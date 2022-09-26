ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Slimmed-down Derrick Rose answered Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks challenge

By Mike Vaccaro
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSHOy_0iB4lrSr00

It will come as little surprise to you that Tom Thibodeau chose a blunt path with his oldest and most favorite pupil, Derrick Rose. Blunt is Thibodeau’s default position. The Knicks coach is every bit as subtle as a hundred-year-old oak tree tumbling through the picture window in the front of your house.

So, yes: Thibodeau emailed Rose. A lot.

He texted him. A lot.

He called him, too, in case he ever forgot the message.

“He was on my ass the whole time,” Rose said with a laugh that had something of an edge to it. It’s never easy to have someone tell you the truth, and harder when it’s an athlete being told that maybe he could afford to lose a pound or three. Rose has been a self-made player his whole life, first fighting to be a star good enough to be the youngest man to win an MVP award in the NBA, then battling to stay relevant once his body started to betray him.

Maybe he didn’t want to hear what Thibodeau had to say.

But he listened to it. The last game Rose played last year came on Dec. 16 before he was lost for the season, first because of a balky ankle and then because one of the sutures used to close it up after surgery became infected . “When I stopped hooping,” he said, “I was at 216, 214.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWhrc_0iB4lrSr00
Derrick Rose shows up without a shirt on to Knicks media day on Sept. 26, 2022.
Robert Sabo

Now he’s at 193-194. And shredded. It was Leon Rose who mentioned in his private televised chat with MSG Network on Friday that he’d noticed that Derrick had taken to going without a shirt during his workouts at the Knicks’ training headquarters in Westchester County. Leon didn’t think that was by accident.

Derrick confirmed that it most certainly was not.

“Yeah,” he said, “I’ll boast and I’ll brag about it.”

He cut out sugar. He cut out all junk food. He traveled extensively this summer and managed to avoid the relentless temptation of 24-hour room service. He worked out like a fiend, fighting a war on two fronts: Rehabbing the ankle, and reducing his body fat. Neither is as easy to do at 33 as they are at 23.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yovx8_0iB4lrSr00
Derrick Rose talks without a shirt during Knicks media day on Sept. 26, 2022.
Robert Sabo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjvR4_0iB4lrSr00
Julius Randle laughs as Derrick Rose shows up without a shirt at Knicks media day on Sept. 26, 2022.
Robert Sabo

But Rose knew one thing, above all else: He wanted another crack at the sport that’s defined him since he was a Chicago prodigy, and he wanted to hear a few more crackles of thunder inside Madison Square Garden, too. Few athletes ever get a second chance at New York, and fewer still maximize the opportunity. Rose’s first time around in 2016 satisfied nobody; the sequel has been a feel-good story from the start.

Rose was a key element in the Knicks’ stunning 41-31 season in 2020-21 after he was stolen from the Pistons, and he became more than an essential player: He became an unlikely crowd favorite. That continued last season, but the affair was cut short after 26 games because of the ankle.

It’s not fair to blame the Knicks’ ultimate demise simply on Rose’s absence — they were only 11-15 in games he appeared in — but his presence on the floor is clearly a significant one, both for the Garden denizens who buzz with anticipation whenever he strips off his warm-ups and trots to the scorer’s table and for Knicks teammates who crave his leadership and natural gifts as a point guard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yqwag_0iB4lrSr00
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on April 6, 2022.
Jason Szenes

So the best words from anyone on the day the Knicks officially began preparing for the upcoming season came from Derrick Rose, who said: “I’m 100 percent. I’m good.”

He will have a modified role this time around, which ought to both maximize his impact and minimize the odds that the ankle could start barking at him again. Jalen Brunson is the PG1 now, and that delights Rose to no end. He’s known Jalen’s father, Rick, for years, watched Jalen grow up.

“Everything,” he said, “goes full circle.”

So now he will back up a kid who used to idolize him.

“To see him blossom,” Rose said, “is cool to look at.”

To see Rose healthy and hungry is a welcome sight, too. Thibodeau’s nagging correspondence was exactly what Rose needed, because Rose is nothing if not one of the most stand-up and accountable players in the NBA. The Knicks missed that mindset as much as they did his skill-set last year once the walls caved in.

“Don’t challenge me, bruh,” he said, laughing, targeting Thibodeau, though all he needs to do is look in the mirror to see that the dare has been duly met. Now comes the basketball, and compared to cutting late-night cookies and ice cream out of your life? When you’re Derrick Rose, basketball is the easy part.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision

The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder

That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Jalen Brunson
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found

Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
NBA
NJ.com

Yankees, DJ LeMahieu come to decision on return

TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked things out with DJ LeMahieu, the training staff and probably a lot of others before a final decision was made. Wednesday was a possibility for a return, especially after the Yankees clinched the AL East the night before with a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, but the final verdict was to wait until Friday to activate LeMahieu from the injured list.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Pinson Rule, Deadline Sellers, M. Gasol, Sampson, Faried

The NBA has instituted a rule change this season that will penalize teams whose bench players and coaches are crowding the sidelines and standing for long periods of time, according to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel (all Twitter links). Teams will initially be warned, then get a delay-of-game warning, then be assessed a technical foul.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvp
Yardbarker

'Proven' Evan Fournier is Knicks' Frontrunner at SG

When it comes to the 2022-23 New York Knicks' starting lineup, many presume the (Villanova) Wildcat Jalen Brunson and the (Duke) Blue Devil will headline the opening five. The returnee (Mitchell Robinson) and the All-Star (Julius Randle) are likewise expected to partake. Then there's the captain ... or, as fate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

New York Knicks Player Reveals Engagement

A New York Knicks star player is getting married. Jalen Brunson recently announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Ali Marks. In the joint Instagram post, the couple wrote "forever" and posts two photos of them embracing after Brunson proposed to her. Marks went to Instagram to reveal...
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel spotted at Mavericks practice

For Vogel, who was terminated by the Lakers in April after three seasons in charge, it is fitting that he is around the Mavericks. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd was on Vogel’s staff in L.A. when they won the NBA title in 2020. Mavs assistant Jared Dudley was also a player on that Vogel-led Lakers team.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy