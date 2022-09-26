Baldwinsville model walks in New York Fashion Week

Morgan Striggles, of Baldwinsville, walked the runway for three labels during New York Fashion Week earlier this month. He is shown here wearing Marc Marlon. (Sean O'Connor/LikeMore)

BALDWINSVILLE — It may have taken place downstate, but September’s edition of New York Fashion Week contained a bit of Upstate New York. Baldwinsville resident Morgan Striggles graced the catwalks of three runway shows Sept. 10.

Striggles moved to Syracuse as a youth but returned to his hometown of Augusta, Georgia, before college. He ended up going to Syracuse University and has stayed in the area ever since.

“Growing up, I didn’t have a ton of confidence — skinny kid, braces — I mean, I played sports,” Striggles said.

He began his modeling career in 2013 at age 26 and gained a newfound confidence.

“I just kept hearing I should go for it. I ended up signing locally at first to AMS Models and Talent,” he said. “Ann Marie [Stonecypher Bick, the late founder/owner,] really taught me a lot about how to conduct myself on photoshoots and commercials.”

AMS is now Tamara’s Models and Talent. Striggles is now signed to Ikon Model Management’s New York division.

Striggles turned heads at a 2014 runway show in Brooklyn and he was invited to walk in New York Fashion Week. In 2016, he modeled rapper-turned-designer Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 looks. He has also appeared in advertisements for H&M and Gatorade.

Morgan Striggles appeared on a Times Square billboard for H&M in 2017. (Photo courtesy of Morgan Striggles)

With more modeling opportunities in New York City, Striggles split his time between Brooklyn and Syracuse for a year, but it grew expensive. He moved to Baldwinsville in 2018.

“I wish I’d moved out there years ago,” he said.

Striggles’ last runway show was in February 2020, mere weeks before COVID brought nearly every industry to a halt.

“COVID was so bad in New York City. I was fortunate that I didn’t catch it. Even friends and family tried to talk me out of [that show],” he said.

The pandemic gave Striggles a chance to reassess his modeling career. His day job is in human resources, so he was thankful to have a steady stream of income while modeling gigs were on hold. Now, modeling is a weekend passion.

“I book my shows for the weekend. I don’t like missing time like that for shows. That way I don’t have to rush to get back home. I can take all the time I want in the city,” he said. “Usually also on the weekends, it’s a lot more people. You don’t get the same draw that you would on a weekday.”

After a two-year hiatus, Striggles has to be more flexible in his criteria for which shows he books. Some jobs pay less but offer more media exposure or networking opportunities.

“I have to understand if it’s a newer, up-and-coming designer they may not have the same wealth, so to speak, or budget,” he said. “To be out of the game for two years, that’s a long time to be on the shelf.”

Morgan Striggles, of Baldwinsville, walked the runway for three labels during New York Fashion Week earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of Morgan Striggles)

Striggles was pleasantly surprised to be invited to walk in shows for three labels this year: Marc Marlon, J Brand Vintage and Jackcyn Designs.

“I didn’t think I was going to get a show this fall, so I was mentally preparing myself for that,” he said. “But then I got an email saying ‘this is the model callback, you’ve been selected.’ When I went for the fitting there were three designers.”

The 2022 modeling world is a different place than the industry Striggles entered in 2013.

“Being a model of color, I didn’t see a lot of people who look like me doing runway shows when I started,” he said. “Say you go to Destiny USA or even at Times Square, you see the stores like Victoria’s Secret – any stores that have models in their banners. You see such a diverse group of models that you wouldn’t have seen even three years ago. You don’t just have to be a certain weight or a certain height.”

A more diverse population of models means more competition, Striggles said.

“You would think it’s easier, but it kind of makes it harder because they have a wider range of people they’re casting, different features,” he said.

Another challenge is the rise of Instagram and influencers. Some brands prioritize popular faces over skilled catwalkers.

“It’s tough. You have to battle now Instagram models who have never been signed by an agency but because of their mass following brands are noticing them. Even their top models who used to be no. 1 in the world [are pushed aside],” Striggles said.

He cited Sudanese-British model Alek Wek, who took the modeling industry by storm in the late 1990s, as an example. Wek was the first African model to appear on the cover of Elle.

“Alek isn’t even in [her agency’s] celebrity division,” Striggles said.

As for what’s next for Striggles, he is enjoying a more relaxed part-time modeling career. He is a runway coach, helping aspiring models break into the industry. He has made plans to work with a stylist he met at Spring Studios during NYFW and soon will do a promotional video/photoshoot for J Brand Vintage.

Morgan Striggles, of Baldwinsville, walked the runway for three labels during New York Fashion Week earlier this month. He is shown here wearing J Brand Vintage. (Sean O’Connor/LikeMore)

Before this winter, he expects to do some print work for Tatiana Hatcher, a designer in whose show he walked back in August.

“I was asked to do Paris Fashion Week next year, so I may do that,” he said.

Off the runway, Striggles can be found fishing, practicing his swing at Foxfire, playing his guitar or hanging out at a bonfire or one of Baldwinsville’s waterfront restaurants.

“I just started going into the village of Baldwinsville last year. [I love] Suds Factory, San Miguel — anything where I’m sitting out on the water,” he said.

Follow Morgan Striggles on Facebook or Instagram @Morgan5062.