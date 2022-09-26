ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Westerville Central's Jaystin Gwinn is high school football Player of the Week

By From staff reports
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Westerville Central already had a memorable victory this season, beating Westerville North 23-20 in the Aug. 19 opener on a hook-and-lateral touchdown pass on the game's final play .

The quarterback who threw that pass, sophomore Jaystin Gwinn, delivered a memorable performance of his own Sept. 23 as the Warhawks stunned Pickerington North 42-15 in the OCC-Ohio Division opener for both teams. Gwinn completed 13 of 22 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 40 yards and another score, earning ThisWeek 's Player of the Week the honor.

Week 6: High school football roundup

Gwinn received four staff votes, edging Watterson's Ryan Rudzinski by one vote and Canal Winchester's Braylon Beckwith by two.

Central snapped a four-game losing streak and avenged a 35-22 loss last season to North, which entered the game at 4-1. The Warhawks are 2-4 entering what figures to be a tough league contest Sept. 30 at 4-2 Grove City .

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Westerville Central's Jaystin Gwinn is high school football Player of the Week

Comments / 0

Related
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Eugene Brown

As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will continue to put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews per week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. We have now made...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Five things we learned from Ohio State men’s basketball media day

On Monday afternoon, Chris Holtmann met with the media for the first time since Malaki Branham announced he was leaving Ohio State for the NBA, and members of the men’s basketball team were available for the first time since the Buckeyes’ second round NCAA Tournament loss to Villanova in Pittsburgh.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

Ohio State AD Answers LeBron’s Question on His Eligibility

View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caused waves online when he asked if he had eligibility in another college sport besides basketball in a tweet Saturday. Although it appeared to be in good fun, the topic picked up some steam Sunday when Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith responded on Twitter with an explanation and an invitation.
COLUMBUS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 6)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Canal Winchester, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Grove City, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Westerville, OH
Sports
City
Westerville, OH
Westerville, OH
Education
Pickerington, OH
Education
Westerville, OH
Football
Pickerington, OH
Sports
City
Pickerington, OH
Pickerington, OH
Football
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State target and four-star OL from Indiana looks to be nearing a decision

Despite it being a relatively quiet day on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, Ohio State could be on the verge of adding their second prospect into the fold for the 2024 recruiting class sooner rather than later. Plus, a blue-chip prospect from Georgia in next years cycle says the Buckeyes are one of the programs recruiting him the hardest thus far.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano during Ohio State game week press conference

It's time for another game week as Rutgers football is a third of the way through its 2022 schedule. Next up for the Scarlet Knights is perhaps the most daunting task of the season. Rutgers will travel to Columbus to take on No.3 Ohio State on Saturday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 52-21 dismantling of Wisconsin while Rutgers fell to Iowa, 27-10, over the weekend. Looking ahead to this weekend, head coach Greg Schiano stepped up to the podium to hold his weekly press conference inside the Hale Center today. e started things off by updating the status of injured quarterbacks Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Buckeyes remain at top of heap while adding new weapons

A month into the season, a couple of powerful truths are clear around Ohio State football. First, along with Alabama and Georgia, the Buckeyes form a triumivrate of power atop the college football landscape. Whoever No. 4 is, they’ll have some work to do to catch up with the game’s big 3. Second, Ohio State has maintained this place in part by adding new weapons to an already imposing squad.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Westerville Central#Occ Ohio Division#Warhawks
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A vehicle crashed into a building in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. Police are on the scene of the accident at an apartment complex along Fitzroy Place South. Officers are investigating the incident as a majority of the car went through the building causing damage. No...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
ZANESVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Korean Restaurants In Columbus, From BBQ To Fried Chicken

There’s never been a better time to be a fan of Korean food in Columbus. Unlike many other east Asian foods which typically followed mass waves of immigration, Korean food took a little bit longer to gain a foothold here in the United States. Thanks to relatable foods like fried chicken, Korean barbeque, and food trucks, Midwesterners have embraced this flavorful style of cooking.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police searching for missing 16-year-old

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police is searching for a 16-year-old who went missing on Monday. Sincere Thornton, 16, was reported missing by his family on Monday, according to the Gahanna Division of Police. Thorton is six feet tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a “V” on the back […]
GAHANNA, OH
Delaware Gazette

Massive motorsports facility proposed

Resolute Motorsports Club (RMC) is exploring the development of a membership-based recreational, research and development, and educational training facility in central Ohio, and during Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council, representatives of the club presented a preliminary proposal for the facility to be constructed in Delaware. RMC is a...
DELAWARE, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy