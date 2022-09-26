Read full article on original website
Related
Canada's government says it will stop requiring masks on airplanes
Government officials also confirmed Canada is dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of the month.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights. United Chief Executive Scott Kirby wrote to Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen last week...
CBS News
Biden announces new rule requiring airlines to disclose "true cost" of plane tickets
Washington — President Biden announced a new initiative Monday that would eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets — including baggage and change fees — before they buy, as the White House continues to search for ways to lower costs for Americans amid persistently high inflation.
What to Do If an Airline Loses Your Luggage: 10 Simple Steps
It’s a terrible feeling to find yourself standing at the airport baggage carousel, watching everyone else retrieve their checked bags and ultimately accepting that yours isn’t coming around the bend. If you’ve ever had to deal with lost luggage, you’re hardly alone. U.S. airlines lost or...
deseret.com
A new airline rule meant to save you money and spur airline competition
This year has been especially bad for air travel, from high-priced flights to tons of cancellations, but there may be some relief on the way. On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that all U.S. airlines will be required by law to be transparent about hidden fees — such as extra check-in baggage and moving seats to be with a child — for all flights coming into or leaving the United States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jalopnik
World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight
The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Futures fall on growing worries of economic downturn
Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday on worries of a global economic downturn from aggressive interest-rate hikes by central banks and risks of a potential contagion from a turmoil in UK markets.
geekwire.com
Alaska Airlines shaves flight minutes and fuel, thanks to software from Google-backed AI startup
Alaska Airlines has reduced flight time and carbon emissions after using dispatch software from a small Silicon Valley startup. Airspace Intelligence has helped the Seattle-based airline shave an average of 2.7 minutes per flight so far this year, saving 6,866 metric tons of carbon dioxide — the equivalent of 17 million miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, according to new data provided by Alaska.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SpaceX struggles to keep Starlink speed promise, despite impressive launch cadence
At the same time, astronomers are organizing to stop SpaceX from congesting the skies with its Starlink satellites.
An airport truck driver says she has to fill in as cabin cleaner and gets 7 minutes to clean a plane. It shows how a crippling staff shortage is taking its toll on US airport workers.
A cabin cleaner at Logan airport said it can take 45 minutes to clean a plane, but airlines sometimes ask his team to finish the job in 10 minutes.
Comments / 0