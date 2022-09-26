ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBAT 99.9

Is This The Most Unique Way To Camp Here In TEXAS?

This might be one of the most TEXAS ways to do some camping. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many incredible places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT...
CANTON, TX
sgbonline.com

Bass Pro Plans Store For Grand Prairie, TX

Bass Pro Shops announced plans to open a store in Grand Prairie, TX, serving the southern portion of the Dallas metro area. The 100,000-square-foot store, expected to open in the spring of 2024, will be the outdoor retailer’s fifth location in the region and 15th in Texas. “We are...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Society
Corsicana, TX
Society
City
Parker, TX
City
Corsicana, TX
CW33

The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW

Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
KLTV

Q & Brew Barbecue Restaurant on fire in Canton on Hwy 19 near I-20

SWEPCO deploys 300 personnel to Orlando in preparation for Hurricane Ian. More than 100 SWEPCO employees, and another 200 contractors, are deploying to Orlando Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The deployment will consist of a total of around 200 trucks and will depart Longview at 6 a.m. for their 1,000 mile convoy.
CANTON, TX
WFAA

Laura's tragedy to triumph journey

Family, busy schedules and unexpected life challenges…If you're ready for some self-care and to fall back into health, International Lasers of Houston and Dallas wants to help you start your weight loss journey. To learn more, visit InnovativeLasersofHouston.com or call 214.484.2340.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Venus And Adonis#Oktoberfest#Arts Center#Creative Arts#The Collin Club#Tx#German#Czech#Sunny Sauceda#Ncg#The Lampier Family
progressivegrocer.com

KeHE Set to Open Its Largest Distribution Center in Dallas

KeHE Distributors continues to expand its network of facilities across the country, opening its latest and largest distribution center in Dallas on Oct. 5. A grand opening will take place that day, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and site tours. Spanning nearly 1 million square feet, the new distribution center was...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Bobby’s Burgers Comes to North Texas

Bobby’s Burgers, a New York-based group of fast-casual restaurants founded by Chef Bobby Flay, has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas. The chain, founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 2021, is a rebranding of Bobby’s Burger Palace, which opened its first location in July 2008 at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
dallasexpress.com

Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.

Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen

Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
DALLAS, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Corsicana City Council Meets Monday, Sept. 26

The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to have a council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th Street. The agenda for the Monday City Council meeting includes:. Consider approving the Minutes for the City Council Work Session and...
CORSICANA, TX
KLTV

Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
CANTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy