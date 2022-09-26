ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

MAGA's Disturbing Transformation Into a Church, Trump Into Its Savior | Opinion

For better and worse, religion has always been a part of American politics. In the election of 1800, John Adams' camp attacked Thomas Jefferson as an atheist. Nearly 200 years later, the Reverend Pat Robertson campaigned for the Republican nomination for president, winning primaries in California, Washington State, and Alaska. On the Democratic side, Raphael Warnock, the pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church ran and won Georgia's Senate Seat in 2020.
Fox News

Constitution must be rewritten to stop Donald Trump, Politico's founding editor writes

Politico founding editor John F. Harris declared "The Best Way To Save The Constitution From Donald Trump Is To Rewrite It" in a Thursday column. Harris claimed that the former president, though "a constitutional menace," exploited the Constitution’s "defects" in order to hold his position. For the sake of holding back a second Trump term as well as promote several progressive causes, he wrote that working around the Constitution might become a necessity.
MSNBC

Americans are turning against the GOP's austerity gospel

In the Christian prosperity gospel, pastors pitch parishioners on the idea that God wants them to be rich, and submitting to capitalism will make them so. As Vox described it in 2017, prosperity gospel is “an umbrella term for a group of ideas — popular among charismatic preachers in the evangelical tradition — that equate Christian faith with material, and particularly financial, success.”
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Daily Mail

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast

Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
POLITICO

Trump’s Tall Tales Have Finally Caught Up With Him

Gwenda Blair is the author of The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders And A President and an adjunct professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. On Wednesday, September 21, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a 220-page lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court accusing Donald Trump and three of his children of using wildly inaccurate evaluations of Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and multiple other properties to defraud lenders and cheat on taxes. The result, she said, was a “staggering” and “astounding” scheme that yielded an estimated $250 million in ill-gotten gains.
Fox News

‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'

Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
