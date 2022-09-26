Cowboys vs. Giants Live Stream: Start Time, Streaming Info, Where To Watch ‘Monday Night Football’

Live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football !

Don’t sleep on the suddenly dangerous NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles frustrated the Washington Commanders in Week 3 to improve to 3-0, while the Giants enter tonight’s game with a pristine 2-0 record, defeating the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers in the first two weeks of the season. Dak Prescott is still out, Saquon Barkley continues to play like his old self, and Micah Parsons looks like one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Tonight’s NFC East battle should be a good one. Plus, the ManningCast is back!

From start time to live stream info, here’s how to watch tonight’s Monday Night Football game live online.

WHAT TIME IS MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON TONIGHT?

Tonight’s game beings at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN+.

PEYTON AND ELI’S MANNINGCAST SCHEDULE:

Peyton and Eli are back for Week 3! The alternate presentation will go live at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Here’s the ManningCast schedule for the 2022 season:

Week 3 (September 26): Cowboys at Giants

Rams at 49ers Week 7 (October 24): Bears at Patriots

Bears at Patriots Week 8 (October 31): Bengals at Browns

Bengals at Browns Week 9 (November 7): Ravens at Saints

Ravens at Saints Week 13 (December 5): Saints at Buccaneers

Saints at Buccaneers Week 14 (December 12): Patriots at Cardinals

Patriots at Cardinals Week 15 (December 19): Rams at Packers

Rams at Packers Super Wild Card Weekend (January 16): TBD

WHERE TO WATCH COWBOYS VS GIANTS ON MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL :

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s game live on Watch ESPN, ABC, or the ESPN app .

Saquon Barkley broke the Manningcast curse yesterday, becoming the first player to win the week after appearing on the show 👏 pic.twitter.com/zQv7jZusGM

— PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 19, 2022

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL LIVE STREAM INFO:

You can stream MNF with an active subscription to an over-the-top streaming service that offers ESPN/ABC, including fuboTV , Hulu + Live TV , DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV , or YouTube TV . FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

Finally, you can also watch MNF via NFL+. Available for $4.99/month or $29.99/year , in the United States, NFL+ offers live local and primetime regular season and postseason games for you to watch on your phone or tablet . You can also stream live NFL Network content over a cellular connection on NFL+. Additionally, the streaming service provides a premium tier ($9.99/month or $79.99/year) and a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers .