Travel nurses' gold rush is over. Now, some are joining other nurses in leaving the profession altogether.
Working as a travel nurse in the early days of the Covid pandemic was emotionally exhausting for Reese Brown — she was forced to leave her young daughter with her family as she moved from one gig to the next, and she watched too many of her intensive care patients die.
Vox
The child care crisis just keeps getting worse
On the Senate floor in early August, just two days before lawmakers voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, four senior Democrats came out to lament what they believed to be the bill’s biggest omission: child care. “We cannot simply vote on this package and call it a day,”...
DeSantis Praises Biden as Florida Gov. Changes Tone Before Hurricane Ian
The pair spoke on Tuesday night on the eve the powerful storm is expected to make landfall in Florida.
Indiana Attorney Sues Biden Administration over ‘Flagrantly Illegal’ Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, Says Congress Has the ‘Exclusive Power to Make Law’
President Joe Biden’s multi-billion-dollar student loan forgiveness plan was met with a legal challenge in federal court on Tuesday. Frank Garrison, an attorney with the libertarian Pacific Legal Foundation, is suing the U.S. Department of Education and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
Searching for a nursing home? Biden administration takes 'unprecedented step' to release ownership data
The nursing home data is part of the Biden administration's effort to shine a light on an industry that receives substantial federal funding.
New Mexico Ranks Among the Least Educated States in the Country
Education levels are on the rise in the United States. According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 79.9 million American adults – 35% of the nation’s 25 and older population – have a bachelor’s degree or higher. As recently as five years ago, fewer than 33% of American adults […]
Scrubs Magazine
Delaware Pays for Nurses to Assist Low Income Moms for up to Two Years
The U.S. has one of the highest infant mortality rates of any developed country in the world. Around 5.4 infants die under the age of one per 1,000 live births, which is 71% higher than the comparable country average of 3.4 deaths. Socioeconomic inequality is thought to be a primary contributor. Low-income mothers are much more likely to lose their baby within the first two years of life compared to mothers living above the federal poverty line. They often lack access to healthcare and preventative services that improve the child’s quality of life.
Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs
Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
She says her passion is teaching. Congress called her the meatpacking industry’s ‘go-to fixer.’
Mary Norkol is a Gary Marx Journalism Fund Fellow. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meatpacking industry mobilized to keep plants open, even as its workers fell ill. It claimed a meat shortage was on the way, and it pushed for legal cover. Throughout 2020, industry representatives...
The Post and Courier
Letters: Military facing budget, recruiting crises
It used to be that the annual defense budget bill would be approved no later than Oct. 1. Not approving the bill by this date forces the military to operate under a continuing resolution, which limits funds to the same amount approved the previous year. This fails to recognize the...
Navy Times
DoD considers universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-old military kids
Full-day universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds is being considered by Department of Defense officials, one of several efforts under way that would open learning opportunities for more military children through the Department of Defense Education Activity. Other efforts include an ongoing pilot program that allows some military children living outside the...
A Marriott resort in Tennessee will pay $630,000 after allegations it discriminated against 250 Black, Asian, and female job applicants
The DOL says an investigation found a Marriott resort discriminated against Black, Asian, and female job applicants. The hotel and conference center will pay $630,000 to settle the allegations, which it didn't admit to or deny. The Nashville resort will also offer jobs to 49 affected applicants, the DOL said.
bestcolleges.com
College Grads Regret Majoring in Humanities Fields
Going to college today is all about getting a good job, and majoring in philosophy or art history just doesn't make sense for most students. The number of humanities bachelor's degrees awarded continues to decline. Humanities majors rank highest among graduates who regret their academic choice. Soaring tuition costs and...
