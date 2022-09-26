Read full article on original website
Ocheyedan man arrested for mischief, OWI
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from a report of someone shooting paintballs or plastic BBs at a residence on the 200 block...
Hartley driver arrested on charge of OWI
HARTLEY—A 22-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jacob William Florke stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion on First Street Southeast in Hartley, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Man charged for public intox and fake ID
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Claudio Chavez Morales stemmed him attempting to purchase alcohol at Casey’s General Store in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. He had...
George man arrested for OWI, marijuana
ASHTON—A 39-year-old George man was arrested about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, near Ashton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Joshua Thomas Koster stemmed from a call regarding a...
Pierson Man Faces Over Eleven Years In Federal Prison For Dealing Meth
Sioux City, Iowa — A Pierson man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine has been sentenced to over eleven years in federal prison. According to the US Attorney’s office, 35-year-old Zackary Smith of Pierson pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Teenager arrested for burglary, mischief
PRIMGHAR—A 19-year-old Primghar resident was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of David Justin Stock stemmed from damaging a Sportsmen camper by smashing a window with a PVC...
Paullina woman jailed on forgery charge
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on O’Brien County warrants for forgery and third-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from her applying for a title for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a forged bill of sale on March 29, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Remsen Woman Accused Of Taking Money From Dependent Adult Changes Plea To Guilty
Orange City, Iowa — A Remsen woman has pleaded guilty to felony theft and forgery charges after she allegedly took money from a dependent adult living at a Hull nursing home. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court, 43-year-old Samantha Hagemann of Remsen...
Alton woman arrested for meth, marijuana
ALTON—A 34-year-old Alton woman was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The...
Five charged in connection with party
SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
Rural Hospers teen charged for marijuana
GERMANTOWN—A 19-year-old from rural Hospers was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, near Germantown on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Lawson James Nemeth stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Impala on the...
George woman charged for intox at casino
GEORGE—A 32-year-old George woman was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, for public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Sarah Fawn Freeman stemmed from a call to the casino regarding a female in distress, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested after several hour SWAT incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A SWAT incident on the 700 bock of South Glendale Avenue on Tuesday ended without injury, said Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens. The incident was reported at about 3:19 p.m. and Kenneth Grant Williams Sr., 33, of Sioux Falls, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m.
Remsen woman pleads guilty of stealing dependent adult's money
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty Monday of stealing more than $10,000 from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions. Samantha Hagemann, 43, entered a written plea in Sioux County District Court to an amended charge of second-degree theft, The charge was amended as part of a plea agreement, and a charge of forgery will be dismissed.
3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree
SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
Arizona man to serve five years in federal prison for transporting cocaine through Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- An Arizona man who was stopped near Sioux City with more than 11 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison. Scott Pride, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Pierson Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Conspiracy Around Cherokee County
A Pierson man was sentenced last week in Sioux City Federal Court to serve over 11 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the Cherokee County area. 35-year-old Zachary Smith pleaded guilty in early April to the charges of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession With Intent...
Sioux Falls man arrested for phone theft
LARCHWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a Lyon County warrant for third-degree theft in connection with an incident at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Mhmd Kinan Altayyan stemmed from him taking an iPhone 13...
Bronson Iowa Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend
Bronson, Iowa — A man from the small northwest Iowa town of Bronson who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison. Twenty-one year old Zachary Smith pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge in March. Prosecutors say Smith violated a protection order when he hid in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend’s car at about 5 a.m. in June of 2021 and waited for her to come out of her South Sioux City home. She was joined by a juvenile female and Smith lay hidden in the car as they drove to a nearby school. After the juvenile got out of the car, Smith sprang out, threatened his ex-girlfriend with a BB gun, drugged her with homemade chloroform, and kidnapped her, taking her to a home in rural Woodbury County. She later escaped and flagged down a passing motorist that happened to be her aunt, who was in the area looking for her.
Hartley Man Involved In Injury Accident Near Milford/May City
Milford, Iowa — A Hartley man was involved in an accident that injured a Wisconsin couple in western Dickinson County on Sunday, September 25th. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:10 a.m., 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was northbound on M27 driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado at a point eight miles west of Milford That’s also eight miles east of May City and eight miles south of Lake Park. They tell us that 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on 220th St driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.
