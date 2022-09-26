Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Workers at east Louisville Half Price Books store vote to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of booksellers at Half Price Books' Hurstbourne Parkway store voted Friday to unionize, according to UFCW Local 227, the union organizing the workers. The tally of the election, in which 18 rank-and-file store employees were eligible to vote, was not immediately available. But the...
wdrb.com
Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
WLKY.com
Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
Product, staffing shortages loom as Ford unveils new Super Duty Truck in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday, Ford announced they will be investing $700 million into the Kentucky Truck Plant (KTP), creating 500 new jobs. With that also comes the announcement Tuesday night at Churchill Downs, unveiling the motor company's newest Ford Super Duty Truck. "Kentucky matters, you matter, and the Super...
Ford strengthens relationship with Kentucky, invests $700M in Louisville truck plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ford will invest $700 million mainly at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, creating about 500 new jobs over the next four years. It comes alongside the rollout of the new 2023 Super Duty truck, which will be unveiled at Churchill Downs Tuesday night. The company...
WTVQ
Louisville nurse wins Toyota RAV4 after donating blood at Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sharon Jones, a 63-year-old nurse from Louisville, won a 2022 Toyota RAV4 on Wednesday after giving blood during the Kentucky Blood Center Summer Getaway Giveaway. Jones, who has worked with individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities for 30 years, is a longtime blood donor. She...
Black-owned businesses struggle to thrive in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 50% of Black-owned businesses don’t make it to the five year mark. It’s a statistic Tiandra Robinson is working to change. “People have to know that these businesses exist,” she said. “And, if they don't have the money to do that, they're not going to survive."
Supply in Demand: Here’s why some in Louisville continue to struggle to find affordable housing
Experts say Louisville has a pressing need for homes that low-to-moderate income residents can afford — and the pandemic has only made things worse. A 2021 the report found that local house prices were inflated by 15%.
Mayoral candidates address questions, concerns from west Louisville residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's mayoral election sits weeks away, and Tuesday night candidates discussed their plans to make improvements specifically in the city's west end. The Shawnee Neighborhood Association hosted a forum inside the Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, where people asked candidates how they'd address safety concerns, affordable housing and investment in west Louisville -- and how they'd handle policing.
WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!. Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off. After seven years of planning and three...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council member Donna Purvis has been on a property maintenance mission. “The grass is so tall,” she said about one part of town in a budget hearing. “The grass is at least three feet tall and it’s just terrible looking.”. Louisville doesn’t...
WLKY.com
Butchertown bar, music venue closes abruptly after just a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Against the Grain has closed the doors of one of its newer concepts,according to Louisville Business First. The Louisville brewery opened The Whirling Tiger, located at 1335 Story Ave., last November. It announced the closure of the bar and music venue via social media Tuesday evening.
Inside Indiana Business
Med tech startup expanding in New Albany
A medical technology company in New Albany is growing. RxLightning, which has developed a software platform to streamline the specialty medication enrollment process, says it will expand its headquarters in the city’s downtown and create up to 175 jobs over the next several years. RxLightning is investing more than...
'It's not just LGBTQ themes': Controversial book will remain on JCPS shelves following vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Jefferson County Public Schools School Based Decision Making (SBDM) Council voted to keep an LGBTQ+ book that sparked controversy on bookshelves Monday. That means Liberty High School and the Phoenix School of Discovery will not have to get rid of the book, "Gender...
spectrumnews1.com
In Focus: Louisville mayoral candidates discuss wage gaps, racial and gender equity
KENTUCKY — During this In Focus Kentucky segment, Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf (R) and Craig Greenberg (D) share if they believe there is a wage gap between men and women, or between individuals of different races or ethnicities with Louisville and if so, how they would work to close the gap.
wdrb.com
Louisville high schools named top in the state of Kentucky by Niche rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville high schools rank among the best public or private schools in the state, according to Niche. Niche provides school reviews from Pre-K all the way up to college. DuPont Manual High School was named the No. 1 public high school in Kentucky while Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Louisville parent who boarded JCPS bus pleads guilty to terroristic threatening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville parent who got on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and threatened students pleaded guilty in court Wednesday but he won't be facing any jail time. Delvante King pleaded guilty to charges of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. A judge ordered King to...
WLKY.com
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
'Community first'; Louisville Urban League breaks ground on senior primary care clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new senior primary care clinic is expected to open in west Louisville next summer. On Saturday, the Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new 7,500-square-foot medical building that will focus on improving seniors' access to care. The new CenterWell Primary Care Clinic will be...
