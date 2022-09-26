ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

SC Governor holds briefing on Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster held a briefing at 4 p.m. as South Carolina braces for possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. South Carolina falls in the “cone of uncertainty” for the storm, and the state could see heavy rain, damaging winds and possible severe weather late this week and into the weekend.
Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor’s Race

Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
D.I.Y. Halloween Decorations

Governor Henry McMaster announces that a state of emergency has been declared in South Carolina ahead of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis discusses a deadly exchange of gunfire between deputies and a suspect. Coroner, SLED called to deputy-involved shooting in Taylors. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Hurricane Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. "In anticipation of forecasted torrential rain and winds expected from Hurricane Ian, we’ve made the very difficult decision to postpone our 2022 International Festival until Saturday, October 15. Due to a previously scheduled event at Barnet Park, we will be moving International Festival to Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Look for details in the coming days as we prepare to welcome the return of Spartanburg’s favorite multicultural celebration!"
SC under state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

Fox Carolina's Margaret Ann Carter stopped by TR Makers Co. in Travelers Rest to discuss Halloween Decorations you can make on your own!. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis discusses a deadly exchange of gunfire between deputies and a suspect. Coroner, SLED called to deputy-involved shooting in Taylors. Updated: 6 hours...
Henry Mcmaster
Pamela Evette
Democrat highlights an idea gap in governor’s race

There are several freedoms on Joe Cunningham’s platform in his campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but the one that earned the loudest applause at a stop in Pawleys Island last week was abortion rights. The former congressman from Charleston is trying to become the first Democrat to win statewide office since 2006.
South Carolina lawmakers won’t pass stricter abortion laws

(AP) - Abortion laws in South Carolina almost certainly won’t get more restrictive, after Republicans in the General Assembly could not agree on a total ban on the procedure during a special legislative session Tuesday. South Carolina was for decades at the forefront of more restrictive abortion laws that...
Greenville business needs paid helpers to assist with Florida clean-up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville emergency response clean-up business called 3R, Inc. says they’re in need of employees to assist with cleaning up damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian. They say they need 30 employees such as technicians, forklift drivers, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and general...
Rabid animals confirmed in 3 Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that three animals tested positive for rabies in Anderson, Greenville and Pickens County. According to DHEC, the animals were submitted to the Public Health Lab for rabies testing on Monday, September 26 and the...
HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App

Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
Vinyl flooring manufacturer to create new jobs in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Responsive Industries, a manufacturer of vinyl flooring, announced plans to establish operations and create new jobs in Greenville County. Responsive Industries is a manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products, specializing in luxury vinyl plank, sheet vinyl, and vinyl tile. The company also offers an extensive portfolio of wood and stone selections designed for offices, retail spaces, residential areas, and more.
