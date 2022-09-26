Read full article on original website
BRENHAM POLICE IDENTIFY BODY FOUND BY RESTAURANT
Update @ 9:05 a.m. Wednesday: Brenham police have identified the body of a man who was discovered Tuesday afternoon. The body of 64-year-old Philip Randy Helfer of the Caldwell area was found by authorities just after 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Police and EMS were called out after receiving a report of an unconscious, possibly deceased male subject under a tree at the location.
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 4:15 Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with Angela Crathers, 21 of Brenham, in the 1800 block of Longwood Drive. Crathers had four active warrants for her arrest and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. The warrants were from Brenham for Failure to Comply with Duties Upon Striking a Fixed Object and False Report to a Police Officer and Washington County for Failed to Give Notice Striking Fixture and False Statement to Peace Officer.
Catalytic convertor theft suspects arrested
COLLEGE STATION – Three men, including two from Navasota, were arrested by College Station Police Thursday, Sept. 22, after nine stolen catalytic converters were discovered during a traffic stop. College Station Police said all nine stolen catalytic convertors were from Toyota Tundra’s. Drevonne Bell, 22 of Houston, was charged with theft of property; failing to identify/giving false information and he also has four outstanding warrants from other counties. He is being held in Brazos County Jail on $400,000 bond.
TWO ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two men were arrested over the weekend on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:40, Officer Connor Caskey effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of South Market and South Chappell Hill Street for defective equipment and license plate violation. A probable cause search was conducted due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and marijuana was located. The driver, Albert Sherman, 32 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Third deadly crash of the year in Taylor claims life of 26-year-old man
The wreck happened in the 10300 block of Chandler Road, at the intersection of County Road 101. Police got the call at 6:20 Wednesday morning.
BELLVILLE POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP FOR OFFICER’S DAUGHTER
The Bellville Police Department has announced that a Gofundme page has been set up for the daughter of one of their officers. 2-year-old Faith Rosales was involved in an accident at home last week, and had to be Life-flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital. She is the daughter of Bellville...
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY
A Houston man was arrested Friday evening by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 8:00, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East for license plate violations. After investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Danil Jose Reyes Suazo, 24 of Houston, was knowing operating the vehicle with a False or Fictitious Plate. Suazo was taken into custody for Tampering with a Government Record and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Crash report: 30-year-old Central Texas woman dies in Callahan County wreck
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 30-year-old Central Texas woman was killed Monday morning in a traffic wreck near Baird. According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 45-year-old Rockdale man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on State Highway 36 when he collided with a ‘truck tractor […]
MICHAEL MIZE TABBED AS NAVASOTA’S NEW POLICE CHIEF
Navasota’s interim police chief has been chosen to fill that role on a permanent basis. On Monday, the City of Navasota announced that Michael Mize has been appointed as chief of police, after serving as the interim chief since April. Mize, who has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years, was one of three finalists from over 11 applicants from across the country.
At least 2 dead following major crash in Waller County, officials investigating
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Officials say at least two people have died after a major crash in Waller County Sunday. Details are limited as it's an active crash but say it happened on FM 2920 and Kickapoo around 11 a.m. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Standifer, the driver of a Lexus was heading southbound, while the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was going east on 2920. The Chevy driver T-boned the Lexus, we're told, but it's unclear what caused the crash.
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple fights, shots fired call
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that left one person seriously injured. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell says they received a report of a fight and shooting at the Lions Club Building next to the Grimes County Fairgrounds Saturday night. Sowell says the...
Third person dies following weekend crash in Waller County
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - A third person has died following a major crash in Waller County on Sunday. According to authorities, the crash occurred on FM 2920 and Kickapoo around 11 a.m. Texas DPS Sgt. Standifer reported the driver of a Lexus, identified as 53-year-old Vansiri Yalamanchili, was heading southbound...
College Station police arrest three in theft of catalytic converters
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:50 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Contact was made with a Deja Willis, 25 of Brenham, who showed to have eight active warrants for her arrest. Willis was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on two Criminal Trespass warrants out of Washington County and six Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card warrants out of Burleson County.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY THURSDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 2:00, Officers located Dylon Koy Serialle, 18 of Brenham, in the 1000 block of Haynes and took him into custody on a Warrant for Burglary of a Building. Dylon was found inside an abandoned residence that he did not have the owner’s consent to enter and was also charged with Criminal Trespass. The arrest warrant stemmed from the Burglary of a Building in the 600 block on West Alamo Street that took place Thursday at 1:10 in the morning. Investigation into the Burglary is on-going.
WALLER SCHOOL BUS COLLIDES WITH AN 18 WHEELER
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a traffic crash involving a Waller ISD school bus and an 18-wheeler earlier this (Monday) morning. The bus was carrying 28 Waller High School students and traveling westbound on FM 1488. It stopped to turn left onto Kickapoo Road when the 18-wheeler crossed into the lane that the bus was in, and the two vehicles collided.
Bellaire HS student among 3 family members killed in crash on FM 2920 near Waller County, officials say
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – A Bellaire High School student has been identified as one of three people killed in a two-vehicle crash on FM 2920 near the Harris County-Waller County line on Sunday, according to the Houston Independent School District. The student was identified as 16-year-old Nikhila Kodali, records...
NEW TOTAL SALES RECORD AT BURLESON CO. FAIR
Sale totals for the 2022 Burleson County Fair set new records. Estimated numbers from the fair’s youth livestock auction, commercial heifer sale and baked foods sale amount to $2,278,800. That surpasses the record of $2,269,850 from 2021’s final totals. This year’s estimates include $1,215,200 in the youth livestock...
BELLVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY NIGHT
A Bellville woman was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Day Street for an equipment violation. A probable cause search was conducted resulting in narcotics and drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s possession. The driver, Ashley Mallia, 31 of Bellville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was transported to the Washington County Jail.
LEE COUNTY VETERANS ASSOCIATION HOLDING FUNDRAISER MEAL
The Lee County Texas Veterans Association is holding a Chicken Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser. The fundraiser is going to be Tuesday, October 11, from 11am-1pm at the American Legion Hall located at 1502 Highway 77 South in Giddings. The cost is $10 per meal with the funds raised going to the...
