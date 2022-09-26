ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin House Speaker sues to block subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9FKe_0iB4lJtV00
FILE – Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the Governor’s State of the State speech at the state Capitol, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) filed a lawsuit in federal court Sunday seeking to block a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol to testify about a July phone call from former President Trump.

Vos filed the motion Sunday, ahead of the requested deposition scheduled for Monday morning.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the select committee, said in a letter dated Friday that the panel wanted information about a July phone call in which Trump reportedly asked the Wisconsin lawmaker to retroactively change the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

The call came on the heels of a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that disallowed most absentee ballot drop boxes that aren’t located in election offices, effective for elections that fell after the ruling.

Trump in July took to his Truth Social platform to urge Vos to act on the ruling and hint at endorsing Vos’s primary challenger — which he ultimately did after Vos resisted his requests.

“Robin, don’t let the voters of Wisconsin down!” Trump wrote.

The Jan. 6 committee in its subpoena asked for Vos to give a deposition about his call with Trump and the surrounding circumstances.

Vos ultimately won his primary against his Trump-backed opponent, but he has continued to publicly support the former president, according to The Washington Post.

The Wisconsin state lawmaker’s testimony before the House select committee has been delayed as his motion to block the subpoena awaits a judge’s decision.

Comments / 8

Lee Morton
2d ago

If you're the President of the United States you can Declassify Documents by saying I want to Declassify, even by thinking about it! ~Donald Trump on Sham Hannitys show in the throws of Dementia. (HE'S READY LORD!! ⚰ 🙏 )

Reply
2
Related
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
WISCONSIN STATE
Business Insider

Trump-endorsed GOP candidate calls on people to take up 'pitchforks and torches' against the 'liberal media'

A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor has told people to take up "pitchforks and torches." Tim Michels was angered by a news report about his donations to anti-abortion and anti-gay groups. His opponent's spokesperson said, "he's too radical for Wisconsin." A Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor has told people...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Robin
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Assembly#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Wisconsin Supreme Court#Select Committee#Wisconsin House#Truth Social#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

706K+
Followers
83K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy