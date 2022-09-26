MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital Celebrates Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village Donors

Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com
Long Beach Rescue Mission Thrift Store Helps Struggling Community
LONG BEACH, CA – The Long Beach Rescue Mission Thrift Store is in its seventh year at its W. Anaheim St. location. The faith-based organization’s store aids those who are less fortunate by collecting quality items for the homeless and impoverished. Long Beach Rescue Mission offers food and...
Long Beach home health care placement agencies fined nearly $2M
Two Long Beach-based home health care placement agencies were fined nearly $1.9 million for allegedly improperly misclassifying 66 home health workers as independent contractors, the California Labor Commissioner’s Office announced today.
spectrumnews1.com
Latina entrepreneur, single mother finds success housing Section 8 recipients
LONG BEACH, Calif. — This month the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded more than 19,000 Housing Choice Vouchers to almost 2,000 public housing agencies across the country. Some of the biggest allocations came to Southern California, including Long Beach. This boost comes at a time when...
Best friends donate kidneys to couple in need of transplants
It’s important to have a reliable group of friends in your life, but not all friends are created equal. Some go above and beyond the normal expectations of friendship and in the process become more like family. That’s exactly the case for an Orange County couple named Chris and Ron Morales. Ron needed a kidney […]
NBC Los Angeles
Celebrate National Coffee Day on Thursday at These LA Coffee Shops Ranked as Yelp's Best in the US
While some might argue everyday is National Coffee Day, the unofficial holiday kicks off Thursday. After you've enjoyed your first obligatory cup of coffee at home, head to one of these Southern California coffee shops, ranked in a recent Yelp list of the best in the U.S. Los Angeles County.
capitalandmain.com
A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
spectrumnews1.com
Crenshaw High alumni garner support for future of school
LOS ANGELES — Crenshaw High School is a staple in the community, but its future is uncertain. Alumnus Noel Grigsby and Alumni Association President Tyrone Nance gathered other alumni, staff and teachers to garner support and increase low enrollment.
highlandernews.org
Los Angeles County holds hotels responsible for housing the expanding homeless population
In 2024, Los Angeles will propose to voters a controversial bill requiring hotels to rent out vacant rooms to the homeless population of the county. This bill, while it may seem like a way to solve the worsening homelessness problem in LA, is a last-ditch effort by the county to hold someone else responsible for a crisis they created.
PLANetizen
‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ Movement Wins in Pasadena
Houses of worship in Pasadena, California will now be able to build up to 75 units of housing on their property, according to an article in The Real Deal. The city council voted to amend the city’s zoning code to allow residential development on land traditionally zoned as commercial.
Lightscape returns to the LA County Arboretum for the holidays
Lightscape—a trail of illuminated art installations—returns to the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. The illuminated trail will span one mile and feature new installations along an expanded trail. “In response to the success of its inaugural run, we are...
kcrw.com
30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?
For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
Knott's Berry Farm allows chaperones free entry for Halloween event
Guests 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
High School Athletic Trainer Charged With Sex-Related Counts on Teen Girls
An athletic trainer who worked at two San Fernando Valley high schools was charged Tuesday with sex-related counts involving 10 teenage girls.e girls, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
theavtimes.com
33 COVID-related deaths reported in LA County over 3-day period
Los Angeles County reported another 33 COVID-19- related deaths from a three-day period ending Monday, Sept. 26, along with nearly 3,200 new cases. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends, reported 13 deaths from Saturday, 11 from Sunday and nine for Monday. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 33,565. Another 3,196 COVID infections were reported Monday — 1,538 from Saturday, 967 from Sunday and 691 for Monday — giving the county a cumulative total of 3,450,411. Case numbers for Sunday and Monday tend to be lower than expected due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
nypressnews.com
Homeless vagrant takes up residency on Los Angeles home’s PORCH and refuses to leave
A Los Angeles homeowner who is housing an uninvited homeless man on her porch is concerned for her safety after the police have ‘done nothing’ to remove him. Shacola Thompson, a resident of Van Nuys, said the homeless man has nestled up on her patio furniture about ten times this month.
