ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Frank
deseret.com

A new airline rule meant to save you money and spur airline competition

This year has been especially bad for air travel, from high-priced flights to tons of cancellations, but there may be some relief on the way. On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that all U.S. airlines will be required by law to be transparent about hidden fees — such as extra check-in baggage and moving seats to be with a child — for all flights coming into or leaving the United States.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada
Jalopnik

World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight

The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
geekwire.com

Alaska Airlines shaves flight minutes and fuel, thanks to software from Google-backed AI startup

Alaska Airlines has reduced flight time and carbon emissions after using dispatch software from a small Silicon Valley startup. Airspace Intelligence has helped the Seattle-based airline shave an average of 2.7 minutes per flight so far this year, saving 6,866 metric tons of carbon dioxide — the equivalent of 17 million miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, according to new data provided by Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy