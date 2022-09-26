ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital Celebrates Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village Donors

 2 days ago
Long Beach Rescue Mission Thrift Store Helps Struggling Community

LONG BEACH, CA – The Long Beach Rescue Mission Thrift Store is in its seventh year at its W. Anaheim St. location. The faith-based organization’s store aids those who are less fortunate by collecting quality items for the homeless and impoverished. Long Beach Rescue Mission offers food and...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Best friends donate kidneys to couple in need of transplants

It’s important to have a reliable group of friends in your life, but not all friends are created equal. Some go above and beyond the normal expectations of friendship and in the process become more like family. That’s exactly the case for an Orange County couple named Chris and Ron Morales. Ron needed a kidney […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
capitalandmain.com

A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court

A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Crenshaw High alumni garner support for future of school

LOS ANGELES — Crenshaw High School is a staple in the community, but its future is uncertain. Alumnus Noel Grigsby and Alumni Association President Tyrone Nance gathered other alumni, staff and teachers to garner support and increase low enrollment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ Movement Wins in Pasadena

Houses of worship in Pasadena, California will now be able to build up to 75 units of housing on their property, according to an article in The Real Deal. The city council voted to amend the city’s zoning code to allow residential development on land traditionally zoned as commercial.
PASADENA, CA
kcrw.com

30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?

For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool

Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

33 COVID-related deaths reported in LA County over 3-day period

Los Angeles County reported another 33 COVID-19- related deaths from a three-day period ending Monday, Sept. 26, along with nearly 3,200 new cases. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends, reported 13 deaths from Saturday, 11 from Sunday and nine for Monday. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 33,565. Another 3,196 COVID infections were reported Monday — 1,538 from Saturday, 967 from Sunday and 691 for Monday — giving the county a cumulative total of 3,450,411. Case numbers for Sunday and Monday tend to be lower than expected due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House

Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

