Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Free Live Stream (9/26/22): How to watch Monday Night Football, channel, time, betting odds

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. There’s mutiny in once-loyal, black-and-gold loving Steelers Nation. Cries for changes in the Steelers’ inept offense have reached a fever-pitch. The Pittsburgh public demands that coordinator Matt Canada be gone and Pitt product Kenny Pickett be plugged in as the Steelers’ starting QB, replacing Mitch Trubisky. But it’s not just disgruntled Yinzers shouting their heads off high in the Acrisure Stadium stands. There are signs of mutiny within the Steelers’ ranks, as well. Three games into the young season, and some players on the two-loss Steelers seem to be already turning on Canada, too. Pittsburgh sports radio host Colin Dunlap points out that a significant roster of Steelers offensive players has publicly questioned the offensive pace as dictated by Canada and his mostly dink-and-dunk attack that just can’t seem to get it in gear. The players airing gripes include lineman Mason Cole, tight end Pat Freiermuth, receivers George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and even Trubisky himself, who exposed that Canada had stripped him of the ability to audible and change plays at the line of scrimmage. Josh Rowntree, a reporter with the same Pittsburgh radio station, 93.7 The Fan, went even further, saying on-air that the players’ growing unhappiness with Canada and his offense has metastasized into the deadly locker room sentiment that “many” of those Steelers’ players now want the coordinator to be fired. Said Rowntree on Twitter: “No one has publicly come out and said that Canada should be fired. But there’s a strong sense that the players are unhappy with the direction of offense, and, if polled, I believe would favor a change.” Added Rowntree’s 93.7 colleague Andrew Fillipponi: “The amount of finger-pointing done by Steelers players at Matt Canada and the direction of the offense is unprecedented in the Tomlin era… This is an all-out attack on Canada.” But instead of making sweeping changes during what is a mini-bye week between a Thursday night game and Sunday’s home date with the New York Jets, Coach Mike Tomlin is turning a deaf ear to the growing revolt and talking up the positive signs of progress his woebegone offense has been making, week by week. With that, the Steelers’ coach signaled his ‘hear no evil’ approach to what could become an ear-crushing cacophony at Acrisure Stadium, all calling for Kenny Pickett to take the field on Sunday. In short, it could get really ugly very early, should Trubisky and company struggle against the lowly Jets at home. Don’t expect all those yelling Yinzers to change Tomlin’s mind on a QB change, however. If the coach who never suffered a losing season was even contemplating such a move, he likely would have made it this past week. The schedule gave him added time to prepare Pickett for the beatable Jets. Switching to Pickett now would be akin to throwing him to the wolves. Those wolves being Pittsburgh’s upcoming schedule featuring the Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Eagles. Talk about scary. Halloween comes early for these struggling Steelers. Through it all, expect Tomlin to stand steadfast. The coach with a way with words has been very clear on this point: No coordinator or QB changes are afoot. The line on the football field has been drawn. Let all those “Kenny, Kenny” chants rain down from the Acrisure stands. Tomlin vows to tune them out. He wants his team to do the same. This is a coach who is closing ranks, squelching infighting, banning finger-pointing and doubling down. Against these Jets, it just may work. The offensive progress that Tomlin has been talking about and pointing to just may manifest itself on Sunday. It may even appease the Acrisure crowd. But only for the moment. As they say on “Game of Thrones,” winter is coming. And it’s coming very early this season to the one-time City of Champions, now deeply divided over its poor-performing football team. The games ahead look all-but unwinnable, making the mutiny Mike Tomlin is facing all the worse. Let’s hope he can handle it a lot better than Bounty officer William Bligh. Otherwise, everyone could be going down with the seemingly sinking ship that is the Steelers.
