Maple Grove, MN

Fatal accident on Highway 3; ‘Aging in Place’ education will be offered; All Saints Church offering workshop to help become more involved

A Northfeld man died yesterday morning after suffering injuries when his car collided with a utility truck at the Intersection of. Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 9:50 yesterday morning, 83-year-old Gerald Maas was driving his car West on Honeylocust Drive, when he collided with the truck, which was moving North on Highway 3. Maas was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
NORTHFIELD, MN
New In-House Prosecution Staff in Maple Grove

The city of Maple Grove has recently made a change to how they prosecute non-felonies. They’ve hired an in-house prosecutor, instead of using a private law firm as they have in the past. The advantage is having a prosecutor dedicated to Maple Grove who is a city employee and who can work closely with the police department.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Indoor Gun Range Proposed for Brooklyn Park Site

Cincinnati-based Range USA, described as “America’s fastest-growing indoor gun range,” plans to build a commercial indoor recreation facility and retail store in Brooklyn Park. The facility would be located at the southeast corner of Highways 610 and 169. The site is currently vacant. On Monday, the Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Free TV Classes!!!

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a member, call us anytime to take our free classes here at CCX Create. If you have any questions, please contact us at 763.278.4330 or email create@ccxmedia.org. CCX Create is a community media center providing free TV production training, equipment,...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M

Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
HUTCHINSON, MN
TCL in Your Town, Anoka, October 28th

The week of October 24th, Twin Cities Live is highlighting some of the unique spots, restaurants, shopping, and people of Anoka. All week, we’ll bring stories that feature this town – then on Friday, October 28th, 201 Tavern, is opening their doors for our viewers party – and you’re invited for all the fun!
ANOKA, MN
Robbinsdale Water Tower Reaches Maximum Height

Construction on Robbinsdale’s water tower reached its maximum height this week. The next step will be to construct a concrete cap over the top part of the tower before steel work begins on the ground. The water tower between West Broadway/County Road 81 and Highway 100 will hold 750,000...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts

Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fire table sparks blaze at Edina home

Fire officials are reminding residents to never leave propane appliances unattended after an Edina house caught fire Sunday evening. The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 6600 bloc of Limerick Lane, with city authorities saying an outdoor fire table is believed to have contributed to the blaze. In...
EDINA, MN

