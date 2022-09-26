Westerville Central's Jaystin Gwinn is high school football Player of the Week

Westerville Central already had a memorable victory this season, beating Westerville North 23-20 in the Aug. 19 opener on a hook-and-lateral touchdown pass on the game's final play .

The quarterback who threw that pass, sophomore Jaystin Gwinn, delivered a memorable performance of his own Sept. 23 as the Warhawks stunned Pickerington North 42-15 in the OCC-Ohio Division opener for both teams. Gwinn completed 13 of 22 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 40 yards and another score, earning ThisWeek 's Player of the Week the honor.

Gwinn received four staff votes, edging Watterson's Ryan Rudzinski by one vote and Canal Winchester's Braylon Beckwith by two.

Central snapped a four-game losing streak and avenged a 35-22 loss last season to North, which entered the game at 4-1. The Warhawks are 2-4 entering what figures to be a tough league contest Sept. 30 at 4-2 Grove City .

