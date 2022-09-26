MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital Celebrates Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village Donors

Los Angeles County reported another 33 COVID-19- related deaths from a three-day period ending Monday, Sept. 26, along with nearly 3,200 new cases. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends, reported 13 deaths from Saturday, 11 from Sunday and nine for Monday. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 33,565. Another 3,196 COVID infections were reported Monday — 1,538 from Saturday, 967 from Sunday and 691 for Monday — giving the county a cumulative total of 3,450,411. Case numbers for Sunday and Monday tend to be lower than expected due to delays in reporting from the weekend.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO