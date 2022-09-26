ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Vox

The child care crisis just keeps getting worse

On the Senate floor in early August, just two days before lawmakers voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, four senior Democrats came out to lament what they believed to be the bill’s biggest omission: child care. “We cannot simply vote on this package and call it a day,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Indiana Attorney Sues Biden Administration over ‘Flagrantly Illegal’ Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, Says Congress Has the ‘Exclusive Power to Make Law’

President Joe Biden’s multi-billion-dollar student loan forgiveness plan was met with a legal challenge in federal court on Tuesday. Frank Garrison, an attorney with the libertarian Pacific Legal Foundation, is suing the U.S. Department of Education and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

New Mexico Ranks Among the Least Educated States in the Country

Education levels are on the rise in the United States. According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 79.9 million American adults – 35% of the nation’s 25 and older population – have a bachelor’s degree or higher. As recently as five years ago, fewer than 33% of American adults […]
EDUCATION
Scrubs Magazine

Delaware Pays for Nurses to Assist Low Income Moms for up to Two Years

The U.S. has one of the highest infant mortality rates of any developed country in the world. Around 5.4 infants die under the age of one per 1,000 live births, which is 71% higher than the comparable country average of 3.4 deaths. Socioeconomic inequality is thought to be a primary contributor. Low-income mothers are much more likely to lose their baby within the first two years of life compared to mothers living above the federal poverty line. They often lack access to healthcare and preventative services that improve the child’s quality of life.
DELAWARE STATE
Chalkbeat

Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs

Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
ALASKA STATE
The Post and Courier

Letters: Military facing budget, recruiting crises

It used to be that the annual defense budget bill would be approved no later than Oct. 1. Not approving the bill by this date forces the military to operate under a continuing resolution, which limits funds to the same amount approved the previous year. This fails to recognize the...
MILITARY
Navy Times

DoD considers universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-old military kids

Full-day universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds is being considered by Department of Defense officials, one of several efforts under way that would open learning opportunities for more military children through the Department of Defense Education Activity. Other efforts include an ongoing pilot program that allows some military children living outside the...
MILITARY
bestcolleges.com

College Grads Regret Majoring in Humanities Fields

Going to college today is all about getting a good job, and majoring in philosophy or art history just doesn't make sense for most students. The number of humanities bachelor's degrees awarded continues to decline. Humanities majors rank highest among graduates who regret their academic choice. Soaring tuition costs and...
COLLEGES

