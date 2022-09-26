ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

nwestiowa.com

Ocheyedan man arrested for mischief, OWI

SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from a report of someone shooting paintballs or plastic BBs at a residence on the 200 block...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hartley driver arrested on charge of OWI

HARTLEY—A 22-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jacob William Florke stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion on First Street Southeast in Hartley, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
HARTLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man charged for public intox and fake ID

SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Claudio Chavez Morales stemmed him attempting to purchase alcohol at Casey’s General Store in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. He had...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

George man arrested for OWI, marijuana

ASHTON—A 39-year-old George man was arrested about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, near Ashton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Joshua Thomas Koster stemmed from a call regarding a...
ASHTON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Pierson Man Faces Over Eleven Years In Federal Prison For Dealing Meth

Sioux City, Iowa — A Pierson man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine has been sentenced to over eleven years in federal prison. According to the US Attorney’s office, 35-year-old Zackary Smith of Pierson pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
PIERSON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Teenager arrested for burglary, mischief

PRIMGHAR—A 19-year-old Primghar resident was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of David Justin Stock stemmed from damaging a Sportsmen camper by smashing a window with a PVC...
PRIMGHAR, IA
nwestiowa.com

Paullina woman jailed on forgery charge

PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on O’Brien County warrants for forgery and third-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from her applying for a title for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a forged bill of sale on March 29, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULLINA, IA
nwestiowa.com

Alton woman arrested for meth, marijuana

ALTON—A 34-year-old Alton woman was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The...
ALTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Five charged in connection with party

SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rural Hospers teen charged for marijuana

GERMANTOWN—A 19-year-old from rural Hospers was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, near Germantown on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Lawson James Nemeth stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Impala on the...
HOSPERS, IA
nwestiowa.com

George woman charged for intox at casino

GEORGE—A 32-year-old George woman was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, for public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Sarah Fawn Freeman stemmed from a call to the casino regarding a female in distress, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
GEORGE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after several hour SWAT incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A SWAT incident on the 700 bock of South Glendale Avenue on Tuesday ended without injury, said Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens. The incident was reported at about 3:19 p.m. and Kenneth Grant Williams Sr., 33, of Sioux Falls, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Remsen woman pleads guilty of stealing dependent adult's money

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty Monday of stealing more than $10,000 from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions. Samantha Hagemann, 43, entered a written plea in Sioux County District Court to an amended charge of second-degree theft, The charge was amended as part of a plea agreement, and a charge of forgery will be dismissed.
REMSEN, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree

SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
SAC COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for phone theft

LARCHWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a Lyon County warrant for third-degree theft in connection with an incident at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Mhmd Kinan Altayyan stemmed from him taking an iPhone 13...
kiwaradio.com

Bronson Iowa Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend

Bronson, Iowa — A man from the small northwest Iowa town of Bronson who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison. Twenty-one year old Zachary Smith pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge in March. Prosecutors say Smith violated a protection order when he hid in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend’s car at about 5 a.m. in June of 2021 and waited for her to come out of her South Sioux City home. She was joined by a juvenile female and Smith lay hidden in the car as they drove to a nearby school. After the juvenile got out of the car, Smith sprang out, threatened his ex-girlfriend with a BB gun, drugged her with homemade chloroform, and kidnapped her, taking her to a home in rural Woodbury County. She later escaped and flagged down a passing motorist that happened to be her aunt, who was in the area looking for her.
BRONSON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Involved In Injury Accident Near Milford/May City

Milford, Iowa — A Hartley man was involved in an accident that injured a Wisconsin couple in western Dickinson County on Sunday, September 25th. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:10 a.m., 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was northbound on M27 driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado at a point eight miles west of Milford That’s also eight miles east of May City and eight miles south of Lake Park. They tell us that 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on 220th St driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.
MILFORD, IA

