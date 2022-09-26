Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
klkntv.com
Inmate escapes while in downtown Lincoln for appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate went downtown for an appointment on Wednesday and “slipped away,” according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Danielle Zelazny, 37, is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. She was sentenced to two to four years for burglary in Lancaster County.
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
KETV.com
Lincoln police arrest man for second homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln man has been arrested for a second homicide, according to Lincoln law enforcement. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 56-year-old William Wright in connection with the death of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. Wright is facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon...
klkntv.com
One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
klkntv.com
Crews battle large grass fire southwest of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multiple crews battled a large grass fire southwest of Lincoln near Denton on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was near Southwest 114th Street and West Saltillo Road. By 6 p.m., the fire was out, and crews were leaving. The blaze were reported after 3 p.m. About...
klkntv.com
Missing Omaha inmate turns himself into authorities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- An inmate from Omaha Community Corrections Center has turned himself into authorities. Clifford Brown left the facility on the evening of Sept. 22 with Matthew Hurich, who is still missing. The department of Nebraska’s Correctional Services reports that Brown went to the Omaha Police Department and has...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed In Morrill County Crash
(KFOR NEWS September 28, 2022) Two people from Lincoln were killed in a Tuesday afternoon traffic crash in Morrill County. The Nebraska State Patrol’s preliminary investigation shows just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
KETV.com
Former Omaha police captain's law enforcement license unlocked
OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer will be allowed to work in law enforcement again. The Omaha Police Department had initially filed a report that locked Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's license. In a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez, the director of the law enforcement training center said, "no further revocation action...
Lincoln faith-based nonprofit enforces its ministry standards
LINCOLN — City Impact, a faith-based Lincoln youth nonprofit, has recently lost staff and volunteers upset over a set of ministry standards that states, in part, that any sexual relationship beyond sex in a heterosexual marriage “constitute sexual immorality.” Over the last week, City Impact has notified families of program cancellations. Its reading program, which […] The post Lincoln faith-based nonprofit enforces its ministry standards appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
klkntv.com
Lincoln officials announce plans for new youth sports complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln officials announced Wednesday that the city would be getting a new youth sports complex near Oak Lake Park. The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, Nebraska Wesleyan University, the City of Lincoln and other community partners unveiled the designs for the sports complex. The Lincoln...
1011now.com
ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ACLU of Nebraska issued a report card Wednesday evaluating the dress codes of Nebraska’s 15 largest school districts — and the grades weren’t good. ACLU analyzed the dress-code policies — including district-wide, grade-level, and individual school policies — of Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools, Norfolk Public Schools, Columbus Public Schools, North Platte Public Schools, South Sioux City Community Schools.
klkntv.com
Lincoln porch fire causes $10,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A back porch near 8th and Y streets caught fire around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The fire started from a lit cigarette and spread into an interior wall of the home. The resident was able to put out most of the flames with the help of...
1011now.com
Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a theft caught on camera, the crook may have had second thoughts if only they knew what was inside the trailer they were swiping. Early Sunday morning, video shows someone in a truck drive away with the trailer from Borland Wildlife Solutions near North Cotner and Leighton. Now, that business is trying to track that trailer filled with loot that may have left the thief holding their nose.
Plug pulled on multimillion-dollar “Intersections” project for South Omaha
OMAHA — Developers have scrapped an ambitious plan that had aimed to turn a largely industrial 25-acre tract south of downtown into a multimillion-dollar wellness and sports complex. A spokesman for Community Health Development Partners told the Nebraska Examiner that there’s a chance the “Intersections” campus could move on, perhaps in some smaller form, elsewhere […] The post Plug pulled on multimillion-dollar “Intersections” project for South Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Electric System sends crews to Florida for storm relief
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Electric System is preparing to send staff and equipment to Florida Wednesday morning as the state braces for Hurricane Ian. Three crews composed of 20 employees will travel to Tallahassee, Florida to help restore power that is anticipated to go out. Once the storm...
doniphanherald.com
Offutt planes getting ready to leave Lincoln for good
Offutt Air Force Base planes are getting ready to depart the Lincoln Airport for good. The base's $168.9 million runway reconstruction project is wrapping up, and the strip is set to reopen Friday. That means the huge RC-135 reconnaissance jets and E-4B command and control aircraft that have been seen...
iheart.com
Lincoln Inmate Disappears After Church
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. They say 33-year old Krista Foley disappeared Sunday after a pre-approved visit to a church in the community. She was sentenced to three years on a charge out of Douglas County...
klkntv.com
Project Connect Lincoln is back helping those in need after two year break
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Homeless Coalition hosted its 12th Project Connect Lincoln event after a two-year pause caused by the pandemic. The event was held Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The coalition collaborated with the Department of Veterans Affairs and was...
