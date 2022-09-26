ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Penn State, LSU Top List of College Football's Toughest Road Environments

Penn State, LSU top list of college football’s toughest road environments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. College football rivalries are intense on the field, and that intensity can be even greater in the stands. Massive stadiums, passionate fan bases and proud traditions all add to the sport’s biggest...
Dave Clawson challenges ACC to 'make right decision' about FSU vs. Wake Forest game ahead of Hurricane Ian

Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson is keeping close watch on Hurricane Ian as it nears landfall in Florida, and he hopes the ACC "will make the right decision" if the situation calls for the game to be moved. Florida State canceled classes Tuesday, through the remainder of the week. And, as of Wednesday morning, the Seminoles still plan to play this weekend's game against Wake Forest as scheduled on Saturday afternoon.
Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans

USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
