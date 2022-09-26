ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Workers at east Louisville Half Price Books store vote to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of booksellers at Half Price Books' Hurstbourne Parkway store voted Friday to unionize, according to UFCW Local 227, the union organizing the workers. The tally of the election, in which 18 rank-and-file store employees were eligible to vote, was not immediately available. But the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
NEW ALBANY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
WHAS11

Black-owned businesses struggle to thrive in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 50% of Black-owned businesses don’t make it to the five year mark. It’s a statistic Tiandra Robinson is working to change. “People have to know that these businesses exist,” she said. “And, if they don't have the money to do that, they're not going to survive."
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Union#Labor Relations#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hpb#Price Books#Amazon Fire Tv Make
WHAS11

Mayoral candidates address questions, concerns from west Louisville residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's mayoral election sits weeks away, and Tuesday night candidates discussed their plans to make improvements specifically in the city's west end. The Shawnee Neighborhood Association hosted a forum inside the Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, where people asked candidates how they'd address safety concerns, affordable housing and investment in west Louisville -- and how they'd handle policing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!. Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off. After seven years of planning and three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
WLKY.com

Butchertown bar, music venue closes abruptly after just a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Against the Grain has closed the doors of one of its newer concepts,according to Louisville Business First. The Louisville brewery opened The Whirling Tiger, located at 1335 Story Ave., last November. It announced the closure of the bar and music venue via social media Tuesday evening.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Med tech startup expanding in New Albany

A medical technology company in New Albany is growing. RxLightning, which has developed a software platform to streamline the specialty medication enrollment process, says it will expand its headquarters in the city’s downtown and create up to 175 jobs over the next several years. RxLightning is investing more than...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy