Vote for the Treasure Valley football player of the week (Week 5)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman football player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times below. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes, not scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

FOOTBALL

Dakota Perry, Emmett: Completed 10-of-12 passes for 228 yards and five TDs in a 48-20 win at Tokay, California. He also ran for 21 yards and another score.

Ronaldo Gomez, Rimrock: Threw for 197 yards and three TDs, and ran for 89 yards and two more scores in a 76-8 win over Greenleaf . He also had two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions on defense. He returned one interception for a TD.

Joren Peterson, Capital: Racked up 302 total yards and three TDs in a 27-14 win over Timberline . He was 17-for-22 for 201 yards and two TDs, and he ran for 101 yards and another TD.

Dekker Hagler, Middleton: Went 6-for-8 for 232 yards and three TDs in a 42-7 win at Thunder Ridge .

Jake Longson, Eagle: Ran for 180 yards and four TDs in the Mustangs’ 45-14 win over Nampa .

Marco Del Rio, Meridian: Ran for 182 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns in the Warriors’ 14-6 victory vs. Highland .

Tegan Sweaney, Rocky Mountain: Went 10-for-13 for 245 yards and four TDs in a 48-6 rout of Centennial .

Parker Rushton, Borah: Ran for 104 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Lions to a come-from-behind, 21-17 win over Owyhee .

Max Cutforth, Skyview: Had a hand in all four of the Hawks’ touchdowns in a 28-12 victory over Columbia . He was 14-of-22 for 246 yards and two TDs, and he ran for 34 yards and two more scores.

Grayson Heil, Ridgevue: Finished with five total touchdowns in the Warhawks’ 35-13 win vs. Caldwell . He threw for 160 yards and two TDs, ran for 63 yards and two more scores, and caught a touchdown pass.

Cache Beus, Melba: Went 16-of-20 for 299 yards and three TDs in a 55-12 win over Vale, Oregon .

Dalton Kranz, Cole Valley Christian: Ran for 158 yards and three TDs in a 35-21 victory against Nampa Christian .

Carter Woodland, Notus: Had 156 yards and three TDs on the ground, and added a receiving touchdown in a 64-14 win over Wilder .

Josh Gipe, Council: Threw for 321 yards and four TDs, ran for a fifth TD and made 11 tackles in a 44-26 victory vs. Horseshoe Bend.