GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. "In anticipation of forecasted torrential rain and winds expected from Hurricane Ian, we’ve made the very difficult decision to postpone our 2022 International Festival until Saturday, October 15. Due to a previously scheduled event at Barnet Park, we will be moving International Festival to Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Look for details in the coming days as we prepare to welcome the return of Spartanburg’s favorite multicultural celebration!"

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO