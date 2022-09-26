Read full article on original website
List: Musical artists scheduled to perform at the State Fair of Texas
If music is your thing, there is no shortage of great artists performing, with live music scheduled every day of the fair's more than three-week run.
Meet the Rare Dallas Restaurants That Have Their Own Booths at the State Fair of Texas
When the State Fair of Texas opens its gates on Friday, Jesus Carmona will be a few feet from Big Tex Circle with a spread of food from his restaurants in Oak Cliff and West Dallas. Carmona is one of seven new food concessionaires at the fair this year, a...
Is This The Most Unique Way To Camp Here In TEXAS?
This might be one of the most TEXAS ways to do some camping. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many incredible places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT...
Bass Pro Plans Store For Grand Prairie, TX
Bass Pro Shops announced plans to open a store in Grand Prairie, TX, serving the southern portion of the Dallas metro area. The 100,000-square-foot store, expected to open in the spring of 2024, will be the outdoor retailer’s fifth location in the region and 15th in Texas. “We are...
Report: Which Texas restaurant has the best pancakes?
When it comes to breakfast there are a few mainstays that are necessary to get the most important meal of the day from good to great.
Ghost Trees: Fall Webworms Infest Dallas-Fort Worth Ahead of Halloween
My AirPods were blasting Depeche Mode on a recent morning run with my two dogs when all of a sudden I had a faceful of fine, silky thread. I hadn’t even noticed that my neighbor’s tree had seemingly transformed overnight from a healthy hackberry into something you might see in the Addams family’s yard.
The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW
Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
Q & Brew Barbecue Restaurant on fire in Canton on Hwy 19 near I-20
SWEPCO deploys 300 personnel to Orlando in preparation for Hurricane Ian. More than 100 SWEPCO employees, and another 200 contractors, are deploying to Orlando Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The deployment will consist of a total of around 200 trucks and will depart Longview at 6 a.m. for their 1,000 mile convoy.
Laura's tragedy to triumph journey
Family, busy schedules and unexpected life challenges…If you're ready for some self-care and to fall back into health, International Lasers of Houston and Dallas wants to help you start your weight loss journey. To learn more, visit InnovativeLasersofHouston.com or call 214.484.2340.
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
It's not just the Dallas Cowboys and area high school football teams winning big in Dallas-Fort Worth in late September, the Texas Lottery has proved to be hot as the fall season begins.
$1 million-plus winning Texas Lottery ticket won in Fort Worth
Well, it's always a good day when the Dallas Cowboys not only win but beat a division rival on Monday Night Football; however this Tuesday North Texas will be celebrating more than just one win.
Dogs available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
KeHE Set to Open Its Largest Distribution Center in Dallas
KeHE Distributors continues to expand its network of facilities across the country, opening its latest and largest distribution center in Dallas on Oct. 5. A grand opening will take place that day, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and site tours. Spanning nearly 1 million square feet, the new distribution center was...
Canton ISD mourns the loss of a student after ‘accident’
CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Canton ISD suffered a tragic loss of a student according to Wills Point ISD, who made a Facebook post in support of their neighboring school district. Wills Point ISD asks their community to wear green in support of Canton ISD on Friday. “Please keep this family in your prayers, as well […]
Bobby’s Burgers Comes to North Texas
Bobby’s Burgers, a New York-based group of fast-casual restaurants founded by Chef Bobby Flay, has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas. The chain, founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 2021, is a rebranding of Bobby’s Burger Palace, which opened its first location in July 2008 at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York.
Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.
Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen
Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
Corsicana City Council Meets Monday, Sept. 26
The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to have a council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th Street. The agenda for the Monday City Council meeting includes:. Consider approving the Minutes for the City Council Work Session and...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
