Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Garrison Funeral Home. Francis grew up in Victoria, Texas. He joined the Marines right out of high school. He served 4 years with the Marines and earned the rank of Corporal before his discharge. Francis then went on to serve as a Game Warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife office in Corpus Christi, Texas where he met his wife, Jenna. They were married in Denton, Texas on July 20, 1989. Francis enjoyed shooting and reloading ammo and was a member of the National Rifle Association. He also spent time bird watching and taking pictures of nature. Francis was a collector of curios and relics. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO