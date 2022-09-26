Read full article on original website
Shelbyville ISD Regular Board Meeting Agenda, Oct. 3
September 28, 2022 - A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Shelbyville Independent School District will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the Shelbyville Independent School District at 5322 St. Hwy 87 S, Shelbyville, Texas. The subjects...
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Sept. 30 Agenda
September 27, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 30th day of September, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
2nd Annual Center Rotary's Generac 24KW Home Backup Generator Fundraiser
September 28, 2022 - The Rotary Club of Center is hosting a fundraiser with the grand prize being a Generac Guardian 24KW Home Backup Generator! Ticket donations are $20 for one ticket or $100 for 6 tickets. The winner will be drawn on November 15, 2022!. The Generac Guardian 24KW...
Alert: Counterfeit Money Being Used in the Area
September 28, 2022 - A local restaurant contacted Shelby County Today to help alert business owners and the public regarding fake $100 bills being used in the area. The owner advised one $100 bill was accepted before staff realized it was counterfeit. When a second bill was attempted to be used, the staff was aware and ready.
Poultry Festival Only 10 Days Away
September 26, 2022 - Only 10 days left until the 46th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival, Sponsored by Farmers State Bank, opens its gates to a weekend of Fun, Entertainment, Arts and Crafts and lots of Food!. The Cutting of Boa will be held on Thursday, October 6th at 10:00...
San Augustine Rural Water System Issues Boil Water Notice
September 28, 2022 - Due to a break in the line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required San Augustine Rural Public Water System PWS #2030007 to notify Customers on FM 353, Hwy 21 E and Sunrise Community to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands / face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, Seniors and Persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
Sheriff's Department Seeks Whereabouts of Garrett
September 27, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check. Garrett is described as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8’ tall and approximately 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Garrett is from Center, but she was last seen September 26, 2022 in Nacogdoches.
Operation Enduring Freedom Marks 21 Years
©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) September 26, 2022 - Twenty-one years ago, America launched its counterattack against terrorism in Afghanistan and ushered in Operation Enduring Freedom and The Global War on Terror. To remember the service and sacrifice of Afghanistan Veterans, Shelby County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars...
Simms Shares Tips on Using Family Search with TAGHS
September 26, 2022 - Not too long ago, anyone wanting to do genealogical research had to visit courthouses, cemeteries, and seek out old family Bibles. While serious researchers still have to resort to those sources occasionally, there is now a wealth of genealogical information available online and in genealogical libraries. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has Family History and Life Centers in cities around the country for this purpose, with one located in Lufkin. Lufkin Family History and Life Center volunteer Delora Silvers Simms shared some valuable information about using the resources there at the September meeting of the Timpson Area Genealogical and Heritage Society, including the fact that they are free to the public!
Francis Irvin McGrath, Jr.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Garrison Funeral Home. Francis grew up in Victoria, Texas. He joined the Marines right out of high school. He served 4 years with the Marines and earned the rank of Corporal before his discharge. Francis then went on to serve as a Game Warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife office in Corpus Christi, Texas where he met his wife, Jenna. They were married in Denton, Texas on July 20, 1989. Francis enjoyed shooting and reloading ammo and was a member of the National Rifle Association. He also spent time bird watching and taking pictures of nature. Francis was a collector of curios and relics. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.
Center Varsity Tennis Sweeps Match Against Palestine
September 28, 2022 - Center Rider Varsity Tennis Team swept Palestine yesterday, September 27th in Palestine 19-0. The team will meet Hudson next week on Tuesday, October 4th to determine 1st and 2nd in the District for Fall Team Tennis. In upcoming matches, the Junior Varsity team will play at...
Joaquin VFD Weekly Report for Sept. 18-24
September 26, 2022 - Over the week of September 18th through 24th the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department responded to just 3 calls. Here’s a summary of the week’s events. The first call came in early on Wednesday morning in regards to smoke inside a home on County Road 3286. The JVFD responded to find the source before it could start a larger fire.
