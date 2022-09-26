ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville model walks in New York Fashion Week

By Ashley M. Casey
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNEYp_0iB4n1A600
Morgan Striggles, of Baldwinsville, walked the runway for three labels during New York Fashion Week earlier this month. He is shown here wearing Marc Marlon. (Sean O'Connor/LikeMore)

BALDWINSVILLE — It may have taken place downstate, but September’s edition of New York Fashion Week contained a bit of Upstate New York. Baldwinsville resident Morgan Striggles graced the catwalks of three runway shows Sept. 10.

Striggles moved to Syracuse as a youth but returned to his hometown of Augusta, Georgia, before college. He ended up going to Syracuse University and has stayed in the area ever since.

“Growing up, I didn’t have a ton of confidence — skinny kid, braces — I mean, I played sports,” Striggles said.

He began his modeling career in 2013 at age 26 and gained a newfound confidence.

“I just kept hearing I should go for it. I ended up signing locally at first to AMS Models and Talent,” he said. “Ann Marie [Stonecypher Bick, the late founder/owner,] really taught me a lot about how to conduct myself on photoshoots and commercials.”

AMS is now Tamara’s Models and Talent. Striggles is now signed to Ikon Model Management’s New York division.

Striggles turned heads at a 2014 runway show in Brooklyn and he was invited to walk in New York Fashion Week. In 2016, he modeled rapper-turned-designer Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 looks. He has also appeared in advertisements for H&M and Gatorade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sckdB_0iB4n1A600
Morgan Striggles appeared on a Times Square billboard for H&M in 2017. (Photo courtesy of Morgan Striggles)

With more modeling opportunities in New York City, Striggles split his time between Brooklyn and Syracuse for a year, but it grew expensive. He moved to Baldwinsville in 2018.

“I wish I’d moved out there years ago,” he said.

Striggles’ last runway show was in February 2020, mere weeks before COVID brought nearly every industry to a halt.

“COVID was so bad in New York City. I was fortunate that I didn’t catch it. Even friends and family tried to talk me out of [that show],” he said.

The pandemic gave Striggles a chance to reassess his modeling career. His day job is in human resources, so he was thankful to have a steady stream of income while modeling gigs were on hold. Now, modeling is a weekend passion.

“I book my shows for the weekend. I don’t like missing time like that for shows. That way I don’t have to rush to get back home. I can take all the time I want in the city,” he said. “Usually also on the weekends, it’s a lot more people. You don’t get the same draw that you would on a weekday.”

After a two-year hiatus, Striggles has to be more flexible in his criteria for which shows he books. Some jobs pay less but offer more media exposure or networking opportunities.

“I have to understand if it’s a newer, up-and-coming designer they may not have the same wealth, so to speak, or budget,” he said. “To be out of the game for two years, that’s a long time to be on the shelf.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLNoo_0iB4n1A600
Morgan Striggles, of Baldwinsville, walked the runway for three labels during New York Fashion Week earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of Morgan Striggles)

Striggles was pleasantly surprised to be invited to walk in shows for three labels this year: Marc Marlon, J Brand Vintage and Jackcyn Designs.

“I didn’t think I was going to get a show this fall, so I was mentally preparing myself for that,” he said. “But then I got an email saying ‘this is the model callback, you’ve been selected.’ When I went for the fitting there were three designers.”

The 2022 modeling world is a different place than the industry Striggles entered in 2013.

“Being a model of color, I didn’t see a lot of people who look like me doing runway shows when I started,” he said. “Say you go to Destiny USA or even at Times Square, you see the stores like Victoria’s Secret – any stores that have models in their banners. You see such a diverse group of models that you wouldn’t have seen even three years ago. You don’t just have to be a certain weight or a certain height.”

A more diverse population of models means more competition, Striggles said.

“You would think it’s easier, but it kind of makes it harder because they have a wider range of people they’re casting, different features,” he said.

Another challenge is the rise of Instagram and influencers. Some brands prioritize popular faces over skilled catwalkers.

“It’s tough. You have to battle now Instagram models who have never been signed by an agency but because of their mass following brands are noticing them. Even their top models who used to be no. 1 in the world [are pushed aside],” Striggles said.

He cited Sudanese-British model Alek Wek, who took the modeling industry by storm in the late 1990s, as an example. Wek was the first African model to appear on the cover of Elle.

“Alek isn’t even in [her agency’s] celebrity division,” Striggles said.

As for what’s next for Striggles, he is enjoying a more relaxed part-time modeling career. He is a runway coach, helping aspiring models break into the industry. He has made plans to work with a stylist he met at Spring Studios during NYFW and soon will do a promotional video/photoshoot for J Brand Vintage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351D9o_0iB4n1A600
Morgan Striggles, of Baldwinsville, walked the runway for three labels during New York Fashion Week earlier this month. He is shown here wearing J Brand Vintage. (Sean O’Connor/LikeMore)

Before this winter, he expects to do some print work for Tatiana Hatcher, a designer in whose show he walked back in August.

“I was asked to do Paris Fashion Week next year, so I may do that,” he said.

Off the runway, Striggles can be found fishing, practicing his swing at Foxfire, playing his guitar or hanging out at a bonfire or one of Baldwinsville’s waterfront restaurants.

“I just started going into the village of Baldwinsville last year. [I love] Suds Factory, San Miguel — anything where I’m sitting out on the water,” he said.

Follow Morgan Striggles on Facebook or Instagram @Morgan5062.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
VENICE, FL
365traveler.com

14 BEST THINGS TO DO IN UTICA NY YOU CAN’T MISS

When one hears Upstate New York, one imagines either remote locations or cities like Utica. New York State is full of gorgeous places outside of NYC (something people forget, I know) with this cozy city among them. Utica can be found at the base of the Adirondack Mountains with its population of about 65,000 people. While it’s far from the most populated spot in the state, there are certainly plenty of things to keep visitors happy.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
Baldwinsville, NY
Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Brooklyn, NY
Lite 98.7

Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest

You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
ONEIDA, NY
iheart.com

Honoring Individuals Who Have Dedicated Their Lives To Nursing Profession

The CNY Nurses Honor Guard coordinator Faith Terry is on Syracuse's Morning News!. To arrange for a tribute, please contact your funeral director or call: Faith Terry at 315-243-7537. Email: cnysyrnurseshonorguard@gmail.com. Facebook: Central New York/Syracuse Nurse Honor Guard link is: https://www.facebook.com/Central-New-YorkSyracuse-Nurse-Honor-Guard-112360008026248/
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Models#Fashion Brands#Upstate New York#Syracuse University#Ams Models And Talent#Ikon Model Management#H M
Daily Orange

Diversity highlighted at Westcott Street Cultural Fair’s 30th anniversary

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Local artist Mitch Hendrix of Maverick Bead Studios has been setting up shop at the Westcott Street Cultural Fair for the past seven years. At his tent this year, Hendrix hung colorful perler bead art of all shapes and sizes. He has crafted a wide variety of characters and objects from popular video games such as Super Mario, Pokémon and Minecraft.
SYRACUSE, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants

Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse national champion runner commits to Power 5 program

Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls outdoor track and field athlete of the year Hannah Boyle has committed to continue running at Penn State University. Last spring, the C-NS senior placed second in the 800 meters (2:10.84) and claimed first place in the 1,500 meters (4:22.88) at states. Boyle also won the mile run at the 2022 New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Syracuse.com

The Killers, Apple Harvest Festival, ‘Hocus Pocus’: 13 things to do in CNY this week

Spooky season is upon us! That means witchy movie drive-ins, haunted hayrides, a celestial symphony event and supernatural ballets, alongside lighter fare like the Ithaca apple harvest festival, knitting club and cider flights. A couple of local events: TAP into the MOST is back and there’s the Downtown Diaper Walk on Thursday. Plus, tango lessons or a The Killers concert to get the blood pumping. Just watch out for vampires.
SYRACUSE, NY
Washington Examiner

Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time

A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy