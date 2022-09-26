Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Paul Arrigo / Medical marijuana / Mortgage trends
Last days on job: After a five-decade career in tourism, longtime Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo will officially retire on Friday. Arrigo announced his retirement in late 2021 and the organization’s board of directors in June selected former Louisiana Travel Association CEO Jill Kidder as his successor. Read a recent 225 magazine feature on Arrigo and his work.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Traffic town hall / Lumber prices / Homebuying trends
Alternative solutions: Baton Rouge officials and activists are holding a town hall-style meeting at 5:30 today at the River Center Library to talk about alternatives to the Interstate 10 widening project. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is nearing the end of its planning phase for the project, which will widen the interstate from Acadian Thruway to the I-10/I-110 split near Government Street. The group has published a video discussing different options to help Baton Rouge traffic. WAFB-TV has more information about the meeting.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Increasing commercial sales in EBR on pace to exceed $1B
Commercial real estate sales activity continued to increase through August in East Baton Rouge Parish despite higher interest rates, a new report shows. After hitting a seven-year low in October 2020, EBR has seen a steady upward trajectory in number of commercial sales and sales volume, particularly in the multifamily sector. So far this year, there have been 372 transactions worth a total of $798.2 million, which are both all-time year-to-date highs, Elifin Realty reports.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge port rolls out specialty crane, expanding grain elevator’s capacity
The Port of Greater Baton Rouge today announced it will begin using a specially designed pedestal crane next month mounted on a barge, allowing barges to be unloaded during differing water levels. With the barge-mounted crane, Louis Dreyfus Company’s grain elevator at the port will be able to continue moving...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Science-based baseball training facility up and running off College Drive
Science-based baseball training facility 5 Tool Sports Science recently received a permit from the East Baton Rouge Parish Permits & Inspections Division to operate at its location on Balis Drive, directly behind the College Drive Walmart. The facility is owned and operated by Steven Guadagni, who founded the company in...
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU to help BASF create production ‘soft sensors’ using AI
BASF Geismar is collaborating with LSU chemical engineers to better understand and predict its own production ebbs and flows using artificial intelligence, according to an LSU announcement. BASF engineers asked LSU to develop AI and machine learning solutions to help organize its data and understand how changes in one production...
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU gets cyber designation from NSA, access to more grants
The National Security Agency has designated LSU as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations, the university announced this morning. LSU joins just 21 other universities and colleges in the U.S. with the designation, which is reserved for institutions capable of educating students and advancing operational technologies and techniques critical to intelligence, military and law enforcement organizations.
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU freshman class again sets records
Three years after changing its admissions policy to weigh test scores and high school grades differently, LSU is touting what it says is its “most accomplished freshman class in university history,” with an all-time high median GPA at 3.78, and an ACT composite of 25.5. Students from Louisiana...
