Alternative solutions: Baton Rouge officials and activists are holding a town hall-style meeting at 5:30 today at the River Center Library to talk about alternatives to the Interstate 10 widening project. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is nearing the end of its planning phase for the project, which will widen the interstate from Acadian Thruway to the I-10/I-110 split near Government Street. The group has published a video discussing different options to help Baton Rouge traffic. WAFB-TV has more information about the meeting.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO