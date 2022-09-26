ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Brandon R
2d ago

what is the bloody reason for it to go up this time? inflation? something happened to a well a refinery? fascists in control trying to make it hard for people? or price gouging?

Rusty
2d ago

Biden has sworn to end all fossil fuel use, he's got TWO years yet to do so...get ready for a VERY bumpy ride to the finish!

SayWhatWhy from WI
2d ago

Jumped more in Janesville. Was 3.38 on Friday 3.99 now. I just filled up at the one 3.88 I found. grrrrrr

WBAY Green Bay

Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WSAW

Gas prices in Wisconsin now higher than national average

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is now slightly higher than the national average. As of Monday morning, AAA Wisconsin reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $3.76-- nationally it’s $3.72. After declining for 98 consecutive days, the national average reversed course...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin gas prices skyrocket

(WLUK) -- Wisconsin gas prices are now higher than the national average. Drivers are paying nearly 50 cents more for a gallon of gas in Green Bay, according to GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Green Bay was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.14/g, a difference of $1.25/g.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

