it...
When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
floridapolitics.com
Ruh-roh Charlotte County: Jim Cantore checking in
Meteorologist's knack for finding the eye of the storm is legend. The National Hurricane Center says to expect Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall somewhere in the 240-something shoreline miles between the Anclote River, north of Tampa to Chokoloskee, just west of Everglades City. Folklore would have it, however, that the...
Minnesota "snowbirds" brace for Hurricane Ian to hit Florida
MINNEAPOLIS -- Several Minnesotans "snowbird" in Florida this time of year, or they've retired there. Popular areas where Minnesotans travel to are Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa, which are the targets of Hurricane Ian, as it approaches the Gulf coastline.Elk River native Becky Hlavachek and her husband bought their first family vacation home in Cape Coral, Florida earlier this year, and they had no idea they'd be taking shelter in it a few months later."We're definitely newbies here," said Hlavachek, "Our planning process maybe should be questioned a little bit right now."Hlavachek spent the last few days filling the bathtub with...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as Hurricane Ian nears; 5,000 Florida guardsmen activated
With more than 2 million people along the Gulf Coast urged to evacuate in advance of Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said residents should expect a major hit that could bring historic storm surge Wednesday. “This is not necessarily saying you have to evacuate to another state. It’s...
NBC 2
Insurance companies requiring homeowners to put up hurricane shutters as Ian approaches SWFL
Many homeowners have opted not to put up their hurricane shutters as Ian inches ever closer to Southwest Florida. However, many people have been forced to get new insurance companies and may not realize their insurance policy requires shutters to be installed during an impending hurricane. Not doing so could...
WINKNEWS.com
Viewer photos of Hurricane Ian across Southwest Florida
The photos above were submitted by viewers during the storm. If you have any photos you would like to submit, click “Post Your Own.”. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian
Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
WINKNEWS.com
Sand, sandbag locations in Southwest Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
Here is a list of some locations where you can acquire sandbags (sometimes bags and sand separately) for your storm preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall:. San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District Station 51- 8013 Sanibel Blvd. (sand and bags separately). Sand is located on the...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane shutters going up in Cape Coral in anticipation of Hurricane Ian
People across Southwest Florida are preparing for Hurricane Ian as it approaches the area, and in Cape Coral people have begun putting up their hurricane shutters. Joe Galebach, like many other Cape Coral residents, spent his Monday putting up shutters and making sure his home is safe from Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian: Waffle House restaurants close as storm moves closer
In a statement, Waffle House said 21 of its restaurants between Bradenton and Naples, Florida, were closed due to Hurricane Ian. Waffle House is known for staying open despite extreme weather, but the threat of Hurricane Ian has forced the chain to shutter some of its locations in the storm’s path.
floridapolitics.com
Lee Co., Charlotte Co., Naples under curfew following widespread flooding, looting
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa. Lee County, where Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m., was the latest Southwest Florida community to announce a curfew. One will go into effect at 6 p.m., today, Wednesday, Sept. 28. The decision in part came because of looting already reported in...
'Do what you can': Charlotte Co. homeowners prepare for Hurricane Ian
Charlotte County officials issued evacuations for coastal communities, people living in manufactured and mobile homes.
wflx.com
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
