ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Celebrates New Franklin Center Campus for Kids with Autism
For Robert Crosby, the brand new Franklin Center in Golden Valley would have been a game changer during his youth had it been available. The new center expects to change the lives of hundreds and eventually thousands of kids with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Crosby says he was bullied due...
Surgery clinic proposed to replace 111-year-old farmhouse in Eagan
Architectural rendering of a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed to be constructed at the northeast intersection of Highway 55 and Lone Oak Road in Eagan, Minn. Courtesy of Synergy Architecture Studio / City of Eagan. Developers in Eagan are hoping to begin construction next month on a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed...
kymnradio.net
Fatal accident on Highway 3; ‘Aging in Place’ education will be offered; All Saints Church offering workshop to help become more involved
A Northfeld man died yesterday morning after suffering injuries when his car collided with a utility truck at the Intersection of. Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 9:50 yesterday morning, 83-year-old Gerald Maas was driving his car West on Honeylocust Drive, when he collided with the truck, which was moving North on Highway 3. Maas was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
ccxmedia.org
Update with New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken – September 27, 2022
Update to the community from the Mayor with information from multiple departments within the city. To connect with the city website go to https://www.newhopemn.gov.
ccxmedia.org
New In-House Prosecution Staff in Maple Grove
The city of Maple Grove has recently made a change to how they prosecute non-felonies. They’ve hired an in-house prosecutor, instead of using a private law firm as they have in the past. The advantage is having a prosecutor dedicated to Maple Grove who is a city employee and who can work closely with the police department.
ccxmedia.org
Indoor Gun Range Proposed for Brooklyn Park Site
Cincinnati-based Range USA, described as “America’s fastest-growing indoor gun range,” plans to build a commercial indoor recreation facility and retail store in Brooklyn Park. The facility would be located at the southeast corner of Highways 610 and 169. The site is currently vacant. On Monday, the Brooklyn...
ccxmedia.org
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
KARE
Mother, daughter bring new affordable housing to north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Mother and daughter Jeniffer and Joanne Kuria are the proud owners of Amani Construction & Development. Amani means "peace" in Swahili. They chose the word as a nod to Kenya, where they emigrated from about 20 years ago. "My mom and I have a really wonderful relationship,"...
Hudson Star-Observer
Marathon swimming; Man to swim St. Croix River, raise money for charity
Seth Baetzold is an engineer by day. When he is not in the office you can find him near a body of water. This is because Baetzold is training for his upcoming swim; a 24 mile route down the St. Croix River that will take him from Stillwater to Hastings on Oct. 1.
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
twincitieslive.com
TCL in Your Town, Anoka, October 28th
The week of October 24th, Twin Cities Live is highlighting some of the unique spots, restaurants, shopping, and people of Anoka. All week, we’ll bring stories that feature this town – then on Friday, October 28th, 201 Tavern, is opening their doors for our viewers party – and you’re invited for all the fun!
Let’s tell the full story when it comes to the Southwest Light Rail route
I served from 1995-2017 as a city council member in St. Louis Park, as well as 11 years on Met Council’s Transportation Advisory Board. During those years I was an active participant in the planning process for Southwest Light Rail Transit (SWLRT). Your recent article is both misleading and...
Twin Cities cardiologist creates food line to aid heart health
MINNEAPOLIS — Sometimes things sound too good to be true, like a snack food that can aid heart health. Now, thanks to a Twin Cities doctor, this cholesterol-lowering treat is a reality. Dr. Elizabeth Klodas is a Twin Cities cardiologist focusing on the prevention of heart disease through changing...
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Water Tower Reaches Maximum Height
Construction on Robbinsdale’s water tower reached its maximum height this week. The next step will be to construct a concrete cap over the top part of the tower before steel work begins on the ground. The water tower between West Broadway/County Road 81 and Highway 100 will hold 750,000...
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
Fire table sparks blaze at Edina home
Fire officials are reminding residents to never leave propane appliances unattended after an Edina house caught fire Sunday evening. The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 6600 bloc of Limerick Lane, with city authorities saying an outdoor fire table is believed to have contributed to the blaze. In...
ccxmedia.org
Changes to Traffic Stop, Search Policies Outlined in Brooklyn Center
Brooklyn Center City Council members got their first look at proposed changes to the traffic stop and consent search policies at a council meeting on Monday night. John Solomon, a member of a the community safety and violence implementation committee, presented the changes to the council. “When I talk about...
Woodbury, MN one of Fortune's top 25 places to live
Fortune’s rankings put a particular focus on families who are shouldering the responsibilities of raising their own children while caring for aging parents.
